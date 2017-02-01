₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by zoba88: 11:39am
An electrical appliances outlet under the corporate name of Jico tech, located at Woyindoubra plaza, no. 297 Melford okilo expressway, Amarata, Yenagoa,has been destroyed fire outbreak.
Men of the fire service have already arrived the spot but goods worth millions of naira are currently flaming up.
As at the time of filing this report, what caused the fire could not be ascertained.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fire-outbreak-in-bayelsa-electronic.html?m=1
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by MCFRESH: 2:58pm
is a pity
FP things....
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by unclezuma: 2:58pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Pavore9: 2:58pm
Sad.
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Engrobiorah(m): 2:59pm
in this recession?
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by dyze: 3:01pm
Pity and painful. So much hustle to setup and everything gone in a day
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by 12345baba: 3:01pm
Una sorry o
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by DirtyGold: 3:01pm
Lord have mercy
Bad time for this kinda loss. May God restore what's been lost
What's tha business?
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by benedictac(f): 3:01pm
OMG! not again
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by kenonze(f): 3:02pm
How would Fire service get in there
Yenagoa,
Bayelsa state,
One lane state
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by tunde4top(m): 3:02pm
What a massive lose.
Hope no human being is trapped inside because life is the most precious and ultimate.
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by holatimmy(f): 3:02pm
Owo jona ooo ...Ikunle abiyamo ooo
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Durosure(m): 3:04pm
O MY GOD
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Esepanye: 3:04pm
what a lost
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Goahead(m): 3:04pm
kenonze:You mean all the federal roads in that state are all single carriage?
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by CcKay(m): 3:05pm
Choi !! .For This Recession..
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Christane(m): 3:06pm
all their means of livelihood destroy ...wen d economy z booming in poverty n hardship ..how wil dy cope ..i sincerely feel for dem ...as they say ..everythng happen 4 a reason ..only God can explain d reasn why dz happen ...God knws best.
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by tydi(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Oyindebrah(f): 3:08pm
It's well
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by masterblogger(m): 3:10pm
k
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Ezedon(m): 3:10pm
I know this is the work of the Red Devil
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by odogwubiafra: 3:13pm
God! The owner use to be one of our high net worth customers then in Intercontinental bank Amarata branch, just opposite his office building.
Very nice and jovial man. May God grant him the heart to bear the loss, and the grace to re-establish even bigger than the destroyed property IJN.
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by TinaAnita(f): 3:15pm
Una no dey tire to put fire on people's hustle? Naija I hail thee.
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by Biafrarep(m): 3:27pm
Chai, This is real bad. Millions gone in a twinkle!
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by dogstyle007(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak Destroys Jico Tech Electircal Appliances Outlet,Bayelsa(photos) by obembet(m): 4:16pm
Chai.
In this recession.. Now that buhari no dey around
