Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje also inspected Wheat, Rice and Tomatoes farms at Garun Mallam Local Government, part of the Rural Integrated Programme.

Nice. I'm sure this is Kura around Tida dam. Those guys in that area farm for Africa.

The way they manage the little water available for the benefit of their crops is just super amazing. 22 Likes 1 Share

Operations feed the masses 5 Likes 1 Share





Kano ta dabo.......... ba sai na karasa ba kun san sauran Ganduje gandun aikiKano ta dabo.......... ba sai na karasa ba kun san sauran 4 Likes

And some miserable Ataché by Force crew, who constantly wail on behalf of the Niger Delta, say these guys are parasites when indeed their tiny Five Villages constitute the real parasites in this country .



Ask them what they contribute and they'd show you a wooden helicopter constructed by some LiePob Bushbaby and then rain curses on you.



Thereafter, when they stumble on a thread where folks in Benue were slained, theyd latch onto it and spam my mentions with their tears, which I'm even tired of seeing, telling me how much they hate me.



Comic relief all the way!

Abuses, Abuses yet more abuses. Meanwhile, if truly you think those you are abusing don't contribute anything to the Economy, why is your Vice President jumping up and down visiting and appealing to them?.



People show a farm describing nothing yet if truly they are contributing massively, why are they still enamoured to One Nigeria?.



why and they still interested in Niger Delta Oil, why are their agricultural implements still brought in from Aba, Ariaria etc.



Abuses, Abuses yet more abuses. Meanwhile, if truly you think those you are abusing don't contribute anything to the Economy, why is your Vice President jumping up and down visiting and appealing to them?. People show a farm describing nothing yet if truly they are contributing massively, why are they still enamoured to One Nigeria?. why and they still interested in Niger Delta Oil, why are their agricultural implements still brought in from Aba, Ariaria etc. You should appreciate those People you are abusing if not all the time , at least some of the time

Northerners re very hardworking.

They don't form @all.

I do get amazed to see men driving exotic cars and SUVs to their various farms.

If it were to be our place, once u hv one little motor car, they will start forming " I don't like that mud mehn".#lol

They will take farming to be a poor man's occupation.

And just imagine that Northerners do most of the agricultural works without involving their women.

May God bless our efforts. 10 Likes 1 Share

With agriculture, nigeria will get back on her feet very soon. Sai Buhari! 5 Likes 1 Share

Way to go. Let our act as though there is no Oil. 1 Like

Nice. I'm sure this is Kura around Tida dam. Those guys in that area farm for Africa.

And some deluded oafs keep sayin that d north contributes nothin to nigeria... If those pple shld stop farmin, nigeria will experience famine

Mr. Governor, think of processing the crops 1 Like

Nice. I'm sure this is Kura around Tida dam. Those guys in that area farm for Africa.

The way they manage the little water available for the benefit of their crops is just super amazing. Tiga not Tida dam. Tiga not Tida dam.

we are goin there gradually 1 Like

can i go into wheat exportation?

And some deluded oafs keep sayin that d north contributes nothin to nigeria... If those pple shld stop farmin, nigeria will experience famine

If not for security fears, there is no better place to practice farming than the Northern part.

I concur. We need more agricultural produce and eliminate chasing the oil dream completely from our minds

Thumps up Governor 1 Like

Agriculture should have been the "main thing" in our country. Oil did more harm than good as it promoted more embezzlement and greatly contributed to the economic regression, recession.



We should all go back to the farmlands 2 Likes

In India cuomoh governor inspected nuclear power plant

Governor of Makkah inspected a project where he built an entire city with two state of the art mosques an every social amenities

Prince Faisal an Arab governor did and inspected his SR1.61 billion project at once, which included projects for the Saudi Electricity Company (SR843 million), for the municipality (SR289 million), university projects (SR262 million), educational projects (SR130 million), social projects (SR80 million), and charity and endowment projects (SR6 million).

Why Nigeria why!!!!! Na curse. We will do 1 million naira project and throw 2million naira party 1million naira ground breaking ceremony.

The rest of the world are now creating humans from 3 people, going to space and back, living underwater we are still celebrating our LITTLENESS.

My point is a wheat farm is toooo smaalll for a GOVERNOR to be happy he did that he will go and inspect it leave that to the local government chairmen or mayors or even counsellors or better still ward chairmen. 2 Likes