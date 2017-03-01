Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lawyer Brutalized By Soldiers In Delta Left To Die (Photos) (8667 Views)

Barr. Sunny Ekwe, An Ovorie Ethiope East LGA of Delta State based lawyer beaten by some 5 soldiers who left him to die after they fractured his spinal cord. Two of them arrested and still in the military custody of the 222 battalion Agarho Utor, Ughelli, delta state.



On the 11th of March 2017 at about 7pm this lawyer went to visit a relative at the Okpara waterside when suddenly as he was about to leave a young boy demanded he should follow him to meet some other boys seated in a distance that was a bit dark.



In the process of resisting the boy, the boy called the other four guys who descended on the lawyer and subjected him to the most crudest humiliation and brutality ever and only abandoned him to die in a close dried up drain.



Because of the atrocities of the boys in the area no body in the community could intervene as they are young soldiers. The lawyer was rushed to the hospital at Isiokolo but referred to Orerokpe after he was revived. The police of Isiokolo made first failed attempt at arresting the boys but they resisted and the police chickened out claiming as military officers they must be dealt with by their command.



It took the intervention of my humble self and a serving magistrate to prevail on the DPO who mobilised about 20 mobile police personel to the community and luckily the boys were at the verge of moving to their station and only two were apprehended as three had left before police arrival . They were arrested and formally handed over to the commanding officer of the 222 battalion where they have been in custody till date.



They are persons who just returned from 9months military training. We salute the reawaken dogged Ness of the DPO and the forthright Ness of the commanding officer who have sent for the return of the fleeing officer. Truly they have realised this is a democracy where pen is mightier than the sword.



gbankogbi ogbenutan iroyin





seriously serious





Drabeey was HERE 1 Like

very bad

Nah soldiers beat this man till him resemble who 'tractor' jam? Kai! This our young soldiers sabi misbehave sha!! 6 Likes

Where is Osama bin laden wen I need him d most 1 Like

These soldiers barbaric acts need to be curb, and there is need for serious reorientation for them to stop looking down on civilians. 3 Likes

With this trend, another civil war is imminent. But this time, these idiots will rather wear rags than parade the camouflage as if it makes them immortal. People will descend on them and chew them like groundnuts. 6 Likes

Until law-abiding Nigerians are allowed to carry arms, this nonsense will not stop. 7 Likes



They bully the same civilians that they were mandated to protect, the same civilians their salaries were Paid from their taxes. It seems the Nigerian military is breeding more thugs than soldiers. How can a so called professionals be acting like touts like it is their constitutional dutyThey bully the same civilians that they were mandated to protect, the same civilians their salaries were Paid from their taxes. 7 Likes

I noticed military brutality of civilians has assumed a frightening dimension since Buhari became president. Are we back to military regime? 5 Likes

What do they really teach these boys in Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria? Once they come out of the training brutalization of civilians becomes the other of the day. 3 Likes

See, inccidence like this shouldnt be a suprise anymore in the S.West, S.East and S.South part of Nigeria.

These untamed beast are purposely unleashed on these regions just to assault and rape them to a stand still.

Forgive me for thinking this direction, but as someone living here in the North where Miscreants, unlettered bastard juveniles are okayed to carry dagger and other dangerous weapons in their pockets and waistbags without any form of stationed security patrol vans as easily obtainable in the pseudo-state of emergency Southern state.

this people must be taking our intelligence for a ride!!! 3 Likes

this guy just won take some selfie to remember his encounter with the real men. how do u explain that a soldier beat you, you go receive treatment then come back to sit down in your car to snap pix. that is simply selfie 2 Likes

the ones way no go Sambisa just want test power for person body... Smh the ones way no go Sambisa just want test power for person body... Smh 1 Like

Are these not the same soldiers meant to protect lives and properties?

after all the hard evidence, people wanted to cover it up by saying they would have to be dealt with by their "command". that is plain bull$h|t. 3 Likes

He should have sued them na

These atrocities are mostly committed by the young, newly recruited ones who are eager to vent their military strength on just anyone. You can almost never see an experienced soldier doing such.



Little wonder they (new recruits) are most times moved to battle-infested zones from the training to showcase their powers on insurgents.



The army should come up with ways of, if possible, cutting contact with between them (new recruits) and civilians for at least 2years so that they can become matured on the military job enough to value the lives of harmless civilians.



NaWetinDey:

With this trend, another civil war is imminent. But this time, these idiots will rather wear rags than parade the camouflage as if it makes them immortal. People will descend on them and chew them like groundnuts.

Amen Amen 1 Like

Chai..... This soldiers sef...that was how i and a friend stopped by the road side to get suya,naso this soldiers just show dey tear people koboko ontop sey hold up dey and they wan pass...that was how they got to my friend who was seated inside his car blasting music,me dey suya guy side outside...next thing i hear naa what i do??what i do?? Naa my friend dey wail..was about going to meet them when rain of koboko start to dey land ontop my friend..who by now is shouting am a doctor, i save life...this guys no send ooo..

As sharp guy, i juss maintain my suya spot dey do silent prayer make dude no call me...

Before dem use us do combo... My guy suffer dat day eenh...



Back to the topic...this soldiers are mad,iff only i can get to talk sense into them

.... 2 Likes

yourexcellency:

I noticed military brutality of civilians has assumed a frightening dimension since Buhari became president. Are we back to military regime?

This is not the first time people were brutalized by soldiers in Nigeria. Even before Buhari become a president, it has been occurring. We have to be reasoning well This is not the first time people were brutalized by soldiers in Nigeria. Even before Buhari become a president, it has been occurring. We have to be reasoning well

Since buhari came into power,these soldiers have been acting with impunity and misbehaving everywhere. Once they wear that their stewpeed camouflage they think they're above the law 1 Like 1 Share

where is d guy that is CUMMUDO Abi wetin he dey call himself for Nl? 2 Likes