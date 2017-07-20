₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by chimebube: 7:44pm
The Imo State Police Command has paraded a 20-year-old mom, Chioma Fidelis, who confessed to exchanging her two months old son, Favour Fidelis, for half a bag of rice, six chairs, cement and N200,000 cash alongside her accomplice, Chidimma Unakalamba.
Chioma from Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, who got pregnant out of wedlock, claimed that her baby was suffering from Kwashiokor and there was nobody to take care of them.
While being interrogated, her accomplice Chidimma Unakalamba, reportedly confessed to selling the baby boy to a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Anyanwu, who allegedly were in dire need of a male child. She said the baby was sold for N600,000 to the couple.
However a mild drama ensued when the couple insisted that they paid N700,000 for the child. Unakalamba then admitted that she deducted N137,000 she spent on the child’s medical bills, and that she gave the mother N200,000 and pocketed the remaining.
The baby has been recovered.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/20-year-old-mom-exchanges-2-month-old-baby-rice-cement-n200k.html
1 Share
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by DickDastardly2(m): 7:45pm
Buharioooooòòoooooooooooooooooo!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by veekid(m): 7:48pm
DickDastardly2:yes! He can hear you; oya make your speech
24 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by alcmene: 7:52pm
Still better than putting the head in a nylon bag and headed to the Ogun herbalist home
6 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by swiz123(m): 8:04pm
Some will start blaming the government,forgeting that some ppl are just lazy.
3 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Jetleeee: 8:27pm
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Jetleeee: 8:34pm
.
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Omofunaab2: 8:35pm
I will advise potor people on this forum to go for DNA test.... Your biological mothers might still be in one baby factory producing children for childless couples, ritualists and cannibals like Clifford Orji.
And i hope all these baby factories are paying their tax Because the last IGR figures for the South East released by NBS was terrible
12 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Ereolamide(f): 8:47pm
But I thought Igbos said weren't affected by economic recession.
Igbos are natural traders endowed with mighty trade acumen, the police should let her go she was just using her child to hone her trade-by-barter skills.
5 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by muller101(m): 8:48pm
Developers. It's in them
3 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Nuerta2705(f): 9:00pm
Can't judge her. Afterall, one thing led to another. Only God can save us
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Omofunaab2: 9:18pm
alcmene:
I'm very sure most of the heads being used for rituals are from the south east because that's the only place where human beings are being produced and sold to whoever has the money to pay
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Leonbonapart(m): 10:37pm
See what bubu has caused
3 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by auntysimbiat(f): 10:37pm
Stomach infrastructure
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by NwaNimo1(m): 10:37pm
The baby in that pic can't be two...... it looks to powerful,
And as for the middleman/middlewoman......she needs to cough up the dough she siphoned.
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Caustics: 10:38pm
if you want to sell your baby do it properly and issue receipt. now the agent has cheated and pocketed 500k.
I hope she spent the 200k so that she wont have to return it now that she has been caught. foolish woman.
1 Like
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by beautebeats(f): 10:38pm
So now girls are producing babies to sell them? Hmm ok I have seen it all.
1 Like
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Suspect33(m): 10:38pm
2 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by Cutezt(m): 10:38pm
Jetleeee:
Hold am, hold am, cover him mouth
He will kill them if he speaks
Lmfao..
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by EASY39(m): 10:38pm
End Time
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by MadCow1: 10:39pm
Where do they find customers for these Babies?
Like if I have a Baby for sale now, where do I go to find buyers? OLX or JUMIA?
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by mikeycharles(m): 10:39pm
Because PMB travelled some personalities are trying to ruin his economic policies and legacies to frustrate Nigerians
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by ymee(m): 10:39pm
veekid:
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by chinex276(m): 10:39pm
wtf
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by omobabalawo: 10:39pm
i know its bad. but she did not kill them. she can start business wit the 200K and increase d igr of imo state. . its better than selling their skuls for 350
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by belzabull(f): 10:40pm
foolish girl, you deserve to be started of food for 3 whole days without water and the taken to a psychiatrist afterwards
olodo pikin
1 Like
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by ivolt: 10:41pm
chimebube:
Chai!
See this heartless fool trading a human like a commodity.
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by MadCow1: 10:41pm
Suspect33:
If anyone of us does tonight, we are destined for a burial. Fucck off with this fairy tale bullshjt.
1 Like
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by belzabull(f): 10:41pm
Anyway I don't blame her,
it's buharis fault... useless presidiot
2 Likes
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by lazsnaira(m): 10:42pm
...some people are selling people in the east, ...some people are killing people and selling their body parts in the west,...and some people up north are blowing up themselves in the north!
...
1 Like
|Re: 20-year-old Mom Exchanges Her 2-month-old Baby For Rice, Cement And N200k by ednut1(m): 10:42pm
Nawa
1 Like 1 Share
