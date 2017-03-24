Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 17.2% Of My Monthly Salary Goes To My Wife & Yet... (15383 Views)

Jobless Husband Beats Pregnant Wife Over Failure To Remit Monthly Salary / Is It Wise For A Woman To Give Her Husband Part Of Her Monthly Salary? / 'my Husband Is Stingy, He Goes To Market To Buy Foodstuff' - Wife Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear reasonable people on Nairaland, please I need your advise



My wife whom I love so much and also loves me too is entitled to 17.2% of my monthly income, my salary is 175kpm and she take 17.2% of this amount, yet she feels very uncomfortable with it



I pay the bills, buy food stuff every month and take care of our little baby girl



My baby girl does not take any local food, she takes only fresogold, tea and pap, the cost of fresogold is very high and she can consume 4tins in a month



My wife isn't not working yet she is still schooling and I pay all her fees,



I've never complaint of my duty as the head of the family yet she still feels unsatisfied with the 17.2% I give to her



Her primary duty in the house is to take care of our baby and prepare my dinner every week days and both break fast and dinner during the weekend



Recently I told her to take our baby to the hospital for treatment, our total bill was 11,500 naira but my wife suprisinly told me that the hospital bill is 22,700 naira which I immediately wired to her account



So I called the hospital to make inquiries about the exorbitant bill then I got to know that my wife inflated the hospital bill to 22,700 naira



I confronted her and she spoke to me very rudly I was not happy about this, I kept quite and didn't say anything about it again



I am thinking I should penalize her for her rude behaviour and the dishonesty she has melted on me



Will it be advisable not to pay her her monthly salary for two months ?



Will this correct her brain to default and what would possibly be the implication of doing this ?



She has not apologised and she has not seen anything wrong so far in what she has done 5 Likes 2 Shares

It will correct her senses! Pls go ahead..u have my support! 86 Likes 2 Shares





Someone who's never satisfied and wants to live above their means - (and in this case lack of)





that is your cross, carry it.





kikikikikikikiki if you stop paying her the 17.2% for two months, be prepared to starve o. cos when you drop money for food, you won't see food. the cash in your wallet will grow wings, your ATM card sef fit miss.



so carry your cross! This is what happens when you marry longer throat.Someone who's never satisfied and wants to live above their means - (and in this case lack of)that is your cross, carry it.kikikikikikikikiif you stop paying her the 17.2% for two months, be prepared to starve o. cos when you drop money for food, you won't see food. the cash in your wallet will grow wings, your ATM card sef fit miss.so carry your cross! 81 Likes 2 Shares

Sit her down and find out why she is doing that. 59 Likes





Any mathematical formular applied? Ehmmmm op, how did u arrive @ that 17.2%?Any mathematical formular applied? 101 Likes

I add money too

And I think one out of 3 women do that or most have done it





The only thing I condemn is her being rude to you

But then how did you approach her



There's always a man involved when a woman goes crazy 34 Likes 2 Shares

What's kpm?















Modified



Oh! Okay.. 175K per month. Ah. 3 Likes

Bro sori to tel u this,bt u are on a long thing.I see that marriage breaking anytime soon......why on earth wil a man pay his wife salary,what is the rationale behind such absurdity is what i can't fathom out?A STUDENT for that matter,u pay all bills,pay her fees and yet pay her salary.Very soon she wil start cheating on u,if not already started it.

Sori bro,ur case is different 14 Likes 1 Share

Pieromania:

Bro sori to tel u this,bt u are on a long thing.I see that marriage breaking anytime soon......why on earth wil a man pay his wife salary,what is the rationale behind such absurdity is what i can't fathom out?A STUDENT for that matter,u pay all bills,pay her fees and yet pay her salary.Very soon she wil start cheating on u,if not already started it.

