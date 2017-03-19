₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by viviangist: 8:17pm
A set of occultic students reportedly to be from Fedpoly Oko in Anambra state were apprehended by amaokpala vilante group today being Sunday at okah junction Amaokpala during their initiation into their fraternity. Pictures below:
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by prospero5(m): 8:18pm
na wa ooo!
awon boys
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by newyorks(m): 8:35pm
bad things easiest thing to learn.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 8:36pm
Good stuff. Abeg, move them to panti and drill them. Everybody wants to join bad gang. Mtcheew
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by ovadozes(m): 8:38pm
Let the devil that lead u guide u...but viviangist u dae lie most times ooo, so its hard to belive u
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Jabioro: 8:39pm
Make the badstard chop sand..have sex with tree, push trailer and dance palogo on broken bottles..
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:42pm
Which one is occultic again
All these boys no wan use their heads..
Directionless GENERATION
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:42pm
I don't understand what joy they derived in being referred to as "a cultist".
Just wasting their time and the hard earned money of their parents.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 8:42pm
Ghenghen
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:42pm
lol.... and let the initiation continue..final drilling by the vigilante
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by gift01: 8:42pm
Some guys sha. They just believe everything should be extra
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 8:43pm
Strange things
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:43pm
They went and joined gang.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:43pm
Must we treat criminals like animals in this country? Must we roll them on the floor and remove their clothes? Regardless of whatever crime they may have committed, they are still human beings and citizens of this country, why not just restrain them and take them to lockup
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 8:43pm
Flatinos and cultism be like rice and beans
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 8:43pm
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 8:43pm
Bad Market
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:43pm
Op it's called a gang...and are those "Vigilantes" armed with AKs?
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by mrsksdata: 8:44pm
they no wise
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 8:44pm
Good!
Several lives just got saved!
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:45pm
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 8:45pm
Pack dem into prison sharply
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 8:45pm
Good radiance... someone putting himself under bondage calling it protection... the only thing I can't trade is my freedom... once I perceive my freedom being compromised, I'm taking a step... Not even my religion can take my freewill away from me.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:45pm
like, if u remember this part in the song ajebutter and falz bad gang : "Child of the world, u have spoil to the core,...u have join bad gang,.......u have join secret CULT"
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by chigoizie7(m): 8:45pm
Lol
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by bist: 8:45pm
.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 8:46pm
ovadozes:
You _b nyben?_
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 8:46pm
They would soon be back on campus, their godpatron would secure their release.
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 8:46pm
IYANGBALI:we all know where n who started it
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:46pm
A won eranko
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by mizhefeh(f): 8:46pm
Wats deir Joy joining a gang but might probably cut short deir lyf
|Re: Occultic Students Of Fedpoly Oko Caught During Initiation (Photos) by Esepayne(f): 8:46pm
they want to join bad gang
