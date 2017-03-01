₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,840 members, 3,427,793 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) (20842 Views)
Full Stadium At Rangers Vs Heartland Match (Photos) / Super Eagles Depart For Egypt Ahead Of Qualifier Match (Photos) / Nigeria U-17 Eaglets Set For Tomorrow's Match (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by broseme: 5:21pm
Marcos Rojo was captured on camera eating a banana on the pitch during Manchester United’s Europa League win over Rostov on Thursday.
The Red Devils defender needed extra energy with less than 20 minutes remaining, Jose Mourinho handed a banana to Ashley Young to pass to Marcos Rojo who ate it on the pitch.
Mourinho too much!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mourinho-gives-banana-to-marcos-rojo-to.html?m=1
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by broseme: 5:22pm
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:25pm
If nah Africa he happen, una for run call am 'jazz'
76 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Pray(m): 5:27pm
Normal?
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Pray(m): 5:27pm
Normal
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by akinszz: 5:29pm
the guy requested for it to kill fatigue...
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:33pm
If it is Nigeria, we will start suspecting of poison.
#manutd_myLove
27 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by zico530(m): 5:34pm
Mourino the drama lord
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Draei: 5:35pm
Thats smart & hilarious.
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 5:39pm
Amarabae:lol
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 5:57pm
For 9ja dat banana get purpose for another field
15 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by solid3(m): 5:58pm
Morinho is not normal. Lol.
5 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by dahunsy(m): 6:03pm
Coughs***clears onofu# its aint normal to be normal in an abnormal world of EPL
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 6:42pm
Mourinho and drama na 5&6 #GGMU
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by bottlecap: 6:47pm
wow that was a smart move from d special one
6 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 7:13pm
Mourinho
That moment you're travelling in d evening with your head buried in your PHONE, they're passing a MILITARY CHECKPOINT and you're unaware, a Military Man sticks his hand through the window to collect your Phone and you only saw a hand grabbing your phone, you mistook it to be these AGBERO BOYS, you start biting the hand as hard as you can!!!
My brother,my sister, Shey you remember that day your MOTHER said it's phone that will kill you?
E don happen....
63 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by dammytosh: 7:13pm
energy
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by Mrvirgin: 7:13pm
Plain and simple... Rojo was hungry, mourinho gave him food to eat. #caringmanager.
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by ayoolanr: 7:13pm
he is lucky he didn't hand it to a black player....the backlash would have been epic!!!!
25 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 7:14pm
cucumber would have been better.
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:14pm
So you just remember to create thread for this after how many days?
10 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by jtjohn(m): 7:14pm
if you know is funny click LIKE otherwise click SHARE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by helphelp: 7:14pm
Very good energizer
2 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by sammyj: 7:15pm
Mourinho and Drogba and jazz are like 6 and half a dozen! !!
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by highscript(m): 7:15pm
This one no surprise me , go check Wetin low do for world cup . Na inside boxer he dey soak hand for
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by mizhefeh(f): 7:15pm
The special one
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 7:16pm
the special one ..... up Man u
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 7:16pm
If it were to be to a black player for real, media would have eaten mourinho n buried him up.
1 Like
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by figure007: 7:16pm
I never noticed this on the day saa.... Up Manchester united ...up red devils...we are going top four and getting more trophies this season ...europa cup on view ...haters make Una no waste time to hate o
7 Likes
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by devigblegble: 7:16pm
Mourhino be giving opponent high blood pressure since 1900
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 7:16pm
Comic master
|Re: Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 7:16pm
zico530:I love everything about Him.
3 Likes 1 Share
Keshi Shuts Out Martins, Iheanacho From Super Eagles / Mikel Is Underrated By Outsiders - Frank Lampard / Osaze Odemwingie Lashes Out At Keshi And NFF Over AFCON 2013 Exclusion
Viewing this topic: uc4uandc(m), codeddon, oneolajire, Begino1, Imoala, Yildiz, bigsmoke2(m), donc26(m), gerg, HORLADY, MrSocrate(m), bless2tom(m), FELIX30(m), kushfc(m), AJJ17(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), kpukpuyenke, israel4703, hilaryJustiN, tunexdavo(m), Loveprince, Captainsama(m), edaolaropin, Maekeil, skippo47, Deyemith, GodDey01, charleson022, bodmas119(m), emefele2004, GreenMavro, Oluwalofe(m), 9ja4show, Torter, Enouwem(m), dguizman, Smylyn(m), IamPrince1, hercules1(m), jazzy4naija(m), sirugos(m), Etosonc(m), Tipsdon, judey1992(m), johnnynwa(m), comsirheed, kunlegboye(m), kachimighty0000, sokia, mall4love, DrSuleiman100, asuaiclive(m), itopat007, tmanis(m), Prosperkaro(m), talksankey, enimcnite(m), ItsOquakes(m), loylextop(m), Deadbeing, Waleabimbola(m), Respect55(m), veinless(f), longest18(m), djshishy, fistonme(m), Toyade888(m), GrandGarcon, Sulucainan, Abbey2sam(m), emmexy5(m), klexycole(m), Brownhypo(m), Gunlawz(m), oshorstan(m), andyboi4real(m), milkydaddy(m), Jokul(m), v4victor, stevenemin, baset36(m), mehvo(m), BigBelleControl(m), elolove(m), B11ladman, BIDOO(m), Mcowubaba, godswilld10(m), chosby(m), GeneralJyds, emmykk(m), slikyslimsly, audition, gare(f), AmenJoan(f), geodemainguy(m), drakura, darmhey(m), remedies4a(m), ikp120(m), RichieRex(m), Rickyuzzy(m), obyna(m), GatJokez(f), walozanga(m), RexEmmyGee, pelumi111, xtratagem(m), WESTERNCR, sergioclaudio(m), slan87(m), nelbaba(m), Phikom(m), Emman8(m), olutund(m), mastrolife, Diplomaticbeing(m), VictorAB, addey(m), Onnasucs1(m), sunkomite(m), toyinpin, ezemme(m), adetopshot(m), Isoni(m), ufuosman(m), sw, Redman36, sambroose(m), onos217(m), coolxpat(m), rickyalphonsus(m), Meta4element(m), ikennaoma(m), jowhyte(m) and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 202