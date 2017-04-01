Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians (13806 Views)

After brutally snuffing the life of Mr Eleje, Sodienye and two other accomplices tied him up and dumped him in a septic tank.



His victim, Mr Chukwuma Eleje from Ozizza, Afikpo, Ebonyi state -was married with 4 kids before his untimely death.



An online user who knows one of the killers (Sodienye) very well -took to his Facebook account to blast him -revealing that the suspect's father is a barrister....See below;



Aggrieved online users have stormed the Facebook page of the Sodienye Mbatumukeke, the young man who ordered for iPhone 7 from Jumia and later brutally killed the Jumia delivery man identified as Mr. Chukwuma Eleje.

After brutally snuffing the life of Mr Eleje, Sodienye and two other accomplices tied him up and dumped him in a septic tank.

His victim, Mr Chukwuma Eleje from Ozizza, Afikpo, Ebonyi state -was married with 4 kids before his untimely death.

An online user who knows one of the killers (Sodienye) very well -took to his Facebook account to blast him -revealing that the suspect's father is a barrister.

That's why I never envy people. Life is not a competition. 43 Likes 4 Shares

Just because you want to maintain 'big boyism'. Men are evil.



Hmmm. Some of those comments though are troubling.

Rip to the man

Criminal minded. Forming Behind boy on Facebook and a deadly killer

Look at how he looks gayish. #jail_him.

You made four children to be fatherless and a woman to be a widow just because of Phone.

He looks so innocent, yet he's an agent of the devil. 5 Likes

This is the height of wickedness. To take the life of a man that was just going on about his business and trying to make a living. May God judge them. 1 Like

Slay mama and Slay papas have slayed a man... Literally! 6 Likes

They all look pathetic and wretched like they were cloned from different species of dinosaurs 1 Like

I think his profile has being taken down 1 Like

I pray the late Jumia delivery man gets justice. Pay on Delivery is already failed in Nigeria. PayPorte has stopped it yesterday. Jumia, Konga, Jiji and other e-commerce will follow suit. SMH

Heartless beast.. Why didn't yhu just steal the phone and go away.. Yhu had to torture him and throw him in a pit... If yhu die.. Yhur body will be spat on.. You're a total waste of sperm..





It would have been better if yhur mother had exchanged yhu for a bottle of Palm oil... When yhu were little..



Wish I could invite him inside my car, just my car. Foolish thing 2 Likes

he even looks like a criminal

