₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,374 members, 3,429,499 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 05:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal (14208 Views)
Four Men Who Gang-Raped Corpers In Abia Arrested (Photo) / Gang Raped Girl Dies In Ebonyi / I Wasn’t Gang Raped; I Agreed To Have Sex With Them, 16-yr-old (1) (2) (3) (4)
|19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by dre11(m): 3:18pm
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi
http://sunnewsonline.com/19-year-old-virgin-gang-raped-in-kebbi-for-refusal-of-marriage-proposal/
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by youngest85(m): 3:20pm
Unwickedness
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Japhet04(m): 3:34pm
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Lovexme(m): 3:35pm
These rape cases are getting out of hand. I feel for the girl child with some beasts roaming.
4 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by crakcode: 3:35pm
evil
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 2dream(m): 3:35pm
What shal it profit u after rapin the innocent girl,
wickedness
i wish their prick be cut off
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Oyind18: 3:35pm
Welcome to North where girls don't have say
8 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Bukayot(m): 3:36pm
Chaiiii
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by onos1979(f): 3:36pm
youngest85:which one be unwickedness?
2 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by xynerise(m): 3:36pm
Smh.....please, throw them over Third Mainland bridge
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Onukube1(f): 3:36pm
bad enough
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by sEGXY2(m): 3:36pm
I think northern leaders intentionally discourage Western education among their subjects just so they would continue to wallow in ignorance and as such they are always vulnerable to their leader's manipulations.
6 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by GreenMavro: 3:36pm
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 1Rebel: 3:36pm
xynerise:
What if they're expert swimmers? I think they should be castrated with a blunt knife without any form of anesthesia. that would be more befitting
3 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Greatbeard(m): 3:36pm
Medical and physical castration please.
I don't blame feminists sef.
we are worried about who should cook instead of addressing issues like this.
5 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by richidinho(m): 3:36pm
my Northern brothers but why?
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by expee06(m): 3:37pm
kill them all!
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by dessz(m): 3:37pm
see as lust made them destroy an innocent girl's future.
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by gbegemaster(m): 3:37pm
Life imprisonment please
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by mmsen: 3:37pm
No female is safe in the north.
If you are not married they think something is wrong with you.
If you are married and do not do as you husband asks he will divorce you.
2 Likes
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Daniel058(m): 3:37pm
Like say na diamond they find, some men deserve to live
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Proffdada: 3:38pm
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by xynerise(m): 3:38pm
1Rebel:
Tie a huge stone around their waist
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by alexng: 3:38pm
Na wah ooo
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Dottore: 3:39pm
Na wao
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by moriss33(m): 3:39pm
xynerise:castrate dem first then.......
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by oyebode95(m): 3:39pm
dre11:40years imprisonment for the rapists....that is my judgement!!!
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 1Rebel: 3:39pm
xynerise:
They should be castrated
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Shegzy8(m): 3:39pm
This is inhumane and pathetic...some girls gets banged by a guy and won't be able to walk well no to now talk of five and "forcefully"
1 Like
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by mwenyi1: 3:40pm
which kind yaawa be this eh
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by rafhell(m): 3:41pm
NCAN
|Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Cutehector(m): 3:42pm
Who has seen d movie " I spit on your grave"?
3 Likes
Fake Kidnapper Arrested Trying To Dupe SUN Deputy Managing Director (picture) / Us Arraigns Nigerian Nurse For handling Patient / Man Sets Friend Ablaze, Injures Another In Lagos
Viewing this topic: mity00(m), afrokid(m), Diced(m), beckplanet, trumovement(m), donjayzi(m), yorubablood, gloriteyemi(m), sunday83, kingcasmir(m), Reggie234, ifeanyi317(m), welzyj2(m), Abhamid(m), Juban(m), Ximenes45(m), mrtegation99(m), cococandy(f), olurotimi(m), SirLegal(m), karben(m), MichaelDares(m), roselynbas(f), MAKABBEY(m), dynasty4eva, Edemoski(m), DPCHUKS1, Familyfirst, rhajaan(m), DieDieDieOmenka, nubiadoll(f), issylarry(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9