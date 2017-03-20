From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi





A gang of five suspected rapists have been apprehended by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State, over alleged abduction and rape of a 19 year old girl, in Sakaba area, of the state.



It was gathered that the victim was treated to such inhuman treatment because she refused marriage proposal of one of the suspects.



The suspects; Ibrahim Mamman, 23, Bawa Ayuba, 28, Aminu Ahmed, 25, Umar Farouk, 23, and Muhammed Danjuma, 20, reportedly lured the victim out of her parents home at Sabongarin Sakaba to a bush, took turns to rape.



While addressing journalists in Birnin-Kebbi, the state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Sammani Mohammed Ringim, said one of the suspects, Aminu Ahmed, had earlier proposed to marry the girl but her parents objected to his proposal.



When Aminu saw that his proposal was turned down, he allegedly connived with the victim to elope with her to Ilorin, Kwara State before they carried out the heinous act.



The victim, simply identified as Hassana, 19, while narrating her ordeal to journalists at the NSCDC command, said “On the day of the incident Aminu came to our house at Sabongarin Sakaba in company of his cousin, Umar, and asked me to follow him to a wedding ceremony.



As we were going along the bush path his machine (motorcycle) developed fault and he asked me to come down.



“He went to negotiate with two other boys who were on another bike to give me a lift but I refused and I asked him to take me back home.”



The victim added that his boyfriend got angry and left her in the bush and went his way.



“Shortly, two boys emerged on a motorcycle and they approached me to know what happened. I explained what had happened to them and the promised to take me home. But instead they stopped along the bush and demanded sex from me.



“I pleaded with them that I have not known a man before but they insisted they must have sex with me. The two of them forced me down and raped me in turn. They are the one that deflowered me,”.



The victim, in her emotional-laden voice, said that after they had satisfied themselves, the men abandoned her in the bush and ran away with their motorcycle.



She continued, “I was crying for help in the bush alone, when some people saw me ,they took me back home to my parents”.



The NSCDC commandant, who spoke on the incident, stated that after his men in Sakaba Local Government Area arrested the five boys, they took the girl to hospital and it was confirmed that she was raped.

