Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso start it's first semester harmattan 15/16 exams Today after 9months closure of the school.

The students are excited that they will finally write their exam after a long break but most are heart broken because most students are yet to Pay their Tuition fee because of the present economic situation, and the school management has Vowed not to allow any defaulter enter into the examination hall.

Exams starts Today Monday, March 20/2017 and ends on Saturday April 15/2017 and 2nd Semester starts immediately on Monday April 17/2017.



Anyway, we wish all Ladokites success in their exams.



Cc: lalasticlala, Seun, mynd44

slow network this Monday morning...

Lautech student be like: Egbon what's the name of that my mat. Number again



Lautech Slay Queens right now Wow!!! FTC with mythis Monday morning...Egbon what's the name of that my mat. Number again

Many pregnancy rate

all the best to all ladokites 1 Like

Welcome

This news gives me nostalgic feelings.......





e dey do me like make i dey school....







9 months strike..na wa ooo. . Some go don even forget school sef. .fin better hustle







can only happen in an afonja university 1 Like

Success and good luck to those who have prepared and those who haven't

This boi is a big idiot and giant fool.

Click like to agree pls.

This boi is a big idiot and giant fool.

Start the day with positivity

This just asserts how senseless it is focusing your life on tertiary education in Nigeria. 9 months strike, now exams. Wetin I wan write?!

Some lazy set of student will still complain that the first semester break is short....like the 9month isn't enough

In dis kind of situation, most students wont be prepared for the exam, in short, some would have forgotten their matric no

Typing

9 months of strike? Damn! This country is bleeped up.





I tey ....ooo

Resuming to start an exam!!!.

Can they still remember what they were taught 9months ago.

Can they still know how to spell LAUTECH self.

.

.

Anyway

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME