After viewers voted, Efe got a staggering 51.97% out of a total 100%.



Debbie-Rise got 21.78%, TBoss got 14.57% and finally Thin Tall Tony got 11.68%.



There are some things that are simply unexplainable. Efe is one of such. Aside the stunt he pulled on stage when going in, nothing special about him. He can't sing, he can't rap (actually he should consider comedy cos rapping ain't his calling), can't dance, not out spoken etc. But somehow he resonates with Nigerians who celebrate mediocrity cos he keeps saying he is poor as if big brother house is a salvation army. Sadly, he will win 74 Likes 2 Shares

Waiting for TTT to reunite with his "dead family" Waiting for TTT to reunite with his "dead family" 65 Likes 6 Shares

glad that liar left 21 Likes

dis Efe get fans oo 23 Likes 1 Share

OK but who are they? 2 Likes 3 Shares

where do they want TTT to go?? Person weh all his family members don die,Biggie for just accommodate the guy,chaii Bisola should look for another prick to suck oo, 28 Likes

So after all this Tboss people blah blah blah...

Debbie-Rise still snatch second place

Oloriburuku, who else likes that song? 49 Likes 2 Shares

Waoh. Efe is thugging! 7 Likes

TTT has gone to meet his wife, i pray he doesn't meet problem at home. 9 Likes

#TEAMEFE





See the Margin. Thank God my vote counts 7 Likes

Efe dey try no b small. His fans are jst too solidly behind him 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol...Ttt came, saw, collect Mouth Gig leave 25million naira....





The awkward moment when ttt's wife meets Ttt..... 14 Likes 1 Share

efe will win the cash andt will probably go on to get endorsement deals



Tboss pretty girl



I dislike marvis



I love bisola



Bally is smart he has hidden himself so well housemates forget about h whenever they want to nominate



bassey is just lucky



make TTT do come online to IG Make I blast am



like the reason he left is because he denied his family, simple as that.



in Nigeria once u want to do anything, just form u love god be morally upright try be crazy( the only thing that made efe so popular was because he took his clothes off on a live stage.. damn mehn!!! that was crazy AF)



and if u r a girl cook be nice etc



I think this bbn game just began the housemates are shocked TTT stayed but we aren't. we wanted him out 15 Likes 1 Share





Reminds me of how Timi Dakolo won that year... 1 Like 2 Shares

Mehn!..efe has high fan base.





#Team bass-rise 1 Like

Ttt go and meet your wife at home

So ttt is going?

Akshow:

he seems humble and respectful. people like humble and respectful people. he seems humble and respectful. people like humble and respectful people. 29 Likes

good for ttt as he can deny his family because of 25 million let him go and face them now that he has finished rolling in the mud like a swine!!! Big brother my hazz!!! good for ttt as he can deny his family because of 25 million let him go and face them now that he has finished rolling in the mud like a swine!!! Big brother my hazz!!!

Maximum respect to TTT he really is an entertainer 13 Likes