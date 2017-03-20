₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,171 members, 3,428,851 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 11:50 AM

Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) (5411 Views)

2 Arrested With 1,300 Parcels Of Hard Drugs Worth N62.4m(photo)- The Vanguard / How We Steal Money From People’s Bank Accounts: Fraudster (photo) / Man Exchanges Two Siblings For Bags Of Rice (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by dre11(m): 8:07am
Samson Folarin

A suspected fraudster, John Eze, has been arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, for allegedly defrauding a Bureau De Change operator, Ismaila Ali, in the Ikoyi area of the state.

PUNCH Metro learnt that 34-year- old Eze had approached Ali sometime in January 2017, to exchange the sum of $7, 000 for the naira equivalent .

Ali was said to have paid Eze N 3, 451, 000, buying the dollars at the rate of N 493 per dollar.
The duo reportedly parted ways after the transaction , which held inside the suspect ’ s LEXUS 470 Jeep with number plate, Lagos AKD 612 DA.

The bubble burst when Ali got to his office on Treadsmaqueen Street, Ikoyi , where another customer was waiting to exchange naira for dollars.

As he brought out the money, he allegedly discovered that Eze gave him fake 74 pieces of 100 dollar note.

Ali told our correspondent that efforts to reach the suspect on a telephone number he gave him for future transactions were abortive, as the line was switched off.

He said , “ I was in my office when he called and said he had $7, 000 to sell . I told him we bought at N 493 and sold at N 496 per dollar. He said I should meet him in a bank at Falomo.

“ I borrowed N 2. 6m from my colleagues and added my money to it to make it N 3, 451, 000, the equivalent of the money he wanted to exchange. Out of apprehension , I told my apprentice to keep the money, while I meet him first so that if he had a weapon, he would not get any money from me.

“ As I attempted to enter the bank, he called me that he was no longer there and I should meet him at another bank . As I approached the new bank he gave me, he called and said he was in his Lexus Jeep . He opened the door and I entered . ”

Ali said the suspect told him his ( Eze) wife mentioned him to him.

He said he became interested in the conversation when the suspect brought out the dollars.

“ I counted them and saw they were complete and original. I called my apprentice to bring the money and he joined me in the Jeep. He sat at the back, while I sat beside the man in front.

“ I advised that we should go inside the bank for the transaction, but he said he was in a hurry and needed to go to a construction site, where workers were waiting to be paid. He said we could do it in the Jeep, ” he added.

Ali said as they were about to part ways after the transaction , the suspect received a call from a woman he claimed to be his wife.

The woman reportedly disagreed on the exchange rate.

PUNCH Metro was told that due to the disagreement , Eze demanded his dollars and returned the naira.

He was said to have persuaded the BDC operator to follow him to his construction site to convince his wife that the rate was good.

“ He told me that his wife has £11, 000 to sell to me. When we got to a traffic light on Osborne Road, he stopped to receive another call and said his wife said he should collect the money. He added that he would not be able to go to the construction site again because his wife was going to Ajah for a meeting. He said he would call us at Ajah to come for the £11, 000.

“ I collected the naira from my boy at the back and passed it to him , while he used his left hand to pass the dollars to my boy directly . My boy did not check because he thought it was the dollars we had counted earlier . He put the money in his pocket.

“ After we alighted from the vehicle, my mind told me to take his number plate, which I did, ” Ali said .

He explained that when he got to the office and his apprentice brought out the $7, 000 for a business transaction, they discovered that “ that the dollars were fakes , ” adding that the suspect had switched off his phone.

He explained that he reported the matter to the police at the Special Fraud Unit , adding that he was referred to the X -Squad at Zone 2.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the police, upon checking with the vehicle licensing office , discovered that the address given when the vehicle was registered was non -existent.

Our correspondent was told that a check on his telephone line showed it had been used to call only one number between December 2016 and February 2017.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect, however , used the line to call a painter in Asaba , Delta State.

The painter, identified as Tony, was subsequently arrested by the police and handed over to the Zone 2 command where he confessed to know the suspect.

Tony led the police to the Ogba area of Lagos , where Eze was arrested last Friday.

“ Immediately we entered the house, the first thing I saw was the Jeep he used to defraud me.

“ When he was arrested, he said he could not release all the money because his group operate as a team and they had shared the money. He said he got N 1. 5m from the money and that is what he can return to me. But I want all my money back . He has a house and three cars, ” the victim said .

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer , SP Dolapo Badmos , said the suspect had confessed to the crime .

She said , “ The BDC operator was smart enough to get the vehicle number plate and that aided police investigation. The suspect, upon his arrest, confessed to the crime . The Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Kayode Aderanti, has ordered that the suspect be brought to justice.”


http://punchng.com/lagos-fraudster-exchanges-fake-7000-for-n3-4m/

1 Like

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by GavelSlam: 8:08am
Watery beans loading.

5 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by SuperSuave(m): 8:10am
Story story early Monday morning undecided

1 Like

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:14am
grin sad IPOBARECRIMINALS deal with it.Anything fake,nah dem dem.God bless the Hausa guy for using his 6th sense not 5.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
angry See as he keep face like spoilt bitter leaf soup! angry Those guys that change currencies like to take some unnecessary risks sha, such a big transaction should be done in 'an office', he is just lucky he took down the plate number...... angry

6 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Cutehector(m): 8:14am
grin
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by benedictnsi(m): 8:17am
ipobarecriminals:
grin sad IPOBARECRIMINALS deal with it.

my friend shut up before I place an irrevocable curse on your cursed Afonja head!!!

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ijustdey: 8:22am
criminal minds.......




its becoming dangerous to transact business without you verifying



this recession have made some people scale up their criminal acts

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Musampa73(m): 8:23am
Oh boi see format. Thank God BDC man self wise
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Realist2: 8:23am
Kudos to the Nigerian Police, i never knew they can carry out an investigation like this.

They are many of his type in Lagos defrauding people with fake dollars using charm. I almost fall a victim once.
Nemesis has catch-up with this one.
See as em face dey like raining season.

4 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:25am
soberdrunk:
angry See as he keep face like spoilt bitter leaf soup! angry Those guys that change currencies like to take some unnecessary risks sha, such a big transaction should be done in 'an office', he is just lucky he took down the plate number...... angry
The hausa guy is a wise man.He took precautions b4 the transaction.How I wish this ugly thief live up north.Bastard

2 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by AuroraB(f): 8:47am
And impressionable minds go dey envy his so called affluence shocked
Whereas na to carry gun remain for am undecided
Onye usa, onye obi ngara-ngara (in my granny's neighbor's voice) grin cheesy
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by benedictnsi(m): 8:54am
ipobarecriminals:
u are a kid.The malam will sure recover every penny from that ur uncle and I pray they jail him 25 yrs.Nah like this ur people dey developed Lagos,Malaysia, dubai etc with crime.Anu ofia.Omo Ole. oniranu omo Iran Kiran

e pain am ooo gringringrin

well, I thank God I'm a kid... not an old man with expired brain like you..... come to think of it ooo, my grandparents died before me because they were obviously older than I am.... so since you are older than me, you know your fate already..... grin


enjoy your day old Afonja

9 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:03am
benedictnsi:


e pain am ooo gringringrin

well, I thank God I'm a kid... not an old man with expired brain like you..... come to think of it ooo, my grandparents died before me because they were obviously older than I am.... so since you are older than me, you know your fate already..... grin


enjoy your day old Afonja
Igbo kid.Tell ur fellow thief to stop their criminal lifestyle. Hardworking doesn't kill,it refine.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Ogashub(m): 11:22am
Sharp guy
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by paulchineduN(m): 11:23am
NCAN, food don land

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:23am
Ok
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Papiikush: 11:23am
.
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:24am
A suspected fraudster, John Eze

1 Like

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by DollarAngel(m): 11:25am
How come Northerners are the highest BDC OWNERS and Operators, it shows the inequality and marginalization we suffer in this fuccking country, They don't have oils but they have Oil blocks, they are not hard working but they have billionaires we don suffer
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by cardoctor(m): 11:26am
one day for the owner
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:26am
My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.

Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.

Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.

Thanks

3 Likes

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by hucienda: 11:26am
North side, East coast collabo on the West shore. grin
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by ifyalways(f): 11:26am
Na dem o. Watery beans and anus loading for him.

No peace for the wicked. Seun Egbagbe maternal cousin. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by leederrty1997: 11:28am
Undone beans loading...... You go teeee for jail....
~ https://oldnaija.com
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by AngelicBeing: 11:29am
sad
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by omofunaab(m): 11:30am
Flatinos dey always commit crime for every region.

When last have you heard of a Yoruba man committing crime in the south east.

Bunch of criminals
Re: Lagos Fraudster Exchanges Fake $7,000 For N3.4m (photo) by idris4r83(m): 11:30am
Reading this long epistle over wetin na

(0) (1) (Reply)

Breaking News: Bomb Blast Rocks Kano College. SEE PICTURES & WITNESSES / Nigerian Soldiers Recapture Buni Yadi From Islamist Terrorists / Kidnapped Orekoya Kids: OLX Exonerates Self, Pledges ‘tighter Measures’

Viewing this topic: MDGsVISIBLE, helpforever, sssob, mcevans1(m), Loneley, Tuntheycr7, dharmielle, HAH, macherie1, rock30, Jandedmart, badpeople1, agabusta, horlahsunbo225(m), ajoskele(m), Dinirojones(m), iriferi(m), herlew(m), Kapasky80, richard69(m), DOCTECH(m), perfectcrush(m), allrightsir, Fomaxcool, spora(m), scampy(m), Penuelseun(m), Xkalaban(m), EazyMoh(m), x12345678x, Ifeconwaba(m), playcharles(m), Bodkem(m), BALO314, vitiyke(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), DamZik(m), skot, pfadom, naijaboi2(m), Sketch007(m), JustinSlayer69, qrymz(m), jkingx(m), itsMrIke(m), ediplan, deparagon(m), odiereke(m), bravehost4u(m), djlawex02(m), wolatunge, autotrader2, crypto2017(m), Realdeals(m), gfrankline, olisa1010, NaijaFutbol, Empredboy(m), Equiano, edalob, chuxxxx007, timpaker(m), jr3, toyfat, bobbybrown007(m), Lucy001(f), BCharles, ajanma2(m), ruggedtimi(m), Pinnacle(m), Hablad47(m), untillionltd, Samchelsea(m), doctorkush(m), doctokwus, olufrankfurt, makkosky(m), Dablack1(m), rafhell(m), bogolobango(m), ademoladeji(m), abhosts(m), upuphim(m), dekokelvin(m), ogrin(m), Horladan(m), biggielawajo(m), sleuthhound, collinsy2, Enyimbamercedes, Starmarix, samsamgo, lahips(f), Donyswit, Mynd44, EtzAustine(m), ellay3813, drsugar, simi4me(m), Blakjewelry(m), nettan, Bakanbi(f), Honour91(m), Buyingarena(m), emyibe(m), Ugochukwu122, jamislaw(m), nwadiuko1(m), Dieps(m), Lkan, gbosaa(m), kola23, Northmall(m), tobiadebolas(m), Fisocoded(m), bizme, jabbo(m), alienvirus, middlebelter(m), Exqwizit(m), talk2eshin(m), yoged(m), Upright750, Ademolaglory, Dottore, syllas007, highburygonner, praiseandpeac and 180 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.