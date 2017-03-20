₦airaland Forum

19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal

Crime

19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by dre11(m): 3:18pm
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi


A gang of five suspected rapists have been apprehended by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State, over alleged abduction and rape of a 19 year old girl, in Sakaba area, of the state.

It was gathered that the victim was treated to such inhuman treatment because she refused marriage proposal of one of the suspects.

The suspects; Ibrahim Mamman, 23, Bawa Ayuba, 28, Aminu Ahmed, 25, Umar Farouk, 23, and Muhammed Danjuma, 20, reportedly lured the victim out of her parents home at Sabongarin Sakaba to a bush, took turns to rape.

While addressing journalists in Birnin-Kebbi, the state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Sammani Mohammed Ringim, said one of the suspects, Aminu Ahmed, had earlier proposed to marry the girl but her parents objected to his proposal.

When Aminu saw that his proposal was turned down, he allegedly connived with the victim to elope with her to Ilorin, Kwara State before they carried out the heinous act.

The victim, simply identified as Hassana, 19, while narrating her ordeal to journalists at the NSCDC command, said “On the day of the incident Aminu came to our house at Sabongarin Sakaba in company of his cousin, Umar, and asked me to follow him to a wedding ceremony.

As we were going along the bush path his machine (motorcycle) developed fault and he asked me to come down.

“He went to negotiate with two other boys who were on another bike to give me a lift but I refused and I asked him to take me back home.”

The victim added that his boyfriend got angry and left her in the bush and went his way.

“Shortly, two boys emerged on a motorcycle and they approached me to know what happened. I explained what had happened to them and the promised to take me home. But instead they stopped along the bush and demanded sex from me.

“I pleaded with them that I have not known a man before but they insisted they must have sex with me. The two of them forced me down and raped me in turn. They are the one that deflowered me,”.

The victim, in her emotional-laden voice, said that after they had satisfied themselves, the men abandoned her in the bush and ran away with their motorcycle.

She continued, “I was crying for help in the bush alone, when some people saw me ,they took me back home to my parents”.

The NSCDC commandant, who spoke on the incident, stated that after his men in Sakaba Local Government Area arrested the five boys, they took the girl to hospital and it was confirmed that she was raped.

http://sunnewsonline.com/19-year-old-virgin-gang-raped-in-kebbi-for-refusal-of-marriage-proposal/
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by youngest85(m): 3:20pm
Unwickedness
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Japhet04(m): 3:34pm
embarassed
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Lovexme(m): 3:35pm
These rape cases are getting out of hand. I feel for the girl child with some beasts roaming.

4 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by crakcode: 3:35pm
evil
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 2dream(m): 3:35pm
What shal it profit u after rapin the innocent girl,

wickedness

i wish their prick be cut off

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Oyind18: 3:35pm
Welcome to North where girls don't have say

8 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Bukayot(m): 3:36pm
Chaiiii
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by onos1979(f): 3:36pm
youngest85:
Unwickedness
which one be unwickedness?

2 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by xynerise(m): 3:36pm
Smh.....please, throw them over Third Mainland bridge

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Onukube1(f): 3:36pm
bad enough
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by sEGXY2(m): 3:36pm
I think northern leaders intentionally discourage Western education among their subjects just so they would continue to wallow in ignorance and as such they are always vulnerable to their leader's manipulations.

6 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by GreenMavro: 3:36pm
angry angry
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 1Rebel: 3:36pm
xynerise:
Smh.....please, throw them over Third Mainland bridge

What if they're expert swimmers? I think they should be castrated with a blunt knife without any form of anesthesia. undecided that would be more befitting

3 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Greatbeard(m): 3:36pm
Medical and physical castration please.

I don't blame feminists sef.

we are worried about who should cook instead of addressing issues like this.

5 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by richidinho(m): 3:36pm
my Northern brothers but why?
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by expee06(m): 3:37pm
kill them all!
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by dessz(m): 3:37pm
see as lust made them destroy an innocent girl's future.
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by gbegemaster(m): 3:37pm
Life imprisonment please

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by mmsen: 3:37pm
No female is safe in the north.

If you are not married they think something is wrong with you.

If you are married and do not do as you husband asks he will divorce you.

2 Likes

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Daniel058(m): 3:37pm
Like say na diamond they find, some men deserve to live pen¡s-less prickless
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Proffdada: 3:38pm
angry
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by xynerise(m): 3:38pm
1Rebel:


What if they're expert swimmers?

Tie a huge stone around their waist

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by alexng: 3:38pm
Na wah ooo
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Dottore: 3:39pm
Na wao
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by moriss33(m): 3:39pm
xynerise:
Smh.....please, throw them over Third Mainland bridge
castrate dem first then.......
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by oyebode95(m): 3:39pm
dre11:







http://sunnewsonline.com/19-year-old-virgin-gang-raped-in-kebbi-for-refusal-of-marriage-proposal/


40years imprisonment for the rapists....that is my judgement!!!
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by 1Rebel: 3:39pm
xynerise:


Tie a huge stone around their waist

They should be castrated

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Shegzy8(m): 3:39pm
This is inhumane and pathetic...some girls gets banged by a guy and won't be able to walk well no to now talk of five and "forcefully"

1 Like

Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by mwenyi1: 3:40pm
which kind yaawa be this eh
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by rafhell(m): 3:41pm
NCAN
Re: 19-year-old Virgin Gang-raped In Kebbi For Refusal Of Marriage Proposal by Cutehector(m): 3:42pm
Who has seen d movie " I spit on your grave"?

3 Likes

