|Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Kolababe: 12:44pm
It is common for busty ladies to complain that being endowed with gigantic boobs is a burden, however actress Ejine Okoroafor in an interview with Punch, has said for her she is comfortable with it
When it comes to boobs, Ejine Okoroafor has it in abundance. The budding actress is so busty that every time she walks past, she is certain to cause men pain in the neck region.
Tall and fair-skinned, her ample bosom will make the self-acclaimed ‘boobs queen’ of Nollywood, Cossy Ojiakor, go green with envy.
However, unlike what many think that big boobs cause back pain for its owners, Ejine says she is perfectly pleased with the way God created her. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, she said, “The Bible says that God created me beautifully and wonderfully in His own image and I don’t have reason to complain. I am in love with myself and I thank God for blessing me this much.”
When asked if she sometimes considers them a burden, she quipped, “How can it be a burden? It is not like I went under the knife to make my breasts this big; it is a natural endowment. I have had big boobs for a long time and I’m used to them going everywhere with me. Besides, I am not the only one with big boobs in my family as my sister is also blessed with same.”
On whether she thinks her boobs are bigger than Cossy’s own, she said, “I don’t know about that. I have better things to do than to go about looking for whose breasts match the size of mine. Maybe you should be the judge of that.”
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/my-big-boobs-are-not-burden-actress.html
1 Like
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Kolababe: 12:44pm
nice
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by veekid(m): 5:46pm
she be lesbian?
5 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Engrobiorah(m): 5:46pm
6 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by BarrElChapo(m): 5:46pm
Chaiiii
1 Like
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Franzinni: 5:46pm
Singing
** your problem!!!..... Dey for your FRONT O! ***
This problem!!! Is a problem***
All the guy will join hand to solve em!!
Yada yada yada yada yada paya!!!
Every other day every other man say him wan faya!!!!!
In reekado banks voice
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by ceeafuejay(m): 5:46pm
Noted! It's them boys burden.
4 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by themonk: 5:47pm
Pillow replacement
Nothing else
7 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by DollarAngel(m): 5:47pm
Except it's Silicon implant, all this natural big boobs are always saggy and flabby most times, the Bras does wonders
13 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by dessz(m): 5:47pm
who bo0bs help..... I only like nyashh . so if u only have boobs without big nyash then go fu¢k yourself
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Moneytize: 5:47pm
Chai....milk factory of operation feed the nation.
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by RichieDaVinci01(m): 5:47pm
Ohhh My Guadddddf!
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by pato1(m): 5:47pm
Says who?
With all the distractions you are causing in the mind of the youths
You need serious deliverance in that chest
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by JRoyalle: 5:47pm
Time would tell
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Engrobiorah(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by GreenMavro: 5:47pm
she no get breast pass this my ex
6 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by gurunlocker: 5:48pm
I saw terrible things..... Who get that picture?
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Esepayne(f): 5:48pm
noted
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by homopoliticus: 5:48pm
Chei..... see watermelon
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Bants(m): 5:48pm
is decent size no hype
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by manchester1: 5:48pm
L for load
I have had big boobs for a long time and I’m used to them going everywhere with me. Besides, I am not the only one with big boobs in my family as my sister is also blessed with same.”
this line baffles me. Oya send ur sister no. let me go confirm it mbok.
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by slim19(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Temptee101(m): 5:48pm
Just one comment and gbam already on front page. Nairaland problem has gone spiritual
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by MrAwePresident: 5:48pm
Buts its a burden for other women when their husband's steer's as u walk by
2 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by kingdenny(m): 5:49pm
Nairaland front page and big boobs are like Peter and Paul
1 Like
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by 1Rebel: 5:49pm
Without bra, those boobs would be facing the ground
3 Likes
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by jstbeinhonest: 5:49pm
And this is supposed to be a FORUM!, Nairaland is dead!
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by Dottore: 5:49pm
Eeya. Oganigwe
1 Like
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by rattlesnake(m): 5:50pm
NL loves boob's
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by shobxxy: 5:50pm
soft baloons
|Re: Ejine Okoroafor: "My Big Boobs Are Not A Burden" by gurunlocker: 5:50pm
God is wonderful Sha, while some girls have lime or African star apple bress, some are walking around with water melon....
3 Likes
Wesley Snipes Released From Prison / +18 Watch Bba Hotshots Shower Hour / Iyanya And Manager Wanted By Police Over Opa Williams’ Show
