Source - A set of occultic students reportedly to be from Fedpoly Oko in Anambra state were apprehended by amaokpala vilante group today being Sunday at okah junction Amaokpala during their initiation into their fraternity. Pictures below:Source - http://www.viviangist.com/occultic-students-apprehended-during-their-initiation-into-their-fraternity-pictures 1 Like

na wa ooo!



awon boys

bad things easiest thing to learn.

Good stuff. Abeg, move them to panti and drill them. Everybody wants to join bad gang. Mtcheew 8 Likes

Let the devil that lead u guide u...but viviangist u dae lie most times ooo, so its hard to belive u 12 Likes

Make the badstard chop sand..have sex with tree, push trailer and dance palogo on broken bottles.. 1 Like







Which one is occultic again

All these boys no wan use their heads..





Just wasting their time and the hard earned money of their parents. I don't understand what joy they derived in being referred to as "a cultist".Just wasting their time and the hard earned money of their parents. 12 Likes

Ghenghen

lol.... and let the initiation continue..final drilling by the vigilante 3 Likes

Some guys sha. They just believe everything should be extra

Strange things

They went and joined gang.

Must we treat criminals like animals in this country? Must we roll them on the floor and remove their clothes? Regardless of whatever crime they may have committed, they are still human beings and citizens of this country, why not just restrain them and take them to lockup 4 Likes 1 Share

Flatinos and cultism be like rice and beans 4 Likes

Bad Market

Op it's called a gang...and are those "Vigilantes" armed with AKs?

they no wise





Several lives just got saved! Good!Several lives just got saved!

3 Likes

Pack dem into prison sharply

Good radiance... someone putting himself under bondage calling it protection... the only thing I can't trade is my freedom... once I perceive my freedom being compromised, I'm taking a step... Not even my religion can take my freewill away from me. 2 Likes

like, if u remember this part in the song ajebutter and falz bad gang : "Child of the world, u have spoil to the core,...u have join bad gang,.......u have join secret CULT" 3 Likes

Lol

.

ovadozes:

They would soon be back on campus, their godpatron would secure their release. 1 Like

IYANGBALI:

we all know where n who started it

A won eranko

Wats deir Joy joining a gang but might probably cut short deir lyf