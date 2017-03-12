₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:56pm
Fire outbreak has destroyed EMAB Trade Center Plaza, Wuse 2,Abuja.The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known.
Details later
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fire-destroys-emab-trade.html?m=1
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:56pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by chimere66: 3:57pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by vedaxcool(m): 4:05pm
how did this happen?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Nne5(f): 4:06pm
Too bad.
Loss plus recession
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by freeze001(f): 4:26pm
Oh dear Lord! What a pity..
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by talk2archy: 4:26pm
OO my God what a great loss.....
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by repogirl(f): 4:27pm
Owww, that's not good.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Blainz(m): 4:27pm
Where is Dennis Dooshima when you need her?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:28pm
Sad, I do hope no lives were lost
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by yinkslinks(m): 4:29pm
The heat is too much sef in Abuja.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by wemmieslim(f): 4:29pm
Complete loss, too bad.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by DICKtator: 4:29pm
No smoke detectors in buildings?
Really sad
Hope they are insured?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by HRich(m): 4:30pm
The weather is too hot
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Alisegun(m): 4:32pm
Buhari why ... What is this..
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Rockyfancino(m): 4:32pm
This is serious
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Capableben(m): 4:32pm
Chai, the humongous loss here will be worth hundreds of millions.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:33pm
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Destinylink(m): 4:33pm
Where is Dennis Dooshima That broke the internet. She should come and see o...
What a great loss!!!
Lord have mercy.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by joe4real12: 4:34pm
Am going there to start rebuilding my shop. No time-wasting
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 4:35pm
where that beautiful firefighter I saw in the morning....oya, work don come oo
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Abalado: 4:35pm
Sorry o,make them cal dat fire fighter lady with big yansh na,abi na on for beg she dey fight d fire..?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Pejah: 4:35pm
Call nema pls
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Sebastine1994: 4:35pm
OK
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Drversatile: 4:36pm
What a loss! Hope there is insurance ? If not I feel for the owner.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by RealHaute: 4:37pm
OMG! Banex?
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Amebo1(m): 4:37pm
In this recession, what a loss to the owner of those shops. Anyway I hope no life was lost
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by PastorAji(m): 4:38pm
Hope it is not those who are applying for SA visa to study [i]AJE[/i]ntina are the ones responsible
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:38pm
What a loss!
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by freeze001(f): 4:39pm
RealHaute:
Close to Banex plaza
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Originalsly: 4:41pm
Hmmm....looks like fire prevention wasn't given much consideration in the design/construction of the building.
Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys EMAB Trade Centre Plaza,Wuse Abuja(photos) by Elle277(f): 4:41pm
In this recession..
