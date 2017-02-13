₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by ijustdey: 5:07pm
Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas gave an interview after a 2-2 match against Ajax Cape Town, saying he thanked God for his performance.
http://sunnewsonline.com/footballer-thanks-wife-and-girlfriend-after-netting-brace/
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Cholls(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by freesinzu(m): 5:27pm
Wow
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by DickDastardly(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Singapore1(m): 6:22pm
that awkward moment when you are thinking with your john thomas
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Horlartunes: 6:22pm
Mad man try am for naija
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 6:22pm
Media sha
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by effty(m): 6:22pm
It is no mistake. I ve girlfriends and my wife knows.
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:22pm
No big deal. Probably his trying to take second wife as permitted in Islam.
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Mrvirgin: 6:22pm
Even if his wife wasn't aware of the interview, all these traffic-searching bloggers can spoil somebody's home.
I can't imagine how that night will look like in his home.
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by megrimor(m): 6:22pm
This guy is playing away match
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by sylvar02(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by djlaqua91(m): 6:23pm
Hahaha
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by GreenMavro: 6:23pm
His wife look when she watch the interview.....!
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Emmylyon(m): 6:23pm
Maybe he just got married
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by smartty68(m): 6:23pm
Guy make I hide cos your WiFi go do you eh...
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Cladez(m): 6:23pm
Lol......He just earned himself a second interview with his wife.
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 6:23pm
Yawa don gas ................
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by winkmart: 6:23pm
HE DON CAST
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Dyt(f): 6:23pm
effty:
Kudos
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by TheSociopath(m): 6:23pm
Too Bleep!ng late!
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by tmanny1: 6:23pm
the man don enter one chance... TTT style
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by jpipe2000(m): 6:23pm
E don be for am
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 6:24pm
lolz...when the toto too dey memorable
I hope u have ur wife's explanatory note ready...22yrs old indeed..
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 6:24pm
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by shobxxy: 6:24pm
Cladez:
raaaarrrrrrrrrrr... the wife go panda am
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by SoldierofPeace: 6:25pm
Mayb d wife was extra-ordinary dat night nd dat gives hm d urge to score ..thinking d goal-post z d wife pussy
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by smartmey61(m): 6:25pm
freesinzu:this murderfucker in gladiator never smile
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by UnknownT: 6:25pm
Flavor sang in "Nwoke n"ife"that a man will make money to look after the wife, mama,papa, in-law plus GIRL FRIEND, so Mohammed is representing
He scored a brace, so wify and GF get one goal each
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Lukenitheooo6: 6:25pm
when your wife is prayerful praying to God to expose you by your word na so e dey happen
|Re: Mohammed Anas Thanks Wife And Girlfriend After Netting Brace (Photo) by Franzinni: 6:25pm
is he an apostle too