Sori bro,ur case is different

She isn't cheating on me and my marriage will not break IJN 203 Likes 14 Shares

Dyt:

I add money too

And I think one out of 3 women do that or most have done it





The only thing I condemn is her being rude to you

But then how did you approach her



There's always a man involved when a woman goes crazy



But the money she added is just too much 22,700 - 11,500 = 11,200 naira 6 Likes

skypeme:





She isn't cheating on me and my marriage would break IJN I am nt wishing u breakup bro,just telling u that failure to resolve this her insatiable thirst wil definitely lead to the marriage crashing,i knw what i am saying.U aren't earning that much and yet ur wife cannot be satisfied with the little u have,mehn,u need serious prayerv and counselling.u may think am spewing threats or trash,bt i am a man speaking with experience. I am nt wishing u breakup bro,just telling u that failure to resolve this her insatiable thirst wil definitely lead to the marriage crashing,i knw what i am saying.U aren't earning that much and yet ur wife cannot be satisfied with the little u have,mehn,u need serious prayerv and counselling.u may think am spewing threats or trash,bt i am a man speaking with experience. 25 Likes

HARDDON:

Ehmmmm op, how did u arrive @ that 17.2%?



Any mathematical formular applied?

30,100 / 175,000 x 100% = 17.2%

I add 2.5% increment to my wifes salary every Dec 18 Likes

Pieromania:

I am nt wishing u breakup bro,just telling u that failure to resolve this her insatiable thirst wil definitely lead to the marriage crashing,i knw what i am saying.U aren't earning that much and yet ur wife cannot be satisfied with the little u have,mehn,u need serious prayerv and counselling.u may think am spewing threats or trash,bt i am a man speaking with experience.

My marriage will not crash IJN, I repeat that you bro 56 Likes 4 Shares

Mr man carry your cross and follow Christ. Everyone has got their own cross too you know 6 Likes 1 Share

So sorry OP



So she gets around 30k as pocket money every month, and you pay all the bills buy everything needed and pay fees and school stuffs.That should be okay for her manage for personal effects I think, people earn 30k as salary nau.



That aside I see a lot of"I" "I" "I" in your statements its not all about you bro, You also mentioned the primary duties which you say is baby sitting, cooking your dinner during the week and both dinner and lunch during weekends, its quite a lot of work not as easy as it looks.



Not giving her her pocket money as a form of punishment translates to you not taking up your responsibility as a husband , you are meant to provide for her and take care of her and that should not change because of a misunderstanding especially since she has no source of income yet, where do u expect her to get money from if you seize her allawee.



Its better you communicate (not confront) to her let her know you were not happy with the extra she added on it, ask if she needed some extra stuffs at that time, ask why she did it was the 30k not enough for her that month?

Its not easy being in a position of being totally drpendednt and not having any money of your own, you need to see from her own view point too. She may have had extra need (you didn't mention she has inflated stuffs for you before ) and didn't want ti tell you about it since you already think she's not satisfied with the 17.2%











I don't know if its just me but I found the repetition of 17.2% in your narration quite amusing. OP no vex oo lool. How did you come to the conclusion that its 17.2% she's entitled too loool. 50 Likes 1 Share

skypeme:





30,100 / 175,000 x 100% = 17.2%

I add 2.5% increment to my wifes salary every Dec



You are making it sound like its an employee employer stuff, December bonus abi issorait You are making it sound like its an employee employer stuff, December bonus abi issorait 55 Likes 2 Shares

skypeme:





My marriage will not crash IJN, I repeat that you bro

In a nutshell. ...



From dating till marriage





Your union was founded on materialism and deception which must be sustained



.

the moment you renege from your initial agreement which is the basics and foundation of your marriage...hehehehe





as a student she has got flexible times to spend with highest bidders

. In a nutshell. ...From dating till marriageYour union was founded on materialism and deception which must be sustainedthe moment you renege from your initial agreement which is the basics and foundation of your marriage...heheheheas a student she has got flexible times to spend with highest bidders 29 Likes

skypeme:





30,100 / 175,000 x 100% = 17.2%

I add 2.5% increment to my wifes salary every Dec

bro, seems more like employer-employee relationship. I'll rather have a situation where my wife and I jointly make plans, spend, render account and take responsibility. I don't support this stipend arrangement, she probably resents it. bro, seems more like employer-employee relationship. I'll rather have a situation where my wife and I jointly make plans, spend, render account and take responsibility. I don't support this stipend arrangement, she probably resents it. 16 Likes

Why are some of the guys on this thread making a mountain out of a molehill?.



