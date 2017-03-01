₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by metroblogger: 9:41pm On Mar 20
Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje also inspected Wheat, Rice and Tomatoes farms at Garun Mallam Local Government, part of the Rural Integrated Programme. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-gov-ganduje-inspects-wheat-rice.html
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by PapaBrowne(m): 9:52pm On Mar 20
Nice. I'm sure this is Kura around Tida dam. Those guys in that area farm for Africa.
The way they manage the little water available for the benefit of their crops is just super amazing.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:53pm On Mar 20
Nice one
Operations feed the masses
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by furrr(m): 9:58pm On Mar 20
Ganduje gandun aiki
Kano ta dabo.......... ba sai na karasa ba kun san sauran
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by aminho(m): 2:00am
Kadimul islami
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Degis(m): 4:55am
omenkaLives:
Abuses, Abuses yet more abuses. Meanwhile, if truly you think those you are abusing don't contribute anything to the Economy, why is your Vice President jumping up and down visiting and appealing to them?.
People show a farm describing nothing yet if truly they are contributing massively, why are they still enamoured to One Nigeria?.
why and they still interested in Niger Delta Oil, why are their agricultural implements still brought in from Aba, Ariaria etc.
You should appreciate those People you are abusing if not all the time , at least some of the time
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:12am
Dem don dey hide comments already? RIP to the fallen e warriors then!
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:23am
Northerners re very hardworking.
They don't form @all.
I do get amazed to see men driving exotic cars and SUVs to their various farms.
If it were to be our place, once u hv one little motor car, they will start forming " I don't like that mud mehn".#lol
They will take farming to be a poor man's occupation.
And just imagine that Northerners do most of the agricultural works without involving their women.
May God bless our efforts.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Caseless: 7:29am
With agriculture, nigeria will get back on her feet very soon. Sai Buhari!
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Agimor(m): 8:06am
Way to go. Let our act as though there is no Oil.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Perceptor(m): 8:29am
PapaBrowne:And some deluded oafs keep sayin that d north contributes nothin to nigeria... If those pple shld stop farmin, nigeria will experience famine
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by divicode: 8:45am
ok
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by arsenal33: 8:45am
Mr. Governor, think of processing the crops
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 8:45am
Seen
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by nijascammers: 8:46am
PapaBrowne:Tiga not Tida dam.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:46am
Noted.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by boligo1(m): 8:47am
we are goin there gradually
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Gigabite(m): 8:47am
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by FUSS: 8:48am
can i go into wheat exportation?
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:48am
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by abdulaz: 8:48am
Perceptor:
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:49am
Wehdone
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Misterdhee1(m): 8:50am
If not for security fears, there is no better place to practice farming than the Northern part.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by smartty68(m): 8:51am
Agimor:I concur. We need more agricultural produce and eliminate chasing the oil dream completely from our minds
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by samuel900(m): 8:52am
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Heavengate666: 8:53am
Thumps up Governor
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:53am
Oh that's good.
Agriculture should have been the "main thing" in our country. Oil did more harm than good as it promoted more embezzlement and greatly contributed to the economic regression, recession.
We should all go back to the farmlands
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by Heavengate666: 8:53am
We dey your back
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:55am
In India cuomoh governor inspected nuclear power plant
Governor of Makkah inspected a project where he built an entire city with two state of the art mosques an every social amenities
Prince Faisal an Arab governor did and inspected his SR1.61 billion project at once, which included projects for the Saudi Electricity Company (SR843 million), for the municipality (SR289 million), university projects (SR262 million), educational projects (SR130 million), social projects (SR80 million), and charity and endowment projects (SR6 million).
Why Nigeria why!!!!! Na curse. We will do 1 million naira project and throw 2million naira party 1million naira ground breaking ceremony.
The rest of the world are now creating humans from 3 people, going to space and back, living underwater we are still celebrating our LITTLENESS.
My point is a wheat farm is toooo smaalll for a GOVERNOR to be happy he did that he will go and inspect it leave that to the local government chairmen or mayors or even counsellors or better still ward chairmen.
|Re: Ganduje Inspects Wheat, Rice And Tomatoes Farms In Kano (Photos) by ChappyChase(m): 8:56am
Degis:You dey reply that mumu
