|Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Naijahelm: 8:36pm
Four Big Brother Naija Housemates, Efe, Debbie-Rise, Tboss and Thin Tall Tony were all nominated for eviction during the week.
After viewers voted, Efe got a staggering 51.97% out of a total 100%.
Debbie-Rise got 21.78%, TBoss got 14.57% and finally Thin Tall Tony got 11.68%.
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Akshow: 8:52pm
There are some things that are simply unexplainable. Efe is one of such. Aside the stunt he pulled on stage when going in, nothing special about him. He can't sing, he can't rap (actually he should consider comedy cos rapping ain't his calling), can't dance, not out spoken etc. But somehow he resonates with Nigerians who celebrate mediocrity cos he keeps saying he is poor as if big brother house is a salvation army. Sadly, he will win
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by ujudiaz(f): 8:52pm
Space booked
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by buygala(m): 8:52pm
Waiting for TTT to reunite with his "dead family"
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Lalaonpoint(f): 8:52pm
glad that liar left
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by press005: 8:52pm
dis Efe get fans oo
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Osinachi1: 8:52pm
OK but who are they?
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by kingmekus(m): 8:52pm
where do they want TTT to go?? Person weh all his family members don die,Biggie for just accommodate the guy,chaii Bisola should look for another prick to suck oo,
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by DRIFTyKING(m): 8:52pm
So after all this Tboss people blah blah blah...
.
.
Debbie-Rise still snatch second place
.
.
.
.
Oloriburuku, who else likes that song?
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Zaheertyler(m): 8:52pm
Tchhew...
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by ujudiaz(f): 8:52pm
Mtcheeeew
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by smudge2079: 8:52pm
Waoh. Efe is thugging!
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Negotiate: 8:52pm
nice
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Lalaonpoint(f): 8:52pm
glad that liar left
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by momentum85(m): 8:53pm
TTT has gone to meet his wife, i pray he doesn't meet problem at home.
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by ololadeajayi: 8:53pm
#TEAMEFE
See the Margin. Thank God my vote counts
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by sashx(m): 8:53pm
Efe dey try no b small. His fans are jst too solidly behind him
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 8:53pm
At last
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:53pm
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Atoos(m): 8:54pm
Lol...Ttt came, saw, collect Mouth Gig leave 25million naira....
The awkward moment when ttt's wife meets Ttt.....
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by salbis(m): 8:54pm
Kk
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Evaberry(f): 8:54pm
.
efe will win the cash andt will probably go on to get endorsement deals
Tboss pretty girl
I dislike marvis
I love bisola
Bally is smart he has hidden himself so well housemates forget about h whenever they want to nominate
bassey is just lucky
make TTT do come online to IG Make I blast am
like the reason he left is because he denied his family, simple as that.
in Nigeria once u want to do anything, just form u love god be morally upright try be crazy( the only thing that made efe so popular was because he took his clothes off on a live stage.. damn mehn!!! that was crazy AF)
and if u r a girl cook be nice etc
I think this bbn game just began the housemates are shocked TTT stayed but we aren't. we wanted him out
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by unclezuma: 8:54pm
Reminds me of how Timi Dakolo won that year...
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by harriet412(f): 8:54pm
Mehn!..efe has high fan base.
#Team bass-rise
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Soccu(m): 8:54pm
Ttt go and meet your wife at home
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Fabulosdave01: 8:54pm
So ttt is going?
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by AngelicBeing: 8:54pm
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by publicenemy(m): 8:55pm
Akshow:
he seems humble and respectful. people like humble and respectful people.
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by Franzinni: 8:55pm
good for ttt as he can deny his family because of 25 million let him go and face them now that he has finished rolling in the mud like a swine!!! Big brother my hazz!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by suyamasta(m): 8:55pm
Maximum respect to TTT he really is an entertainer
|Re: Bbnaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Housemates (photo) by doctorkush(m): 8:55pm
Who still votes for bbm When there is WhatsApp.... U can't satisfy Nigerians
