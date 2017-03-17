₦airaland Forum

FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by austinosita(m): 9:27am
Federal civil service commission has released "batch A list for interview.
Applicants can use the links below to check their names according to their state of origin and also to check the dates and venue for interview.

For checking of batch A list:
https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?page_id=896

For interview timetable:
https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?p=289907

How to check:
Click the link, then click on the 3 parallel lines at the top right corner. Click on Recruitment Results. Search for your state of origin and click on it. Then click on the (+) sign on the top right corner.

Good luck people

CC: lalasticlala

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Tworld84(m): 9:40am
Thanks.

FTC, Its a call for celebration.
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by obicaddy(m): 9:46am
Pls anyone that has checked his/hers should tell us the procedures
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Ekakamba: 9:58am
Visit https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/ and you'll find the list below based on State of Origin. Congrats to those shortlisted!!! cool

1 Share

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Michealeni: 10:16am
I pray my name should be in Batch B in Jesus name.
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by rossyc(f): 10:17am
ok
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by obicaddy(m): 10:32am
Amen oo
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by DrTims(m): 10:36am
Am not seeing kogi state there.. Why
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by toxxnoni(m): 10:47am
ok
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Emmysteve(m): 10:48am
Why is FCT list pending?
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Abalado: 10:48am
abeg my name thr,my name is GMB..na u knw d meaning o..
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by heinrichy(m): 10:49am
Ain't gonna join till they start carrying Arm
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Uzosaint: 10:51am
The recruitment results icon is not responding

1 Like

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by latest90: 10:51am
Goodnews!
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:53am
good...
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 10:53am
Kimbra, why quarreling with that girl na
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Flexherbal(m): 10:53am
Congratulations in advance to those that will finally be selected.
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Primusinterpares(m): 10:54am
Congratulations to them...its my prayer that the suitably qualified candidates are selected...
#team say no to MAN KNOW MAN

2 Likes

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by kimbra(f): 10:54am
TheSlyone2:
Kim.bra, why quarreling with that girl na
She's a frustrated naive girl who felt her silly opinion should have gone well with me. grin
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by veinless(f): 10:55am
A ' list ! ya'll should know d meaning of that na


4G connection list...waiting for the 2G connection list

4 Likes

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Gegz(m): 10:56am
oluwa schedule my name for batch B. amen
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 10:56am
kimbra:
She's a frustrated naive girl who felt her silly opinion should have gone well with me. grin
I know, but some things are better left unsaid...


Chat you later dear... I forgot to ask, how is your health
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by booqee(f): 10:56am
Glory be to God!!! my name is there.. shocked shocked shocked smiley smiley smiley smiley











This I claim by faith in Jesus name! AMEN
I know God won't disappoint me
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by littlewonders: 11:00am
Akwa ibom missing

1 Like

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by smartkester: 11:00am
grin angry grin
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by kimbra(f): 11:02am
TheSlyone2:

I know, but some things are better left unsaid...


Chat you later dear... I forgot to ask, how is your health
Alright!, I am doing well.
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Davedgr8(m): 11:02am
shocked hu tell u
smartkester:
There is nothing yet on the website. All states are still pending. .make una calm down jare. Maybe they are yet to upload it

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 11:02am
kimbra:
Alright!, I am doing well.
Okies
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by jbix(m): 11:03am
please how do I check my own, am from kogi state and the state is not showing there, please someone should help me out, frustrated at home here......

1 Like

Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by smartkester: 11:04am
Davedgr8:
hu tell u
sharap.check well you won't see any names there.. All are pending
Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by donbenz: 11:06am
How much are they paying?

