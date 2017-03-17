Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! (9787 Views)

Applicants can use the links below to check their names according to their state of origin and also to check the dates and venue for interview.



For checking of batch A list:

https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?page_id=896



For interview timetable:

https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/?p=289907



How to check:

Click the link, then click on the 3 parallel lines at the top right corner. Click on Recruitment Results. Search for your state of origin and click on it. Then click on the (+) sign on the top right corner.



Good luck people



Visit https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/ and you'll find the list below based on State of Origin. Congrats to those shortlisted!!! 1 Share

Am not seeing kogi state there.. Why

Why is FCT list pending?

The recruitment results icon is not responding 1 Like

Congratulations in advance to those that will finally be selected.

Congratulations to them...its my prayer that the suitably qualified candidates are selected...

#team say no to MAN KNOW MAN 2 Likes

4G connection list...waiting for the 2G connection list 4 Likes

Akwa ibom missing 1 Like

please how do I check my own, am from kogi state and the state is not showing there, please someone should help me out, frustrated at home here...... 1 Like

