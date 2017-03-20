₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by dre11(m): 8:07am
Samson Folarin
http://punchng.com/lagos-fraudster-exchanges-fake-7000-for-n3-4m/
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by GavelSlam: 8:08am
Watery beans loading.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by SuperSuave(m): 8:10am
Story story early Monday morning
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:14am
IPOBARECRIMINALS deal with it.Anything fake,nah dem dem.God bless the Hausa guy for using his 6th sense not 5.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
See as he keep face like spoilt bitter leaf soup! Those guys that change currencies like to take some unnecessary risks sha, such a big transaction should be done in 'an office', he is just lucky he took down the plate number......
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Cutehector(m): 8:14am
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by benedictnsi(m): 8:17am
ipobarecriminals:
my friend shut up before I place an irrevocable curse on your cursed Afonja head!!!
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ijustdey: 8:22am
criminal minds.......
its becoming dangerous to transact business without you verifying
this recession have made some people scale up their criminal acts
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Musampa73(m): 8:23am
Oh boi see format. Thank God BDC man self wise
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Realist2: 8:23am
Kudos to the Nigerian Police, i never knew they can carry out an investigation like this.
They are many of his type in Lagos defrauding people with fake dollars using charm. I almost fall a victim once.
Nemesis has catch-up with this one.
See as em face dey like raining season.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:25am
soberdrunk:The hausa guy is a wise man.He took precautions b4 the transaction.How I wish this ugly thief live up north.Bastard
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by AuroraB(f): 8:47am
And impressionable minds go dey envy his so called affluence
Whereas na to carry gun remain for am
Onye usa, onye obi ngara-ngara (in my granny's neighbor's voice)
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by benedictnsi(m): 8:54am
ipobarecriminals:
e pain am ooo
well, I thank God I'm a kid... not an old man with expired brain like you..... come to think of it ooo, my grandparents died before me because they were obviously older than I am.... so since you are older than me, you know your fate already.....
enjoy your day old Afonja
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:03am
benedictnsi:Igbo kid.Tell ur fellow thief to stop their criminal lifestyle. Hardworking doesn't kill,it refine.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Ogashub(m): 11:22am
Sharp guy
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by paulchineduN(m): 11:23am
NCAN, food don land
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:23am
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Papiikush: 11:23am
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:24am
A suspected fraudster, John Eze
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by DollarAngel(m): 11:25am
How come Northerners are the highest BDC OWNERS and Operators, it shows the inequality and marginalization we suffer in this fuccking country, They don't have oils but they have Oil blocks, they are not hard working but they have billionaires we don suffer
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by cardoctor(m): 11:26am
one day for the owner
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:26am
My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.
Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.
Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.
Thanks
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by hucienda: 11:26am
North side, East coast collabo on the West shore.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ifyalways(f): 11:26am
Na dem o. Watery beans and anus loading for him.
No peace for the wicked. Seun Egbagbe maternal cousin.
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by leederrty1997: 11:28am
Undone beans loading...... You go teeee for jail....
~ https://oldnaija.com
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by AngelicBeing: 11:29am
Flatinos dey always commit crime for every region.
When last have you heard of a Yoruba man committing crime in the south east.
Bunch of criminals
|Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by idris4r83(m): 11:30am
Reading this long epistle over wetin na
