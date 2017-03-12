₦airaland Forum

Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) (8481 Views)

Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) / Fire Outbreak At Dangote Factory In Ikorodu (More Photos) / Photos From The Fire At Wuse Market (1) (2) (3) (4)

Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:56pm
Fire outbreak has destroyed EMAB Trade Center Plaza, Wuse 2,Abuja.The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known.

Details later

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fire-destroys-emab-trade.html?m=1

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:56pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:57pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by vedaxcool(m): 4:05pm
cry cry cry how did this happen?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Nne5(f): 4:06pm
Too bad.

Loss plus recession

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by freeze001(f): 4:26pm
Oh dear Lord! What a pity.. sad cry
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by talk2archy: 4:26pm
OO my God what a great loss.....

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by repogirl(f): 4:27pm
Owww, that's not good.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Blainz(m): 4:27pm
Where is Dennis Dooshima when you need her?

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:28pm
Sad, I do hope no lives were lost
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by yinkslinks(m): 4:29pm
The heat is too much sef in Abuja.

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by wemmieslim(f): 4:29pm
Complete loss, too bad.

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by DICKtator: 4:29pm
No smoke detectors in buildings?

Really sad

Hope they are insured?

grin grin grin grin

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by HRich(m): 4:30pm
The weather is too hot

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Alisegun(m): 4:32pm
Buhari why ... What is this..

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Rockyfancino(m): 4:32pm
This is serious
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Capableben(m): 4:32pm
Chai, the humongous loss here will be worth hundreds of millions.

Meanwhile;


Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8


Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:33pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:33pm
Where is Dennis Dooshima That broke the internet. She should come and see o... grin

What a great loss!!!
Lord have mercy.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by joe4real12: 4:34pm
Am going there to start rebuilding my shop. No time-wasting

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 4:35pm
where that beautiful firefighter I saw in the morning....oya, work don come oo
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Abalado: 4:35pm
Sorry o,make them cal dat fire fighter lady with big yansh na,abi na on for beg she dey fight d fire..?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Pejah: 4:35pm
Call nema pls
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Sebastine1994: 4:35pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Drversatile: 4:36pm
What a loss! Hope there is insurance ? If not I feel for the owner.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by RealHaute: 4:37pm
OMG! Banex?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Amebo1(m): 4:37pm
In this recession, what a loss to the owner of those shops. Anyway I hope no life was lost
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by PastorAji(m): 4:38pm
Hope it is not those who are applying for SA visa to study [i]AJE[/i]ntina are the ones responsible

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:38pm
What a loss!
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by freeze001(f): 4:39pm
RealHaute:
OMG! Banex?

Close to Banex plaza

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Originalsly: 4:41pm
Hmmm....looks like fire prevention wasn't given much consideration in the design/construction of the building.

Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Elle277(f): 4:41pm
In this recession..

