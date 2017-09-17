Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ejine Okoroafor Storms The Beach In Bikini (16051 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actress-ejine-okoroafor-her-massive-boobs-storm-the-beach-in-bikini The well endowed actress shared the photos just a few hours ago on her Instagram page.

If you are not in church,see the rest here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actress-ejine-okoroafor-her-massive-boobs-storm-the-beach-in-bikini 1 Like

Interesting.



It's not as if i am looking at anything while getting dressed for church,but the water in the pool is blue.



Beautifully blue. Wow,what a wonderful creation from God this Sunday. The Pool i mean. 18 Likes 2 Shares





Who send me go open this worldly tinz for inside church



Didnt know the elderly woman sitting close to me was observing me



As the picture open ,na once the woman look me Like ,who be this Ekwesu when siddon near me for church



Naa once i turn my fone



I con de shine eye like who meess for inside First bank queue







To be frank this Udder nor be joke oh



This kin bweast suppose get 2 2 nipplee each like goat own



There fit even use this gal bweast take do parachute



To be frank this Udder nor be joke oh

This kin bweast suppose get 2 2 nipplee each like goat own

There fit even use this gal bweast take do parachute

Devil go suck bweast tire for hell fire

Those boobs are really massive .



I hate big boobs



Every lady is an actress these days 7 Likes

Hoe

All these "actresses" we would never see on TV 28 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Those boobs are really massive .



I hate big boobs



Why won't u hate it when you are not a guy....guys love it Why won't u hate it when you are not a guy....guys love it 5 Likes

Every girl na Nollywood Actress 2 Likes

doyinisaac:

Why won't u hate it when you are not a guy....guys love it

I know many guys that don't like it.



I know many guys that don't like it.

if I were a man, I wud prefer big ass to big boobs. If u remove bra, e go drop. Most of dem.no dey get nice Tips.

pweetiedee:





I know many guys that don't like it.



The ones me I have seen have nice tips oooo

doyinisaac:

The ones me I have seen have nice tips oooo

eh ehn. so you have seen breast ? I with tell ur mummy

pweetiedee:





eh ehn. so you have seen breast ? I with tell ur mummy

[quote author=doyinisaac post=60552639][/quote]

you're even my namesake

pweetiedee:





Ehen??really??oya let's prove it,

doyinisaac:

Ehen??really??oya let's prove it,oya follow me back done done

Okay.

endowed actress

IPOB ambassador 1 Like

Grhhh...



Seriously?



I look for the endowment I no see...



She no even entice me at all...



Shior





I swear i opened this thread to see the

HEAVY boobs



I swear i opened this thread to see the

HEAVY boobs

I wasn't disappointed

Please today is Sunday can we please limit the number of nonsense post making front page

sampling for sinators

Hmm.. Let's party



Three crown Three crown

Factfinder1:

Please today is Sunday can we please limit the number of nonsense post making front page

That your hub get too many adverts...



That your hub get too many adverts...

Confusing... Adverts opening here and there on every click as if someone is on a porn site

pweetiedee:





I know many guys that don't like it.



if I were a man, I wud prefer big ass to big boobs. If u remove bra, e go drop. Most of dem.no dey get nice Tips.

But you are not a man naa. We love them big jare.

Ok

pweetiedee:





I know many guys that don't like it.



if I were a man, I wud prefer big ass to big boobs. If u remove bra, e go drop. Most of dem.no dey get nice Tips.

Gbabe... Prefer ass any day any time... Come supplement the ass with nice firm thighs to match..

Ok



Not that endowed but