|White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by bbbabes: 7:51am
Davido's daughter is really growing fast. She was pictured while in school with her class mates. And her father, Davido seemed not be finding it funny with a white boy hugging his daughter and giving her a cute smile.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-davidos-comment-about-white-boy.html
3 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by okonja(m): 7:56am
Karma
This is a Yoruba adage;
Ajá momo tiè fún lómú, ósì mo tòdù òyà kìmólè paje
68 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by wahles(m): 7:57am
Cute
3 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:57am
lol
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Negotiate: 7:57am
Lol... those who have done other people's daughters are always scared when they have female childrem...
Lol... those who have done other people's daughters are always scared when they have female childrem...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by zinachidi(m): 7:58am
okonja:hahahahhhahahhaha, guy abeg, no start this morning oo.. Say na karma.. O don die for here..
4 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by softwerk(f): 8:00am
Really very cute pictures OBO aka Mr Flesh-To-Flesh
It's too early to be scared though!
The kids are just having innocent fun
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Kenshinmunac: 8:01am
2 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:03am
Hahaha him neva see anything
5 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by SuperSuave(m): 8:16am
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Sunnymatey(m): 8:21am
Dont worry, u are about to reap what u sow.
10 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by austin2all: 8:22am
lol
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by adadike281(f): 8:25am
the oyibo pikin no get chill at all. haba!
1 Like
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Cordis92(f): 9:03am
Don't worry Davido, since you have decided to turn our women into babymamas, your daughter MUST be a babymama.
Cute pictures though
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by haykes: 9:06am
Rubbish is this a news is like davido is paying this op or make we fry yam ni
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by haykes: 9:09am
Rubbish is this news is like davido is paying this op, or make we fry beans ni
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by donkossy(m): 9:19am
Do unto others as you wish to b done unto you....
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by deb303(f): 9:35am
lolz... What will be will be
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by merchantsecured(m): 9:39am
okonja:. Bobo yii ti da ori mi RU sha...abeg break it down in english
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by nikkypearl(f): 9:45am
lol..
austin2all:lollest lol ; D
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by IamAirforce1: 9:53am
post=54762601:
"Your women" are thirsty and got no self respect
So don't out the blame on Davido
5 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:01am
Click LIKE if you know deep down in your heart you don't give a sh*t
11 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Kennywills7(m): 10:16am
between wizkid and davido who do u think will dethrone 2baba as the ultimate babymama making machine
3 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Macgabe(m): 10:19am
softwerk:
And what is he scared of? If his baby mama's dad was this scared, will the little girl exist? Well, what will be will be. Him probably misinterpreting the little lads' fun shows his state of mind.
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Snowangel4(f): 10:25am
lolzzz
2 Likes
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 10:42am
davido don't give yourself high blood pressure yet,wait till she is 16
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by michael142(m): 10:43am
Eyah, I nor get sense oh
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by ToriBlue(f): 10:43am
Cute.
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:43am
Just two kids having fun or.........
they are planning "baby mama and baby dada" things
1 Like
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 10:44am
Hw did I get here
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by NotOfThis(f): 10:45am
lol, cute.
|Re: White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 10:45am
BOSS: ATUKPO!
ATUKPO: TWALE BaBa
BOSS: HELP ME CALL THAT FINE BABE. "IMADE" and treat that oyinbo boy fvck up
ATUKPO: Kosi wahala BaBa.
20 Likes