Most men whose wives are stay at home mothers get monthly stipends which is for their upkeep. Some women inflate prices of things to their husbands as a means to add more money to their wallets, for some men they find out and don't care cos they understand the rationale behind it. As for her rude attitude it's bad and is what should bother you most. Not her inflation of hospital bills. Would you let N11,200 cost you your marriage?. 13 Likes 2 Shares

divorce is the only way right now, trust me 1 Like 1 Share

lilmax:

divorce is the only way right now, trust me Divorce kwa? On top wetin naa Divorce kwa? On top wetin naa 23 Likes 1 Share

emilyone:



Divorce kwa? On top wetin naa a liar and being disrespectful a liar and being disrespectful 1 Like

kimbra:

Why are some of the guys on this thread making a mountain out of a molehill?.



Most men whose wives are stay at home mothers get monthly stipends which is for their upkeep. Some women inflate prices of things to their husbands as a means to add more money to their wallets, for some men they find out and don't care cos they understand the rationale behind it. As for her rude attitude it's bad and is what should bother you most. Not her inflation of hospital bills. Would you let N11,200 cost you your marriage?.

Is it possible to love someone you don't trust





it's dishonest to forge or inflate prices in order to drain your hubby



If your husband can't trust you who would then trust you

. Is it possible to love someone you don't trustit's dishonest to forge or inflate prices in order to drain your hubbyIf your husband can't trust you who would then trust you 16 Likes 1 Share

Cut her monthly salary from 17.2% to 5% for the rest of the year. And that is because of your baby, otherwise I would have suggested you cut it to 0% and chase her out with a broomstick around 2AM in the middle of the night.



Women of nowadays are brain-dead ingrates. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Zoharariel:

Cut her monthly salary from 17.2% to 5% for the rest of the year. And that is because of your baby, otherwise I would have suggested you cut it to 0% and chase her out with a broomstick around 2AM in the middle of the night.



Women of nowadays are brain-dead ingrates. .



it might work and might not.



but it might work though(OK I was joking all the while).



dear op cutting her "salary" from the way u constructed the woman at home will not yield ur desired result. u will just make her look at her option when she get pressed.

the fact she has s baby already swing things to her favour.



I must need to know the level of communication between the 2 of u.

what's the age difference and how old is she.

to be honest, from your description ur wife seem "not yet matured" or lacks maturity to put in another way.

she is young married has a baby and still in school., likely to be very beautiful too

could be pride? may be.

because u doing all this for a matured woman will earn her respect.



I just advice church counseling. (I recommend Baptist church.). very thorough counseling needed for her so that her understanding can change and that u have a good foundation.



best of luck Sir it might work and might not.but it might work though(OK I was joking all the while).dear op cutting her "salary" from the way u constructed the woman at home will not yield ur desired result. u will just make her look at her option when she get pressed.the fact she has s baby already swing things to her favour.I must need to know the level of communication between the 2 of u.what's the age difference and how old is she.to be honest, from your description ur wife seem "not yet matured" or lacks maturity to put in another way.she is young married has a baby and still in school., likely to be very beautiful toocould be pride? may be.because u doing all this for a matured woman will earn her respect.I just advice church counseling. (I recommend Baptist church.). very thorough counseling needed for her so that her understanding can change and that u have a good foundation.best of luck Sir 5 Likes

The first step in solving this problem is to know what she is doing with the money you are giving her(since you buy foods, pay every other bill).

Any wife that wants to help her hubby(who earns 175kpm) should know that you guys should save at least 100k from that money but the way she is going, she is not even interested in that.

And for person say every woman adds money, there are extent you can do such not double of the amount. It's very wrong just deduction from her next allowance simple. Things are expensive now. 19 Likes 1 Share

skypeme:





30,100 / 175,000 x 100% = 17.2%

I add 2.5% increment to my wifes salary every Dec are you an accountant ni, with all this calculations... Na wa o are you an accountant ni, with all this calculations... Na wa o 8 Likes 1 Share

. Don't relent bro_ it's part of your duty as the head of the house(it's not a favour, same way she has her duties too).

I must say, almost 100% increase reeks of pure greed. Your wife is greedy and inconsiderate. It's worse that she sees nothing wrong in it, you reserve the right to be angry and I apologise on her behalf.



