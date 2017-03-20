Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) (7300 Views)

rip was it really worth itrip

Ok

To think that the irresponsible boy that partly got her into this is still very much on the loose, probably looking for yet another victim 7 Likes









Perhaps we need to invest more of our time in sex education, rather than dissipate further energy being hypocritical This just spoilt my day

ZIP UP SAY NO TO SEX BEFORE MARRAIGE.. BABA GOD ABEG GIVE HER A SECOND CHANCE. 3 Likes

OMG! At her tender age. Only God knows how many she has aborted before this backfired. 6 Likes

PRICK NO GET SHOULDER!!! 4 Likes

If you can go through the pain of abortion, which is longer and more than the pain of labour (and risky), you can carry it for 9 months and give birth properly 9 Likes

Rip to her

Jeez! It's a pity

That's what happens when u decide to start knacking kpekus too early. 1 Like

Sorry girl, the driller that drilled ur hole will be busy now shopping for another hole to drill since urs is about to get rust. life must go on. 4 Likes

Eeya and some people will abort 5times and still get away with it.....Such is life

R.I.P to the dead







She might have indulge in it because her friends did same and came out sound...she never knew that as our faces and problems differs so as our grace...



She might have indulge in it because her friends did same and came out sound...she never knew that as our faces and problems differs so as our grace...

RIP pretty gal...condolence to her family.

Say no to pre-marital sex

are you one of them?

She didn't kill herself , the guy that impregnated her killed her!





Dear Parents,



We your children will still have sex. No matter how much you try to tell us how wrong it is, we will still do it. Maybe not at 12 or at 16, but we will still do it.



Maybe you should start accepting the possibility of that happening and teaching the younger ones how to have sex safely if they choose to do it.



Oh, before I forget, try not to be overly mean. Try to show us that even if we make mistakes, our punishment will not kill us. We love you and we know you love us too.



Your shidren.

Chai Chai dats all...

NO repentance in the grave.

Such a pretty girl just waste her life, because she couldn't close her legs and focus on her books. Smhhh.

and the guy who impregnated her will be somewhere else toasting another babe to open her legs for him. Smhhh.

Well next time if God give her another opportunity to come back? She will be a virgin till wedding night.

RIP.

if the girl na edo girl, its in their DNA

No Hope for the dead..... 1 Like

u don't need to blur her face she's dead already.....RIP

RIP

Meanwhile the custodian of the pregnancy is somewhere..... Mtewww RIP my dear....

Awww...such a pretty damsel





She might have indulge in it because her friends did same and came out sound...she never knew that as our faces and problems differs so as our grace...



I take it to mean that you have jettisoned the idea of aborting the seed currently in your womb?

Eeya and some people will abort 5times and still get away with it.....Such is life

