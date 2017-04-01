₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,160 members, 3,468,227 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 10:44 PM

BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) (31744 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Nnamdd1(m): 9:33pm
See How Viewers Voted For 5 Top Housemates, Efe , Bisola, TBoss, Marvis And Debie-Rise.

Efe with a blistering 57.61% to win Big Brother Naija 2017

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-see-how-viewers-voted-for-5-top.html

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Solace277(f): 9:36pm
see as Efe story full nairaland

59 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Celcius: 9:36pm
Damn!!!! He swept half the vote cast.

70 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by JoshuaKay(m): 9:36pm
congrats man
.
.
.
**modified**
.
.
.
Last last, street ti take over #BasedOnLogistics.

19 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by idongesit88(m): 9:36pm
graceful he should be
.
modified
.
.
believe it or not, the battle is not for the strongest, the fast runners, the brains or the beautiful/handsome, it is only those who are graced and favoured. congrats the son of grace: Efe

45 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by eshietIntrepid(m): 9:38pm
Time wasted for the voters

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by ekems2017(f): 9:43pm
No be small gap Efe give them. Whom God has bless no man not even white witch can curse.

51 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by seunmsg(m): 9:43pm
Based on logistics, Efe with no talent is the winner. Sums up why Nigeria is messed up. Mediocrity over talent and competency.

105 Likes 6 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Divay22(f): 9:43pm
57.61
EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE

82 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Drienzia: 9:43pm
This is what we call "ABSOLUTE MAJORITY" Well deserved. but still prefer "GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH" to BBN/BBA

58 Likes 6 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 9:43pm
RUBBISH

4 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:44pm
congrats boy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 9:44pm
undecided Al d voters, wats dia gain , abi Efe don use dem do MMM

6 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by jatau7(m): 9:44pm
congrats efe at least my vote no waste. ..

8 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by arosunshine(m): 9:44pm
Who I be ? !!!!!!!.

1000 likes for our own man

#teamefe

me right now .......

76 Likes 3 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by unitysheart(m): 9:44pm
Gave him my 100/100 on wechat

16 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by greenhulk: 9:44pm
Great win efe. Representing the street.

But allow me to be a little critical and I don't care if I get hates for this. It's high time nigerians stop being sentimental, I know the campaign for efe was massive based on (logistics) the fact that he was from the street. Yes he had a poor background and all that... But in all honesty he is not even among the most entertaining or talented in the house. This is the same thing Nigerians so when it comes to election, we vote based on sentiments thereby pushing someone who doesn't deserve to win into critical positions. And then we come back and blame the government when those people we vote in don't perform. We need to change this out attitude.

Once again, well-done efe.

109 Likes 10 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by hemartins(m): 9:44pm
And that's how someone's condition got changed forever.
Mine is coming soon.
Congratulations to Efe.

45 Likes 3 Shares

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:44pm
57.61%! Just a lesson there- You can't beat the street.

67 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:44pm
SEE GOBE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emFl2hD7a64

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 9:44pm
What a humiliating defeat!!!

It's like wiping your shitty ass with tissue paper and dumping same into the open mouth of a sleeping enemy.

12 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Brighte(m): 9:44pm
Genuine success comes only to those who are ready for it.
Good Luck Efe in all your en-devours. Yo[img][/img]ur head carry oil go and exploit based on logistics

1 Like

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Xblink: 9:44pm
It's was expected.... Good one Efe

1 Like

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by wristbangle(m): 9:44pm
Useless program undecided

22 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 9:44pm
congrats to the winnwr

1 Like

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by cbngov01(m): 9:44pm
Grace found this dude!!!!Lord let grace and favour speak for me from this week and all life long....#kudosEfe.wechat vote counted!

42 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Zirah: 9:44pm
Cool
Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by jayAjoku(m): 9:44pm
seunmsg:
Based on logistics, Efe with no talent is the winner. Sums up why Nigeria is messed up. Mediocrity over talent and competency.
Abeg which one Tboss get?