A woman would give such astronomical false increment;

1)If she thinks you earn more than you actually earn, so she deserves more than 17.2%.

2)She is greedy (i.e) lives above her means.

3)She has expenses she doesn't want you to know of (e.g, sending to her family).

4)The husband is stingy (you're not stingy @ 17.2%, considering that you handle every other expense).



Does she know what you earn? You guys probably didn't talk about the financial aspect of marriage during courtship. It's ideal your partner knows your financial ability...projections etc. That way you both work as a team. Finance/Financial compatibility is a very important aspect of marriage...



She is still in school. Probably young and yet to learn how to be frugal. She is a married student, people expect her level to change. How would she do that with 17.2%, when she hasn't learnt that life is beyond material things? It's also possible, her people have needs and she wants to help out, without begging you directly.



Your choice of words dey somehow @ "penalise and reset her brain to default" She is your wife bro_ not student. Don't penalise her, I believe there are ways to settle issues without penalising ones spouse with something that's your conjugal duty... but that's me. Call her and talk to her calmly/firmly, enquire what she uses/used the money for. Make her realise the importance of honesty and trust in marriage. Bless heavens you both love each other _makes change easier. Lots of women inflate home expenses, it's their way of raising cash which comes in handy at a later date (doesn't make it right). You really tried to give her 17.2%, that's even more than the allocation for God (10%). Don't relent bro_ it's part of your duty as the head of the house(it's not a favour, same way she has her duties too).I must say, almost 100% increase reeks of pure greed. Your wife is greedy and inconsiderate. It's worse that she sees nothing wrong in it, you reserve the right to be angry and I apologise on her behalf.A woman would give such astronomical false increment;1)If she thinks you earn more than you actually earn, so she deserves more than 17.2%.2)She is greedy (i.e) lives above her means.3)She has expenses she doesn't want you to know of (e.g, sending to her family).4)The husband is stingy (you're not stingy @ 17.2%, considering that you handle every other expense). 17 Likes 1 Share

sasko:





Is it possible to love someone you don't trust





it's dishonest to forge or inflate prices in order to drain your hubby



If your husband can't trust you who would then trust you

.

Don't bother women always play victimhood now it's the guys fault for getting angry let a guy inflate price for his wife and the women here would come for his head. Women play the victimhood card like hell. Nothing new Don't bother women always play victimhood now it's the guys fault for getting angry let a guy inflate price for his wife and the women here would come for his head. Women play the victimhood card like hell. Nothing new 4 Likes 1 Share





i hope your wife is the geniune type, though she may have her own reasons of inflating the amount by almost x2 the normal, which is inappropraite; what you need do is win her trust that she can rely on you without going the extra mile.



just saw this part where u said this:



I confronted her and she spoke to me very rudly I was not happy about this, I kept quite and didn't say anything about it again



Hmmn, she sounded so rudely that can mean two things i suppose either she feels she is entitled to more than the monthly alowee you give her or she has started keeping bad gangs as freinds, if paradventure it happens to be the former you realli need to sit her down and explain things to her, if possible you could establish her while going to skul, but if the latter my bro this one is strong oo, you need more to be investigative, calm and collective in your next line of action.



Sucess bro in ur marriage, but meanwhile you can help connecticut a broda oo to such oppurtunity. tha nks Am not married yet, but from all i have learnt from being from a good home is that communication is always the key to solving most situations in a marriage..just saw this part where u said this:Sucess bro in ur marriage, but meanwhile you can help connecticut a broda oo to such oppurtunity. thanks 2 Likes

MummyIMadeIt:

Am not married yet, but from all i have learnt from being from a good home is that communication is always the key to solving most situations in a marriage..



i hope your wife is the geniune type, though she may have her own reasons of inflating the amount by almost x2 the normal, which is inappropraite; what you need do is win her trust that she can rely on you without going the extra mile.



Sucess bro in ur marriage, but meanwhile you can help connecticut a broda oo to such oppurtunity. tha nks

Wife inflates price, and yet husband must win her trust, am confused do some women ever take responsibility for anything ? Wife inflates price, and yet husband must win her trust, am confused do some women ever take responsibility for anything ? 8 Likes