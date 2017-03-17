₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,413 members, 3,423,671 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! (9787 Views)
Fcsc Releases List / 120,000NAIRA Salary Job With A Private Firm Or Salary Below 100,000 With FCSC / Nigerian AirForce 2016 Recruitment Interview Result (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by austinosita(m): 9:27am
Federal civil service commission has released "batch A list for interview.
Applicants can use the links below to check their names according to their state of origin and also to check the dates and venue for interview.
For checking of batch A list:
https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?page_id=896
For interview timetable:
https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?p=289907
How to check:
Click the link, then click on the 3 parallel lines at the top right corner. Click on Recruitment Results. Search for your state of origin and click on it. Then click on the (+) sign on the top right corner.
Good luck people
CC: lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Tworld84(m): 9:40am
Thanks.
FTC, Its a call for celebration.
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by obicaddy(m): 9:46am
Pls anyone that has checked his/hers should tell us the procedures
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Ekakamba: 9:58am
Visit https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/ and you'll find the list below based on State of Origin. Congrats to those shortlisted!!!
1 Share
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Michealeni: 10:16am
I pray my name should be in Batch B in Jesus name.
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by rossyc(f): 10:17am
ok
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by obicaddy(m): 10:32am
Amen oo
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by DrTims(m): 10:36am
Am not seeing kogi state there.. Why
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by toxxnoni(m): 10:47am
ok
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Emmysteve(m): 10:48am
Why is FCT list pending?
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Abalado: 10:48am
abeg my name thr,my name is GMB..na u knw d meaning o..
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by heinrichy(m): 10:49am
Ain't gonna join till they start carrying Arm
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Uzosaint: 10:51am
The recruitment results icon is not responding
1 Like
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by latest90: 10:51am
Goodnews!
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:53am
good...
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 10:53am
Kimbra, why quarreling with that girl na
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Flexherbal(m): 10:53am
Congratulations in advance to those that will finally be selected.
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Primusinterpares(m): 10:54am
Congratulations to them...its my prayer that the suitably qualified candidates are selected...
#team say no to MAN KNOW MAN
2 Likes
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by kimbra(f): 10:54am
TheSlyone2:She's a frustrated naive girl who felt her silly opinion should have gone well with me.
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by veinless(f): 10:55am
A ' list ! ya'll should know d meaning of that na
4G connection list...waiting for the 2G connection list
4 Likes
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Gegz(m): 10:56am
oluwa schedule my name for batch B. amen
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 10:56am
kimbra:I know, but some things are better left unsaid...
Chat you later dear... I forgot to ask, how is your health
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by booqee(f): 10:56am
Glory be to God!!! my name is there..
This I claim by faith in Jesus name! AMEN
I know God won't disappoint me
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by littlewonders: 11:00am
Akwa ibom missing
1 Like
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by smartkester: 11:00am
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by kimbra(f): 11:02am
TheSlyone2:Alright!, I am doing well.
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by Davedgr8(m): 11:02am
hu tell u
smartkester:
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by TheSlyone2(m): 11:02am
kimbra:Okies
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by jbix(m): 11:03am
please how do I check my own, am from kogi state and the state is not showing there, please someone should help me out, frustrated at home here......
1 Like
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by smartkester: 11:04am
Davedgr8:sharap.check well you won't see any names there.. All are pending
|Re: FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! by donbenz: 11:06am
How much are they paying?
Etranzact Currently Seeking Trainees / Bank Teller - PecanTrust Micro Finance Bank [60k - 80k] / Nimc Sends Invite Again!!!
Viewing this topic: Abujabir24, Iykecee(m), itsbrahams, Adeooo, Dhoneys, SPDAZZY(f), obashiakpu(m), olarmeleksite, autojosh, gbosunz(m), owji, chinjo(m), abayomilove(m), Jaybaba7, spill(m), TINO26, Azumy(f), kachi7021(m), olumalcolm(m), Kelaondona, dadabashua1(m), petitejolie(f), Akinola0816(m), Hapi121(m), kennyemm(m), dionysus7, Ade58, winsomedayo(m), DEADALIVE, Saryea83, Edipee(m), aliyu21m, rukiblanco(f), Mayoribadan, SOPIGO, skipo01, Inioluwa01(m), Amyceilyn(f), Deeman87, nghozie(f), temitee4me(f), oleb, fortunexx, donc26(m), dschools, skolar49, sheyitaylor(f), sam4jesuseva(m), titted(f), ceevictor(m), Okpanwu(m), ollyfessy(m), majordiran(m), Aweky26, Kevosky, bolateeto25(f), jimb(m), grunerite, slimmestify(f), gozie85(m), cegxie(m), IhfazConsult, Dav77, Dcomrade(m), mayorrex(m), Mekanus(m), Bismarck10(m), LGideon(m), AutosBay, Taimakotitus(m), dmkcah(m), lawrenzooo, esbjaygmailco(m), CircleOfWilis, philip136(m), Neroclassic(m), opius, chiefkex(m), Davedgr8(m), lilfreezy, biddieluvzyaho(f), chioma1990, souldeep, ozaovehe(m), Holyangel01(m), Liverpoolfc(m), Albedo27(m), shawolin2020(m), eshope(m), mrkmiz(m), bobjoseph, juszoe82 and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7