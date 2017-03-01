₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by ebosie11(f): 5:59am
Apostle Suleman and his wife Lizzy can not stop shaming their haters.In the spirit of celebration of his birthday,they were pictured slogging it out on table tennis. Apostle Suleman was pictured playing football.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-his-wife-slog-it-out-on.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by ebosie11(f): 5:59am
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by ebosie11(f): 5:59am
ebosie11:more
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Kenneth205(m): 6:01am
Beautiful.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Dyt(f): 6:16am
So we should?
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by emamos: 6:16am
Why dem no dey snap dis kind pics before the otobo yawa
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by emamos: 6:21am
Just to cool the tension.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by youngberry001(m): 6:22am
mheen i love table tenis
apostle suleiman i fit give u 15 nd lalasticlacla 10!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Haphard(m): 6:37am
The gal has no concrete evidence against him now..... She just wanna implicate her self more by pressing charges against him...
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Jj222(f): 7:28am
emamos:. you just said my mind. you too much; why now make him and the wife go rest. which means the otobo is telling the truth.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by sirequity(m): 11:19am
They are fooling themselves, they are just pretending that the scandal has no effect on them whereas it does.
Why have they not been taking photos like this earlier?
Take Dino Melaye for instance, he has been flaunting his expensive automobile, but since his certificate scandal began, he now shares photo here and there, if its not with his mother it will be the other.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by dangote7510(m): 11:24am
If ur wife is not like mrs. suleman, my brother, i tink you are still single.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Onnasucs1(m): 11:25am
Apostle is a baller o
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Noblesoul123: 11:26am
What's with this Apostle Suleiman did this, & Apostle Suleiman did that nonsense?
Is this a sponsored propaganda or what?
Am no fan of the dude.
He can openly choose to bleep members of his congregation during Sunday service for all I care.
However, some people need to get a life; the dude is forging ahead with his own
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by 0b10010011: 11:26am
Suleman needs to fire all his publicist cos in recent times, the more they seem to paint as if all his well, the more the suspicion of the allegation being true increases.
The gimmick to silence the collateral damage is too cheap, wack, childish and dumb.
They should come-up with smething more brilliant to divert attention or better still, keep mute
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by seunfly: 11:26am
Damage control and mind game, na Americans Sabi be play this kind if game pass.
This is how to know who wants to manipulate public opinion.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by samijay8(m): 11:26am
Striper Pussy good for health. Apostle let's know the next pussy next to Bleep
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Dongreat(m): 11:26am
Before the saga:
Pastor and his wife together pics to the public: 0; the saga, pastor and his wife together pics: 28 and counting.
Damage control. You can only fool the gullible who see you as god and can't sin.
Nigeria Christianity: A Christianity where the members worship the pastors and believe every magic that can be replicated at the "O2 Arena" as miracle.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by salamiali23: 11:26am
The more they post these pics , the more I sense that there must be some atom of truth concerning this scandal. If not, why are they trying so hard to prove something with these pics.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Amebo1(m): 11:26am
emamos:
Just to shame the devil that they can't destroy the MOD, they are only making him more popular
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by tabithababy(f): 11:27am
Public show of shame
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Jamesmatic(m): 11:27am
Happy Mother's Day to all the caring mothers out there. Especially mine.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Drjafy: 11:27am
Seen
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Evaberry(f): 11:27am
.
pastor wants us to think he didnt kpansh Stephanie
oshooo baddest.
baddest pussy sucker
haha
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by neoOduduwa: 11:27am
Another stüpid thread early momo. Should we now fry mango or what?
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by HOLYDICK(m): 11:27am
So now who is fooling who?
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Flexherbal(m): 11:27am
Table tennis is my favourite game.
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by pmc01(m): 11:27am
Not insinuating anything, but what exactly is the point of all these publicity stunts?
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Boss13: 11:28am
Reactionary moves. Suleiman sack your PR team now. You are doing too much but convincing too little. You should be quiet to let the matter die down. Take a cue from COZA Pastor and the Port Harcourt pastor dealing with Kemi now - they are all quiet and avoiding media attention.
Suleiman you can fool your members, but you cannot fool all Nigerians
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Stdaviding(m): 11:28am
Free your mind and believe in whatever you believe in
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by Kenshinmunac: 11:28am
emamos:
No mind them
|Re: Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football by obafemee80(m): 11:28am
See skills...Make Arsenal buy this Apostle if dey won qualify for Champions lg next season
