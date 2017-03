Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Dance Joyously In Church (Pics) (9299 Views)

'One relationship which God instituted to express the unique nature of His love is Marriage. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured. It is meant for oneness not division.

You shall enjoy a fulfilled marriage'.



He also blessed a new born baby brought to his church today





broseme:

More more more



How on earth will someone with such a beautiful woman as a wife be messing up.

If all these allegations are through, then the apostle fvccked up big time

There are lot of things/anxieties beneath that smile. 29 Likes

my swaggercious man of God. e no send o. the wife just dey pose and denge 7 Likes

HisSexcellency:



You are already judging and condemning him without any evidence? You are already judging and condemning him without any evidence? 29 Likes 1 Share

Check Pastor Rolex wrist watch..... Church members don suffer for this life...... 12 Likes

The truth is that i cant even slèep with that OTubo of a girl talk more a reputable man like Suleman. She looks too dirty and wild for any reasonable man to sleep with her not to talk of promising her marriage. But if it turns out tomorrow that they truly had an affair then Suleman needs to go for deliverance. I dont trust these pastors but in cases like this, i prefer to go with logic. If suleman wants to fvck pvssy, they re so many sweet looking girls in nigeria and africa and even worldwide who are willing to do it for him. Nigerians dont be too gullible, its obvious that this is a plot by El Rufai and his colleagues. Ride on Suleman until they can prove their accusations 22 Likes 1 Share

*in lilwayne's voice*

i see the guilty beneath the shame

i see the scars that remain



i see apostle i'm looking at the

NP>>> LILWAYNE ~ MIRROR

#positivevibes 6 Likes

And so?.... We should fry beans?

Someone should please help me to upload that meme picture of odulade adekola 2 Likes

Please, dont kill seun and sarrki for us. This picture can send them to beyond

and wat if they are untrue

Dat one wey dem dey call saraki just dey make noise anyhow.



I never hear oga Seun voice for dis matter sef; sorry, i know what he would say already... In Seun's voice: Fake pastors and gullible members

Please - Otorbor, Iyabo Ojo, Okeke, should joined your wife in dancing...they have all benefited from your largesse 7 Likes

tell that mami water prostitute to come and see

Waiting for the Sadducees and pharisees to start throwing their stones now, let me get enough pop corn, is gonna be a long day of stoning 4 Likes

Ride on apostol , they can only talk but they can't stop ur shine

Silence is the best answer sometimes 1 Like

Front Page wil never be complete if Apostle Sule's thread is not there... Jobless hyprocrites 2 Likes





(Apostle) Suleman and his lawyers and his PR Team also can lie for this whole African continent.



You have read their statement and counter statements so I won't bore you with all that



These are the things you can deduce from both statements tho;

1. That they both have knowledge of each other, sexual or otherwise

2. That they were fond of each other might have led to sex or not...

3. That there was financial transactions between them, wether it is for opening business or it is for payment for sex or sex chats

4. That the girl is a blackmailer but to blackmail someone you have something against that person

5. That those pictures are real, those screaming Photoshop must note that for Photoshop to occur there have to be original images. Nobody can Photoshop pictures of me lying on the bed, placing video call and smiling sheepishly at the site of breast at the correct Snapchat video call Resolution. Because no one has such pics of me



In conclusion, both parties are guilty of different sins, one a blackmailer and the other an adulterer. So I don't support any of them....



PS: I believe strongly that Mr. Suleman is not of God and does not preach his word when I watched the 9 Min clip of him calling for the head of Fulani Herdsmen. It was not the Fulani part that convinced me of this but towards the end if that video he confessed a crime, where he said with his mouth that he was complicit in the beating up of a man(most likely Omo onile) because of a land tussle involving his church. Beating up a man, telling him that he must attend the church when it is built, involving policemen? The sins against God, the terrorism and the blatant disrespect of the Constitution convinced me greatly.



That man is not of God, he is not a Christian as he is not Christlike...



The video:



Haters will still hate. Don't mind them, they shall utterly fail. Enjoy the life of your head in church.

Adulterer 6 Likes

church biz and politics in Nigeria is the best investment for now.... see d way d wife dey fresh and if you see their prayer warrior now..... u go pity dr shoe 4 Likes

nhe should have used the lawyer





excuse and stayed out of all this





same way the actress did





hoes can go lengths to brng you to their despicable levels 1 Like

See correct wife o...but men will always be men 1 Like

Happy Sunday everyone

He has a beautiful wife.



Need men's loafers? Check my profile

When u are sad, it only give the devil a reason to rejoice and be happy but your joy and happiness scares the devil.

Ride on pastor Suleman, the devil cannot stop u

this go done pain haters.