http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-davidos-comment-about-white-boy.html Davido's daughter is really growing fast. She was pictured while in school with her class mates. And her father, Davido seemed not be finding it funny with a white boy hugging his daughter and giving her a cute smile. 3 Likes









This is a Yoruba adage;

Ajá momo tiè fún lómú, ósì mo tòdù òyà kìmólè paje KarmaThis is a Yoruba adage;Ajá momo tiè fún lómú, ósì mo tòdù òyà kìmólè paje 68 Likes 4 Shares

Cute 3 Likes

lol



okonja:

Karma hahahahhhahahhaha, guy abeg, no start this morning oo.. Say na karma.. O don die for here.. hahahahhhahahhaha, guy abeg, no start this morning oo.. Say na karma.. O don die for here.. 4 Likes





It's too early to be scared though!



The kids are just having innocent fun Really very cute pictures OBO aka Mr Flesh-To-FleshIt's too early to be scared though!The kids are just having innocent fun 19 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes

Hahaha him neva see anything 5 Likes

Dont worry, u are about to reap what u sow. 10 Likes

lol

the oyibo pikin no get chill at all. haba! 1 Like





Cute pictures though Don't worry Davido, since you have decided to turn our women into babymamas, your daughter MUST be a babymama.Cute pictures though 5 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish is this a news is like davido is paying this op or make we fry yam ni

Rubbish is this news is like davido is paying this op, or make we fry beans ni

Do unto others as you wish to b done unto you....

lolz... What will be will be

okonja:

Karma







This is a Yoruba adage;

Ajá momo tiè fún lómú, ósì mo tòdù òyà kìmólè paje . Bobo yii ti da ori mi RU sha...abeg break it down in english . Bobo yii ti da ori mi RU sha...abeg break it down in english 3 Likes 1 Share

austin2all:

lol lollest lol ; D lol..lollest lol ; D

post=54762601:

Don't worry Davido, since you have decided to turn our women into babymamas, your daughter MUST be a babymama.





"Your women" are thirsty and got no self respect



So don't out the blame on Davido "Your women" are thirsty and got no self respectSo don't out the blame on Davido 5 Likes

Click LIKE if you know deep down in your heart you don't give a sh*t 11 Likes

between wizkid and davido who do u think will dethrone 2baba as the ultimate babymama making machine 3 Likes

softwerk:

Really very cute pictures OBO aka Mr Flesh-To-Flesh



It's too early to be scared though!



The kids are just having innocent fun

And what is he scared of? If his baby mama's dad was this scared, will the little girl exist? Well, what will be will be. Him probably misinterpreting the little lads' fun shows his state of mind. And what is he scared of? If his baby mama's dad was this scared, will the little girl exist? Well, what will be will be. Him probably misinterpreting the little lads' fun shows his state of mind.

lolzzz 2 Likes

davido don't give yourself high blood pressure yet,wait till she is 16 davido don't give yourself high blood pressure yet,wait till she is 16

Eyah, I nor get sense oh

Cute.

Just two kids having fun or.........









they are planning "baby mama and baby dada" things 1 Like

Hw did I get here

lol, cute.