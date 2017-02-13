Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) (16483 Views)

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas gave an interview after a 2-2 match against Ajax Cape Town, saying he thanked God for his performance.



“I appreciate my fans also, my wife and my girlfriend,” the 22-year-old added.

He then tried to correct his mistake: “I mean my wife, sorry.”



The video posted over the weekend sparked amused comments, with one of them simply saying: “Too late…”(NAN)



http://sunnewsonline.com/footballer-thanks-wife-and-girlfriend-after-netting-brace/

that awkward moment when you are thinking with your john thomas 5 Likes

Mad man try am for naija 2 Likes





Media sha Media sha

It is no mistake. I ve girlfriends and my wife knows. 10 Likes

No big deal. Probably his trying to take second wife as permitted in Islam. 1 Like

Even if his wife wasn't aware of the interview, all these traffic-searching bloggers can spoil somebody's home.

I can't imagine how that night will look like in his home.

This guy is playing away match

His wife look when she watch the interview.....! 10 Likes

Maybe he just got married 7 Likes 1 Share

Guy make I hide cos your WiFi go do you eh...

Lol......He just earned himself a second interview with his wife. 15 Likes

Yawa don gas ................ 3 Likes

HE DON CAST 4 Likes

effty:

It is no mistake. I ve girlfriends and my wife knows.

Kudos Kudos 8 Likes

Too Bleep!ng late! 1 Like

the man don enter one chance... TTT style 1 Like

E don be for am 2 Likes

lolz...when the toto too dey memorable

I hope u have ur wife's explanatory note ready...22yrs old indeed.. 3 Likes

Cladez:

Lol......He just earned himself a second interview with his wife.

raaaarrrrrrrrrrr... the wife go panda am raaaarrrrrrrrrrr... the wife go panda am 3 Likes

Mayb d wife was extra-ordinary dat night nd dat gives hm d urge to score ..thinking d goal-post z d wife pussy 1 Like 1 Share

freesinzu:

Wow



this murderfucker in gladiator never smile this murderfucker in gladiator never smile 1 Like

Flavor sang in "Nwoke n"ife"that a man will make money to look after the wife, mama,papa, in-law plus GIRL FRIEND, so Mohammed is representing

He scored a brace, so wify and GF get one goal each 4 Likes

when your wife is prayerful praying to God to expose you by your word na so e dey happen 5 Likes