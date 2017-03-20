₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Donlamzy(m): 7:35am
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso start it's first semester harmattan 15/16 exams Today after 9months closure of the school.
The students are excited that they will finally write their exam after a long break but most are heart broken because most students are yet to Pay their Tuition fee because of the present economic situation, and the school management has Vowed not to allow any defaulter enter into the examination hall.
Exams starts Today Monday, March 20/2017 and ends on Saturday April 15/2017 and 2nd Semester starts immediately on Monday April 17/2017.
Anyway, we wish all Ladokites success in their exams.
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Ihateafonja: 7:40am
Wow!!! FTC with my slow network this Monday morning...
Lautech student be like: Egbon what's the name of that my mat. Number again
Lautech Slay Queens right now
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Mentcee(m): 7:40am
Buhari is a big idiot.
Click like to agree Pls.
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by samijay8(m): 7:41am
Many pregnancy rate
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by avicenna1(m): 7:42am
Mentcee:ode
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by avicenna1(m): 7:42am
all the best to all ladokites
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by smithsydny(m): 7:44am
Welcome
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by sucreblazing(m): 7:44am
This news gives me nostalgic feelings.......
e dey do me like make i dey school....
9 months strike..na wa ooo. . Some go don even forget school sef. .fin better hustle
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Benjamin1996: 7:45am
....must have been a devastating experience for hee students. I call this "Personal ASUU strike ”
Meanwhile;
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by murphyibiam15(m): 7:45am
can only happen in an afonja university
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Tazdroid(m): 7:46am
Success and good luck to those who have prepared and those who haven't
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by paparazzi1987(m): 7:47am
Mentcee:
This boi is a big idiot and giant fool.
Click like to agree pls.
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Tazdroid(m): 7:47am
murphyibiam15:Start the day with positivity
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Tazdroid(m): 7:48am
Mentcee:You should be banned for this. But some mods just don't do their jobs
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by iamadonis2(m): 7:48am
This just asserts how senseless it is focusing your life on tertiary education in Nigeria. 9 months strike, now exams. Wetin I wan write?!
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by thepresence: 7:50am
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by akandry: 7:50am
Some lazy set of student will still complain that the first semester break is short ....like the 9month isn't enough
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by slimbless(f): 7:51am
In dis kind of situation, most students wont be prepared for the exam, in short, some would have forgotten their matric no
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by Kay512: 7:52am
Typing
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by mizzytan(m): 7:53am
9 months of strike? Damn! This country is bleeped up.
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by fineyemi(m): 7:53am
congrats!!!
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by arsenic33(m): 7:57am
Mentcee:I'm ashamed of you. Could you please modify your statement? Is Buhari the governors of the States that own the university?
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by EsleR: 8:02am
[quote author=arsenic33 post=54760847]
I'm ashamed of you. Could you please modify your statement? Is Buhari the governors of the States that own the university?[/quote
I tey ....ooo
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by thorbar(m): 8:11am
Resuming to start an exam!!!.
Can they still remember what they were taught 9months ago.
Can they still know how to spell LAUTECH self.
.
.
Anyway
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME
|Re: FINALLY! LAUTECH Starts It's Exam Today After 9months Of Strike by NaijaEfcc: 8:11am
After strike, exams?? Was there lecturs going on during the strike?
