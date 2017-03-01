₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by chimere66: 9:47pm On Mar 20
The STAR Fan Park at the Agege Stadium, Lagos was so lit! Falz & DJ Neptune were aon ground to entertain the crowd.Also Pinnick was in attendance.
Check out photos of Falz showing his football skills below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/falz-shows-his-football-skills-at-star.html?m=1
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by chimere66: 9:47pm On Mar 20
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by youngest85(m): 9:47pm On Mar 20
Only thieves hangout with thieves
3 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Alitair(m): 9:48pm On Mar 20
Pass for me falz
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Young03: 9:50pm On Mar 20
picnic no sabi anything
wehdonsir
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Thisboysef(m): 9:52pm On Mar 20
Wetin i been i wan talk sef? Abeg make somebody remind me
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by youngberry001(m): 9:54pm On Mar 20
i said ya father...
Oya oya repeat am
Your father
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by DozieInc(m): 10:03pm On Mar 20
I know say Falz no sabi play ball.
WehDoneSir.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by botad(m): 10:22pm On Mar 20
Make we fry noodles?
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by GindoX(m): 10:23pm On Mar 20
Thisboysef:
U don kolo for head
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Babysho(m): 10:23pm On Mar 20
I have this Natural Ability to identify an OTU just by looking at the person.
Falz na Otu. See his head sef.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Lucid1(m): 10:23pm On Mar 20
Weh don sire
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by ken19(m): 10:24pm On Mar 20
booked....3f5tgh
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by ichommy(m): 10:24pm On Mar 20
WEHDone Sir...
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by nazeefsco(m): 10:24pm On Mar 20
wait okay like this comment
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:24pm On Mar 20
youngest85:Your Bible Said
"don't judge others .........."
3 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by blingxx: 10:24pm On Mar 20
youngberry001:
This got my ribs cracking
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Adicsonbaba(m): 10:25pm On Mar 20
Falz the bad guy... my man
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Antoeni(m): 10:25pm On Mar 20
Sule Hw is falz a thief? Oponu
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Antoeni(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
Soft play ,it's the life u choose,u would have bn in chambers,but no regret ,dis one dey pass
3 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Thisboysef(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
GindoX:
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Olamipapa(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
Thisboysef:
5 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by tonididdy: 10:28pm On Mar 20
WEHDONE SIRZ
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Damilare5882(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
See stomach @ last pix
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by oyebode95(m): 10:30pm On Mar 20
Humble Falz!
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by bush112(m): 10:31pm On Mar 20
ken19:error
1 Like
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Olukokosir(m): 10:32pm On Mar 20
youngest85:Nd it tks a thief to knw
2 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by akoredebadru(m): 10:32pm On Mar 20
Let me be looking
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by Heromaniaa: 10:34pm On Mar 20
Abeg who get rotten bread make him give me make I chop.
3 Likes
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by sojiboy(m): 10:35pm On Mar 20
Y
|Re: Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix by yinkslinks(m): 10:36pm On Mar 20
chimere66:See what that short man micheal obi has become like molded eba
