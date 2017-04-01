₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,833 members, 3,460,883 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 07:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians (13806 Views)
IPOB Storm Facebook's LA Headquarters / Jonathan And Patience On The Page Of A Kenyan Newspaper / See The Controversial Front Page Of Sun Newspaper That Got Nigerians Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by ChangeIsCostant: 5:09pm
Aggrieved online users have stormed the Facebook page of the Sodienye Mbatumukeke, the young man who ordered for iPhone 7 from Jumia and later brutally killed the Jumia delivery man identified as Mr. Chukwuma Eleje.
After brutally snuffing the life of Mr Eleje, Sodienye and two other accomplices tied him up and dumped him in a septic tank.
His victim, Mr Chukwuma Eleje from Ozizza, Afikpo, Ebonyi state -was married with 4 kids before his untimely death.
An online user who knows one of the killers (Sodienye) very well -took to his Facebook account to blast him -revealing that the suspect's father is a barrister....See below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/angry-online-users-storm-facebook-page.html
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by ChangeIsCostant: 5:10pm
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by profhezekiah: 5:10pm
Medicine after death
3 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by ChangeIsCostant: 5:10pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Amberon: 5:12pm
That's why I never envy people. Life is not a competition.
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Foodex: 5:13pm
Just because you want to maintain 'big boyism'. Men are evil.
Meanwhile, we deliver foodstuff from Naija to UK, Europe and US. Check my signature for more info.
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by VolTOxic(m): 5:13pm
Hmmm. Some of those comments though are troubling.
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by kogistar: 6:09pm
flat head vs flat head
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by fergie001(m): 6:14pm
Foodex:Delivery again?U no hear wetin dem dey talk abi?abeg no deliver inside house ooo,stand for b/stop abeg.
Rip to the man
Ripp(Rest in perfect pieces) to d idiat boy.
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by meezynetwork(m): 6:27pm
Criminal minded. Forming Behind boy on Facebook and a deadly killer
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Amarabae(f): 6:30pm
Look at how he looks gayish. #jail_him.
You made four children to be fatherless and a woman to be a widow just because of Phone.
#JAIL_HIM.
6 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by neoOduduwa: 6:38pm
He looks so innocent, yet he's an agent of the devil.
5 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by abike12(f): 6:39pm
This is the height of wickedness. To take the life of a man that was just going on about his business and trying to make a living. May God judge them.
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by unclezuma: 6:40pm
Slay mama and Slay papas have slayed a man... Literally!
6 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 6:40pm
They all look pathetic and wretched like they were cloned from different species of dinosaurs
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by akereconfi: 6:41pm
I think his profile has being taken down
1 Like
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by henrydadon(m): 6:41pm
Foodex:
and you came here to advertise delivery..lol
the irony..
6 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by haydeey(m): 6:41pm
Nigerians no get chill at all ooooo>
btw the guy heartless sha, see how he be like akara wey no fry well.
anyways,
#haydeeywashere
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Locked(m): 6:41pm
I pray the late Jumia delivery man gets justice. Pay on Delivery is already failed in Nigeria. PayPorte has stopped it yesterday. Jumia, Konga, Jiji and other e-commerce will follow suit. SMH
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Victornezzar(m): 6:41pm
kogistar:??
7 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Jodha(f): 6:41pm
Heartless beast.. Why didn't yhu just steal the phone and go away.. Yhu had to torture him and throw him in a pit... If yhu die.. Yhur body will be spat on.. You're a total waste of sperm..
It would have been better if yhur mother had exchanged yhu for a bottle of Palm oil... When yhu were little..
Who be that jjc wey dey go post "hello" for him page..
3 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 6:42pm
Foodex:There... Don't generalise next time
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by kings09(m): 6:42pm
Nawa oo.
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by CokersClub: 6:43pm
Wish I could invite him inside my car, just my car. Foolish thing
2 Likes
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by timilinda(f): 6:43pm
fergie001:
Hahahaha! On point o!
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by GloriaNinja(f): 6:44pm
he even looks like a criminal
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by akinluyi02(m): 6:44pm
The man below has something tangible to say huh
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 6:45pm
Amarabae:Jail should wait... They should give his tattoos a new look by using a mixture of poster colours and office glue
|Re: Facebook Page Of Guy Who Killed Jumia Delivery Man Stormed By Angry Nigerians by Chipappii(m): 6:45pm
I thought the guy said he bought android phones not IPhone?
Man Arrested With 6.49kg Of Cocaine In Lagos / All Police Officers Must Declare Their Assets – IGP / Lawyer Doris Chibuko Killed In Oakland University Shooting
Viewing this topic: wineroll(f), Afobear, Barryp(m), inioluwaDaniels(m), Thoniameek(f), RichThug(m), lukui, AVISENNA, Irishrena1(f), Simionesupremo, UDOEDIDIONG, freddie82(m), TERTAR, rodgers, busola94me, Elxandre(m), Tritri, mrbyron(m), bishopsele84, krayzieklay(m), gimakon(m), OkaiCorne(m), eltalentino(m), galaxi(m), henrypromise, Gordieshegz(m), Codeblues(m), Ajibholaa, docZeey(f), teflondoncuzo(m), ijustdey, Segadem(m), dyko160, tunahod(m), greatestman(m), oloriadebusola, hopramaxi(m), awa(m), justhenry(m), Bbnnaji(f), hurricaneChris, Akataka, JAZES(m), numerouno01(m), absoluteSuccess, ebuka10box(m), Sammiel, Fatherson, ogbolu0147(m), surgebitcoin, oladefirst2(m), taiwojoe40(m), sparklesnglamour, Aburi001, lauwhyte, GoldenVivi, sweetyinks(f), olaife80, tonyeb2k, gbugbru(m), hyperbolic(m), Akanbiogun, ojj(m), onosprince(m), debanj326, arinzeasika(m), johnero353(m), earth07, princejude(m), Agbalanze(m), Areaboy2(m), ojimbo(m), axeman2(m), sweetengine, donprinyo, ADNAR(f), muffyt05, DEOLINX, phemiee1810, Egalitarian1, HASSANAASIA(f), Freelancer007(m), Demola99(f), kkruns, tuak(f), Eaa247(m), petitejolie(f), Guiderlaurel, greenchizzy(m), Oniware, Oliversamuel(m), dasmallie(f), JIGGERNAPPY(m), yusuff4u2c(m), Tennyrank(m), chelseabmw(m), foleby(m), abeykohasa0524, boneruns(m), julietene(f), davimus(m), Manfred05(m), chydon22, gidimasters(m), Adewalefae(m), Phillfree(m), dalhjana, Ozid(m), Jaideyone(m), freeze200(m), moris01(m), Sermwell(m), rokaine, Austin198(m), sunvick(m), Brethren0001(m), tyaccess(m), tylersam(m), PACHRIS(m), LGISREAL, ch3ckm8, IISamuel, ubath(m), Cindino20(m), delorax(m), ayoadee(m), tushkhalifa(m), ponfad, blues20, julius5353, samuel3818, apache4, aubventure, zeanslim(m), Vhalentino09(m), Panshow(m), Chitos(f), timibenson, dusmoh and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24