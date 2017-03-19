Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) (12102 Views)

Source: A student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Adesoji James Adediran who is studying Urban and Regional Planning was said to have hung himself in his room at Goshen II hostel on Saturday.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/final-year-student-lautech-hangs-self-room-picture/

What's the cause?

Hmmm... its unfortunate. If not that MMM issue has gone down now, it would have been linked with it. 9 Likes

Hw many times we go see am? Abi d guy hang himself two times? 12 Likes

Thank God mmm is back. It would have been the cause. RIP man 1 Like

I suspect murder here. My thought though. 1 Like 1 Share

Fissure of the hang nko?

........ All of you that keep saying "he/she is in a better place" when people die are to blame, i think Nigerians are starting to believe that line and are in a hurry to go to the 'better place'........



If you know half of what people are going through you'd know suicide sometimes could seem a very 'normal' way out.

I'm going through a lot right now and sometimes the suicide thoughts flashes through my mind too, unfortunately so. Oh my! What a fine young man and also in his final year at that.If you know half of what people are going through you'd know suicide sometimes could seem a very 'normal' way out.I'm going through a lot right now and sometimes the suicide thoughts flashes through my mind too, unfortunately so. 6 Likes

Village people must have hypnotised him, that's their latest means of eliminating their target. We should all be prayerful. 1 Like

Nigerians no longer fear death. no matter the situation, i can't kill myself , never ......ko jo 7 Likes 1 Share

Suicide becomes the option when hope is gone. The difference between most of us and this dead is that we keep hope alive.



Dear nairalanders, please let's help others keep hope alive:



Talk to someone

Show love to someone

Help someone when you can

No situation is worse, Just that you've not see someone with really bad one



Help spread this message till is sinks into everybody.

And some robots would still type RIP.

rip guy I beat this guy don do MMM. Life is too sweet to kill oneself, be patience we all soon dierip guy

I will rather die than commit suicide

I wonder why we don't investigate any case like this in Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

picture of him Hanging himself or adonbelieve

Still talking about depression on the other post!



Please NEVER allow any issue depressed your soul!





Get help if you are feeling depressed. 1 Like 1 Share

Is high time Nigerians took visiting a psychologist seriously. Depression is on the increase. This is no spiritual as some are quick to ascribe.



Gosh!!! I know this guy, we attended eac together at Ibadan and yet Lautech too what could have caused this horrible situation... So sad so so sad RIP James

Gosh!!! I know this guy, we attended eac together at Ibadan and yet Lautech too what could have caused this horrible situation... So sad so so sad RIP James

no him do replay.

It's pathetic!

It is called second death. It's pathetic!It is called second death.

No matter anything never take ur life







Do you knw what am facing now



Am living by the grace of God



So any day I sleep nd didn't wake up

to God be the Glory



I still belief he can still change my situations 1 Like