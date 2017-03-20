₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by uc4uandc(m): 10:44am
Npower beneficiaries were not shortlisted for the
FCSC as predicted by dis tread below.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Utchgirl(f): 11:09am
I thought as much !
You can't eat ur cake and hv it bak.
Bt plz whn wil 2nd batch list come out @
uc4uandc
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by ezyk: 11:35am
Fg and their scam. No wander they shortlisted after 3months payment
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by god2good(m): 1:11pm
Ask other npower member who applied if their name does not come first, before you make your conclusion.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by adelcole(m): 1:24pm
Comments if u re Npowerite and get shortlisted for FCSC jobs.
Front page please! Seun.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by FixNaija: 2:21pm
How can you make such a hasty generalization when you don't know their basis for shortlisting of applicants? Besides, do we have a computerized system that has our database in this country? Please don't mislead the public!
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Teekrayne(m): 2:26pm
ScamGERIA
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Ola2004: 2:29pm
British leaders versus Nigerian leaders in relation to the press and citizens
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Dottore: 2:29pm
Orishirishi
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by jordyspices: 2:30pm
Ok
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by bewills(f): 2:31pm
I thought as much too. N-power didn't even shortlist me o, said 2nd batch yet the fcsc too refused to shortlist me. God I beg u to help ur kids o.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by mikel6: 2:31pm
OK NAIJA
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Olalekanbanky1(m): 2:32pm
We knw pple like you @OP. Cant u use ur brain to discover that u are still in Nigeria where dey advertise vacancies for due process sake? Whats d essence of been shortlisted wen u wont be picked? They alreay have their candidates bro. Use ur brain
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by OMOTOWO(m): 2:33pm
I was shortlisted O and I have gotten 3-month N power stipend
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Flexherbal(m): 2:34pm
Read the post above.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by yomalex(m): 2:36pm
Hmm
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by hammer2010(m): 2:43pm
OMOTOWO:
That puts the whole ish to rest
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Samanza89(m): 2:44pm
Y
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by holluphemydavid(m): 2:44pm
OMOTOWO:gbnam i tink u had answered d OP perfectly
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Gaxx01(m): 2:44pm
OP na akamu.. 4 n power guys were shortlisted..
U sit at home with ur 10mb mtn N100 data and post rubbish
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? by Nteogwuija: 2:48pm
when did they even write the exam? I applied and didn't even get a mail with respect to the aptitude test, only to come online now and i am seeing shortlisted candidates.
