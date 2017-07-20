Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k (3671 Views)

Chioma from Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, who got pregnant out of wedlock, claimed that her baby was suffering from Kwashiokor and there was nobody to take care of them.



While being interrogated, her accomplice Chidimma Unakalamba, reportedly confessed to selling the baby boy to a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Anyanwu, who allegedly were in dire need of a male child. She said the baby was sold for N600,000 to the couple.







However a mild drama ensued when the couple insisted that they paid N700,000 for the child. Unakalamba then admitted that she deducted N137,000 she spent on the child’s medical bills, and that she gave the mother N200,000 and pocketed the remaining.



The baby has been recovered.



Still better than putting the head in a nylon bag and headed to the Ogun herbalist home 6 Likes

Some will start blaming the government,forgeting that some ppl are just lazy. 3 Likes

I will advise potor people on this forum to go for DNA test.... Your biological mothers might still be in one baby factory producing children for childless couples, ritualists and cannibals like Clifford Orji.





And i hope all these baby factories are paying their tax Because the last IGR figures for the South East released by NBS was terrible 12 Likes

Can't judge her. Afterall, one thing led to another. Only God can save us

alcmene:

Still better than putting the head in a nylon bag and headed to the Ogun herbalist home

I'm very sure most of the heads being used for rituals are from the south east because that's the only place where human beings are being produced and sold to whoever has the money to pay I'm very sure most of the heads being used for rituals are from the south east because that's the only place where human beings are being produced and sold to whoever has the money to pay 10 Likes 1 Share

The baby in that pic can't be two...... it looks to powerful,



And as for the middleman/middlewoman......she needs to cough up the dough she siphoned.

So now girls are producing babies to sell them? Hmm ok I have seen it all. 1 Like

Where do they find customers for these Babies?





Like if I have a Baby for sale now, where do I go to find buyers? OLX or JUMIA?

Anyway I don't blame her,



...some people are selling people in the east, ...some people are killing people and selling their body parts in the west,...and some people up north are blowing up themselves in the north!



... 1 Like