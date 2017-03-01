Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) (20842 Views)

Full Stadium At Rangers Vs Heartland Match (Photos) / Super Eagles Depart For Egypt Ahead Of Qualifier Match (Photos) / Nigeria U-17 Eaglets Set For Tomorrow's Match (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



The Red Devils defender needed extra energy with less than 20 minutes remaining, Jose Mourinho handed a banana to Ashley Young to pass to Marcos Rojo who ate it on the pitch.



Mourinho too much!





Source: Marcos Rojo was captured on camera eating a banana on the pitch during Manchester United’s Europa League win over Rostov on Thursday.The Red Devils defender needed extra energy with less than 20 minutes remaining, Jose Mourinho handed a banana to Ashley Young to pass to Marcos Rojo who ate it on the pitch.Mourinho too much!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mourinho-gives-banana-to-marcos-rojo-to.html?m=1 7 Likes 1 Share

If nah Africa he happen, una for run call am 'jazz' 76 Likes 3 Shares

Normal? 1 Like

Normal

the guy requested for it to kill fatigue... 1 Like

If it is Nigeria, we will start suspecting of poison.

#manutd_myLove 27 Likes

Mourino the drama lord 6 Likes 1 Share

Thats smart & hilarious.

Amarabae:

If it is Nigeria, we will start suspecting of poison.

#manutd_myLove lol lol

For 9ja dat banana get purpose for another field 15 Likes

Morinho is not normal. Lol. 5 Likes

Coughs***clears onofu# its aint normal to be normal in an abnormal world of EPL

Mourinho and drama na 5&6 #GGMU 6 Likes 1 Share

wow that was a smart move from d special one 6 Likes

Mourinho













That moment you're travelling in d evening with your head buried in your PHONE, they're passing a MILITARY CHECKPOINT and you're unaware, a Military Man sticks his hand through the window to collect your Phone and you only saw a hand grabbing your phone, you mistook it to be these AGBERO BOYS, you start biting the hand as hard as you can!!!

My brother,my sister, Shey you remember that day your MOTHER said it's phone that will kill you?











E don happen.... 63 Likes 7 Shares

energy

Plain and simple... Rojo was hungry, mourinho gave him food to eat. #caringmanager. 1 Like

he is lucky he didn't hand it to a black player....the backlash would have been epic!!!! 25 Likes

cucumber would have been better.

So you just remember to create thread for this after how many days? 10 Likes

if you know is funny click LIKE otherwise click SHARE 5 Likes 1 Share

Very good energizer 2 Likes

Mourinho and Drogba and jazz are like 6 and half a dozen! !! 1 Like

This one no surprise me , go check Wetin low do for world cup . Na inside boxer he dey soak hand for 1 Like

The special one 1 Like

..... up Man u the special one..... up Man u 1 Like

If it were to be to a black player for real, media would have eaten mourinho n buried him up. 1 Like

I never noticed this on the day saa.... Up Manchester united ...up red devils...we are going top four and getting more trophies this season ...europa cup on view ...haters make Una no waste time to hate o 7 Likes

Mourhino be giving opponent high blood pressure since 1900

Comic master