|BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Nnamdd1(m): 9:33pm
See How Viewers Voted For 5 Top Housemates, Efe , Bisola, TBoss, Marvis And Debie-Rise.
Efe with a blistering 57.61% to win Big Brother Naija 2017
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Solace277(f): 9:36pm
see as Efe story full nairaland
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Celcius: 9:36pm
Damn!!!! He swept half the vote cast.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by JoshuaKay(m): 9:36pm
congrats man
Last last, street ti take over #BasedOnLogistics.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by idongesit88(m): 9:36pm
graceful he should be
believe it or not, the battle is not for the strongest, the fast runners, the brains or the beautiful/handsome, it is only those who are graced and favoured. congrats the son of grace: Efe
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by eshietIntrepid(m): 9:38pm
Time wasted for the voters
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by ekems2017(f): 9:43pm
No be small gap Efe give them. Whom God has bless no man not even white witch can curse.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by seunmsg(m): 9:43pm
Based on logistics, Efe with no talent is the winner. Sums up why Nigeria is messed up. Mediocrity over talent and competency.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Divay22(f): 9:43pm
57.61
57.61
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Drienzia: 9:43pm
This is what we call "ABSOLUTE MAJORITY" Well deserved. but still prefer "GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH" to BBN/BBA
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 9:43pm
RUBBISH
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:44pm
congrats boy
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 9:44pm
Al d voters, wats dia gain , abi Efe don use dem do MMM
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by jatau7(m): 9:44pm
congrats efe at least my vote no waste. ..
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by arosunshine(m): 9:44pm
Who I be ? !!!!!!!.
1000 likes for our own man
#teamefe
me right now .......
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by unitysheart(m): 9:44pm
Gave him my 100/100 on wechat
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by greenhulk: 9:44pm
Great win efe. Representing the street.
But allow me to be a little critical and I don't care if I get hates for this. It's high time nigerians stop being sentimental, I know the campaign for efe was massive based on (logistics) the fact that he was from the street. Yes he had a poor background and all that... But in all honesty he is not even among the most entertaining or talented in the house. This is the same thing Nigerians so when it comes to election, we vote based on sentiments thereby pushing someone who doesn't deserve to win into critical positions. And then we come back and blame the government when those people we vote in don't perform. We need to change this out attitude.
Once again, well-done efe.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by hemartins(m): 9:44pm
And that's how someone's condition got changed forever.
Mine is coming soon.
Congratulations to Efe.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:44pm
57.61%! Just a lesson there- You can't beat the street.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:44pm
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 9:44pm
What a humiliating defeat!!!
It's like wiping your shitty ass with tissue paper and dumping same into the open mouth of a sleeping enemy.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Brighte(m): 9:44pm
Genuine success comes only to those who are ready for it.
Good Luck Efe in all your en-devours. Yo[img][/img]ur head carry oil go and exploit based on logistics
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Xblink: 9:44pm
It's was expected.... Good one Efe
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by wristbangle(m): 9:44pm
Useless program
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 9:44pm
congrats to the winnwr
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by cbngov01(m): 9:44pm
Grace found this dude!!!!Lord let grace and favour speak for me from this week and all life long....#kudosEfe.wechat vote counted!
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Zirah: 9:44pm
Cool
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by jayAjoku(m): 9:44pm
seunmsg:Abeg which one Tboss get?
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by mizchoc(f): 9:44pm
As in... Based on logistics.. .
So tmrw, we will reason out Buhari's matter..
By the way, is Buhari in this country?
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by henshaw97: 9:44pm
So bisola had more votes than TBoss....
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by Daniyemi: 9:44pm
Mehn my 500 naira no waste. See how he swept the votes abeg. only one person. God has favoured you u o. Spend d money wisely.
|Re: BBNaija 2017 Final Results: How Viewers Voted For The 5 Top Housemates (Photo) by darlenese(f): 9:44pm
It is now official !
Warri nor dey carry last
Infact warri can never carry last , take that to the bank!
For those saying Efe has no talent :
See ya sef
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
