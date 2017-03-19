₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by cheaphost: 4:11pm
A student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Adesoji James Adediran who is studying Urban and Regional Planning was said to have hung himself in his room at Goshen II hostel on Saturday.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/final-year-student-lautech-hangs-self-room-picture/
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 4:16pm
What's the cause?
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Macgabe(m): 4:19pm
Hmmm... its unfortunate. If not that MMM issue has gone down now, it would have been linked with it.
9 Likes
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Raphaelmary(m): 4:21pm
Hw many times we go see am? Abi d guy hang himself two times?
12 Likes
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Mrdecent(m): 4:31pm
Thank God mmm is back. It would have been the cause. RIP man
1 Like
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Drversatile: 4:38pm
I suspect murder here. My thought though.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 5:35pm
Na waoo
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by markbenny(m): 5:46pm
Fissure of the hang nko?
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:40pm
All of you that keep saying "he/she is in a better place" when people die are to blame, i think Nigerians are starting to believe that line and are in a hurry to go to the 'better place' ........
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Fairgodwin(m): 7:40pm
Oh my! What a fine young man and also in his final year at that.
If you know half of what people are going through you'd know suicide sometimes could seem a very 'normal' way out.
I'm going through a lot right now and sometimes the suicide thoughts flashes through my mind too, unfortunately so.
6 Likes
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by ESDKING: 7:41pm
Village people must have hypnotised him, that's their latest means of eliminating their target. We should all be prayerful.
1 Like
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by highrise07(m): 7:41pm
Nigerians no longer fear death. no matter the situation, i can't kill myself , never ......ko jo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 7:41pm
Na WA o
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 7:41pm
Bullshit!
If he actually killed himself.....
Then.....
Bullshit!
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by KingsleyCEO(m): 7:42pm
Suicide becomes the option when hope is gone. The difference between most of us and this dead is that we keep hope alive.
Dear nairalanders, please let's help others keep hope alive:
Talk to someone
Show love to someone
Help someone when you can
No situation is worse, Just that you've not see someone with really bad one
Help spread this message till is sinks into everybody.
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:42pm
And some robots would still type RIP.
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Holluwahsheyi(m): 7:43pm
reserve my comment
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 7:43pm
I beat this guy don do MMM. Life is too sweet to kill oneself, be patience we all soon die
rip guy
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Riduane: 7:43pm
I will rather die than commit suicide
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 7:43pm
Rip 500l fa villa Pple
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by afolab212(m): 7:43pm
I wonder why we don't investigate any case like this in Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by TRUEPATRIOTLOVE: 7:43pm
Raphaelmary:
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Dablack1(m): 7:43pm
picture of him Hanging himself or adonbelieve
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by botad(m): 7:43pm
Still talking about depression on the other post!
Please NEVER allow any issue depressed your soul!
Get help if you are feeling depressed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 7:43pm
GUY WHY?
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by tonyfran: 7:44pm
Is high time Nigerians took visiting a psychologist seriously. Depression is on the increase. This is no spiritual as some are quick to ascribe.
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by Elcapo(m): 7:44pm
Haaaaaa
Gosh!!! I know this guy, we attended eac together at Ibadan and yet Lautech too what could have caused this horrible situation... So sad so so sad RIP James
2 Likes
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by professorfal: 7:44pm
Raphaelmary:
no him do replay.
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by ochukwuma15(m): 7:44pm
Raphaelmary:
It's pathetic!
It is called second death.
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:44pm
No matter anything never take ur life
Do you knw what am facing now
Am living by the grace of God
So any day I sleep nd didn't wake up
to God be the Glory
I still belief he can still change my situations
1 Like
|Re: LAUTECH Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Room (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 7:44pm
speechless................
***made Her Boyfriend Eat Her Menstrual Blood*** / Murdered Nigerian: UK Police Place £10,000 Bounty On Killer / Imo Police Arrest OCDA Boss For Alleged Involvement In Criminal Activities
