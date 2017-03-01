Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman & His Wife Lizzy Playing Table Tennis, Also Playing Football (6115 Views)

See photos below





Source: Apostle Suleman and his wife Lizzy can not stop shaming their haters.In the spirit of celebration of his birthday,they were pictured slogging it out on table tennis. Apostle Suleman was pictured playing football.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-his-wife-slog-it-out-on.html?m=1 3 Likes 1 Share

More more more 1 Like

Beautiful. 1 Like

So we should? 1 Like

Why dem no dey snap dis kind pics before the otobo yawa 38 Likes 2 Shares

Just to cool the tension. 5 Likes





apostle suleiman i fit give u 15 nd lalasticlacla 10!! mheen i love table tenisapostle suleiman i fit give u 15 nd lalasticlacla 10!! 3 Likes

The gal has no concrete evidence against him now..... She just wanna implicate her self more by pressing charges against him... 3 Likes

emamos:

Why dem no dey snap dis kind pics before the otobo yawa . you just said my mind. you too much; why now make him and the wife go rest. which means the otobo is telling the truth. . you just said my mind. you too much; why now make him and the wife go rest. which means the otobo is telling the truth. 12 Likes

They are fooling themselves, they are just pretending that the scandal has no effect on them whereas it does.



Why have they not been taking photos like this earlier?



Take Dino Melaye for instance, he has been flaunting his expensive automobile, but since his certificate scandal began, he now shares photo here and there, if its not with his mother it will be the other. 18 Likes

If ur wife is not like mrs. suleman, my brother, i tink you are still single. 4 Likes

Apostle is a baller o 3 Likes

What's with this Apostle Suleiman did this, & Apostle Suleiman did that nonsense?



Is this a sponsored propaganda or what?



Am no fan of the dude.



He can openly choose to bleep members of his congregation during Sunday service for all I care.



However, some people need to get a life; the dude is forging ahead with his own









Suleman needs to fire all his publicist cos in recent times, the more they seem to paint as if all his well, the more the suspicion of the allegation being true increases.





The gimmick to silence the collateral damage is too cheap, wack, childish and dumb.





They should come-up with smething more brilliant to divert attention or better still, keep mute 2 Likes

Damage control and mind game, na Americans Sabi be play this kind if game pass.



This is how to know who wants to manipulate public opinion. 3 Likes

Striper Pussy good for health. Apostle let's know the next pussy next to Bleep

Before the saga:

Pastor and his wife together pics to the public: 0; the saga, pastor and his wife together pics: 28 and counting.

Damage control. You can only fool the gullible who see you as god and can't sin.



Nigeria Christianity: A Christianity where the members worship the pastors and believe every magic that can be replicated at the "O2 Arena" as miracle.

The more they post these pics , the more I sense that there must be some atom of truth concerning this scandal. If not, why are they trying so hard to prove something with these pics. 2 Likes

emamos:

Why dem no dey snap dis kind pics before the otobo yawa

Just to shame the devil that they can't destroy the MOD, they are only making him more popular Just to shame the devil that they can't destroy the MOD, they are only making him more popular 1 Like

Public show of shame 1 Like 1 Share

Happy Mother's Day to all the caring mothers out there. Especially mine. 1 Like

pastor wants us to think he didnt kpansh Stephanie



oshooo baddest.



baddest pussy sucker



Another stüpid thread early momo. Should we now fry mango or what? 2 Likes

So now who is fooling who?

Table tennis is my favourite game.

Not insinuating anything, but what exactly is the point of all these publicity stunts? 3 Likes 1 Share

Reactionary moves. Suleiman sack your PR team now. You are doing too much but convincing too little. You should be quiet to let the matter die down. Take a cue from COZA Pastor and the Port Harcourt pastor dealing with Kemi now - they are all quiet and avoiding media attention.



Suleiman you can fool your members, but you cannot fool all Nigerians 5 Likes 1 Share

Free your mind and believe in whatever you believe in 1 Like

emamos:

Why dem no dey snap dis kind pics before the otobo yawa



No mind them No mind them