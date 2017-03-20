₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 10:55pm On Mar 19
was it really worth it
rip
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by markbenny(m): 10:56pm On Mar 19
Ok
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by hammer2010(m): 10:56pm On Mar 19
To think that the irresponsible boy that partly got her into this is still very much on the loose, probably looking for yet another victim
7 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Tomjazzy2: 10:58pm On Mar 19
This just spoilt my day
Perhaps we need to invest more of our time in sex education, rather than dissipate further energy being hypocritical
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by axeman2(m): 10:59pm On Mar 19
ZIP UP SAY NO TO SEX BEFORE MARRAIGE.. BABA GOD ABEG GIVE HER A SECOND CHANCE.
3 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by amodu(m): 11:10pm On Mar 19
OMG! At her tender age. Only God knows how many she has aborted before this backfired.
6 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Fernandowski(m): 11:13pm On Mar 19
*in brymo's voice *
PRICK NO GET SHOULDER!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by McBrooklyn(m): 11:17pm On Mar 19
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Muafrika2: 11:22pm On Mar 19
If you can go through the pain of abortion, which is longer and more than the pain of labour (and risky), you can carry it for 9 months and give birth properly
9 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:25pm On Mar 19
Rip to her
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 2:12am
Jeez! It's a pity
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 5:46am
That's what happens when u decide to start knacking kpekus too early.
1 Like
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 5:49am
Sorry girl, the driller that drilled ur hole will be busy now shopping for another hole to drill since urs is about to get rust. life must go on.
4 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Medunah(f): 5:49am
Eeya and some people will abort 5times and still get away with it.....Such is life
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by judey1992(m): 6:07am
the english thooo.
R.I.P to the dead
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by refiner(f): 6:16am
Awww...such a pretty damsel
She might have indulge in it because her friends did same and came out sound...she never knew that as our faces and problems differs so as our grace...
RIP pretty gal...condolence to her family.
3 Likes
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Oyind18: 6:41am
Say no to pre-marital sex
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by mizzytan(m): 6:43am
Medunah:are you one of them?
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by pestrolus2002(m): 6:44am
She didn't kill herself , the guy that impregnated her killed her!
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Lunagirl(f): 7:14am
Dear Parents,
We your children will still have sex. No matter how much you try to tell us how wrong it is, we will still do it. Maybe not at 12 or at 16, but we will still do it.
Maybe you should start accepting the possibility of that happening and teaching the younger ones how to have sex safely if they choose to do it.
Oh, before I forget, try not to be overly mean. Try to show us that even if we make mistakes, our punishment will not kill us. We love you and we know you love us too.
Your shidren.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 7:19am
Chai Chai dats all...
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by firstking01(m): 7:36am
axeman2:NO repentance in the grave.
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by alexialin: 7:46am
Such a pretty girl just waste her life, because she couldn't close her legs and focus on her books. Smhhh.
and the guy who impregnated her will be somewhere else toasting another babe to open her legs for him. Smhhh.
Well next time if God give her another opportunity to come back? She will be a virgin till wedding night.
RIP.
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Young03: 7:47am
if the girl na edo girl, its in their DNA
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:07am
No Hope for the dead.....
1 Like
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by okonja(m): 8:08am
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:08am
u don't need to blur her face she's dead already.....RIP
1 Like
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:08am
RIP
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 8:09am
Meanwhile the custodian of the pregnancy is somewhere..... Mtewww RIP my dear....
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by searchng4love: 8:09am
refiner:I take it to mean that you have jettisoned the idea of aborting the seed currently in your womb?
1 Like
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:09am
Medunah:
5
|Re: Young Secondary Schoolgirl Dies From Abortion (Photos) by incredibleace(m): 8:09am
nah Edo girl,smh...rip Sha
