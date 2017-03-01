



When it comes to boobs, Ejine Okoroafor has it in abundance. The budding actress is so busty that every time she walks past, she is certain to cause men pain in the neck region.



Tall and fair-skinned, her ample bosom will make the self-acclaimed ‘boobs queen’ of Nollywood, Cossy Ojiakor, go green with envy.



However, unlike what many think that big boobs cause back pain for its owners, Ejine says she is perfectly pleased with the way God created her. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, she said, “The Bible says that God created me beautifully and wonderfully in His own image and I don’t have reason to complain. I am in love with myself and I thank God for blessing me this much.”





When asked if she sometimes considers them a burden, she quipped, “How can it be a burden? It is not like I went under the knife to make my breasts this big; it is a natural endowment. I have had big boobs for a long time and I’m used to them going everywhere with me. Besides, I am not the only one with big boobs in my family as my sister is also blessed with same.”



On whether she thinks her boobs are bigger than Cossy’s own, she said, “I don’t know about that. I have better things to do than to go about looking for whose breasts match the size of mine. Maybe you should be the judge of that.”



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/my-big-boobs-are-not-burden-actress.html It is common for busty ladies to complain that being endowed with gigantic boobs is a burden, however actress Ejine Okoroafor in an interview with Punch, has said for her she is comfortable with itWhen it comes to boobs, Ejine Okoroafor has it in abundance. The budding actress is so busty that every time she walks past, she is certain to cause men pain in the neck region.Tall and fair-skinned, her ample bosom will make the self-acclaimed ‘boobs queen’ of Nollywood, Cossy Ojiakor, go green with envy.However, unlike what many think that big boobs cause back pain for its owners, Ejine says she is perfectly pleased with the way God created her. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, she said, “The Bible says that God created me beautifully and wonderfully in His own image and I don’t have reason to complain. I am in love with myself and I thank God for blessing me this much.”When asked if she sometimes considers them a burden, she quipped, “How can it be a burden? It is not like I went under the knife to make my breasts this big; it is a natural endowment. I have had big boobs for a long time and I’m used to them going everywhere with me. Besides, I am not the only one with big boobs in my family as my sister is also blessed with same.”On whether she thinks her boobs are bigger than Cossy’s own, she said, “I don’t know about that. I have better things to do than to go about looking for whose breasts match the size of mine. Maybe you should be the judge of that.” 1 Like