33 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by mizchoc(f): 9:44pm
As in... Based on logistics.. .
So tmrw, we will reason out Buhari's matter..

By the way, is Buhari in this country?

6 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by henshaw97: 9:44pm
So bisola had more votes than TBoss....

8 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Daniyemi: 9:44pm
Mehn my 500 naira no waste. See how he swept the votes abeg. only one person. God has favoured you u o. Spend d money wisely.

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by darlenese(f): 9:44pm
It is now official !

Warri nor dey carry last


Infact warri can never carry last , take that to the bank!


For those saying Efe has no talent :
See ya sef

4 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)

"SHUGA" Season 3 / PENNY DREADFUL OFFICIAL FAN THREAD / Watch And Download All Foreign Movies, TV Shows And Series Online free

Viewing this topic: yungkelz(m), Dalastically, okrote4real, nely4me, abbacool(m), wendyebenezer(f), Somatic(m), ifa98, segvic(m), kayemdy, U4unique(f), SUGARSON(m), brownlolly(m), jeroncomputers, mosefin19(m), Prince16, folakin(m), Caziberry, swanspark, osesthedon, AloyalNigerian(m), hourl(m), SIMEONMPEE, sulips(f), RisingUp, hustleranthem(m), Evestar200(f), chinjo(m), freshkik(m), QueenRock(f), Julisweety(f), Amenphx, Eseose9(f), WilliamKhan(m), Gaara101, 3moses, BruzMoney(m), Niwdog(m), Hayjajy, pumapuma, Fourtune56, buttymachiavelli(m), princechurchill(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), siloXIX(m), otite24, bolinjkezzy(m), thaEMINENT, Hiccups, waze63, pjimz, ukehnonny(m), eddyjoshua(m), nbisi, NeeKlaus, friendlyrichi, drachel1993(f), pamijlove(f), Bobo121(m), destiro(m), ezex(m), Hapi121(m), Zapence(m), Onyekwelu7(m), ChukwuObi, thinezy(f), Pro2makx(m), sunnyboi, ayorbammy007(m), HephzibahO, Remoter, Dann01(m), Mrjo(m), ineco(m), teejay1471, tayolove12(m), youngjoy(f), Buhari8, adefitim, Weezypro, dareh85, abitex577(m), Elijahseun, subnormal, yinkus204(m), Emma4Jesu(m), Godwinfriz(m), emshaw, maddest, tosi3454, jemimafelix(f), olukayoday(m), TeejayMaya(m), kitchen(m), Egodons(m), Getrich47(m), Dyz7(m), mjswthrt(f), areee(m), KeDv, Agimor(m), tmgtreasure(m), Lilaex, jimohibrahim(m), mayourbash(f), Junny04, LOSKYXANDER, olujastro, Onos866(m), haryodeji5(m), bambech, mayowa558, edna622, Graciouscharis, cedarZee, dungas30(m), IAMTHEHERO, bigmike227, larpah(m), kally90(f), kelmich(m), ACE1010, ayo22(m), Oluwaplumpie(m), Ahmadgani(m), kardinalz, thatIwoboy(m), eitsei(m), onward4life(m), chidelacreme, samonom(m), Ernest777(m), Mizzpat(f), eGarage(m), layzie, peacenaija, olaniyisamuel, guguam, emmawiz, BeardedMan, Aniwhyte(m), Engrobiorah(m), rlgiwa(m), Princefrankie1(m), theceo1602(m), luvissweet2f(f), Paulipopor, Chivic6452(m), tijehi(f), jaynefar(f), yusuff4u2c(m), innocent27(m), jbhill(m), sharpboyus(m), swindo1(m), fize, realbee(m), oghenetega100(f), sirpharrell(m), Divay22(f), mykerg, chitexy, samkolish26, RealAlfranco, Bugatie and 178 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.