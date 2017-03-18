₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,770 members, 3,430,628 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday (6268 Views)
Kemen Parties With Solidstar, Soma, Uriel & Some Babes At Club Rumours / This Photo Of Soma And Gifty At Club Rumours Got Guys Talking / Kanu Nwankwo & Joseph Yobo Lead Jonathan’s Campaign In Rivers (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by AlexReports(m): 4:35am
Legendary Footballer Kanu Nwankwo was yesterday received at the office complex of Tettrazzini Group by the Chairman, Chief Prince Donatus Okonkwo. The duo had an impressive indoor meeting geared towards a fruitful business collaborations and working relationship.
Nwankwo who is one of the Zzini Media directors also had a walk at the WALL OF FAME of the newly launched Club Rumours at Victoria Island, Lagos. The footballer turned philanthropist will be staging a mega soccer fiesta in the coming days with The SCREEN TABLOID, a publication of Zzini Media covering the glitz and glamour. Also with them at Wall Of Fame shots was AlexReports who is also part of the team
It is worthy to note that Rumours VI will be having its grand opening with PHYNO and other super stars on Friday, 24th March, starting from 10:00pm.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/wow-kanu-nwankwo-visits-club-rumours.html?m=0
1 Share
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by AlexReports(m): 4:52am
Countdown
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Nne5(f): 5:45am
Alex reports see as you be like their 'boy boy'
No offense.
Issa joke
3 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by AlexReports(m): 6:10am
Nice shot
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Young03: 6:29am
Alex n his junky cap
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by ricmx: 6:40am
#legend papilo]
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by vizkiz: 9:09am
Papilo, one day you go make us proud...Well he did.
He is legend mehn
5 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by ogapatapata24: 9:10am
Yoruba woman says that men should use doggy style for their fat wives and also have sex with them 5-6 times a week (according to her own version of the bible and quran)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7zrsDRhnBo
2 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by ugdavid62(m): 9:10am
Oga Kanu...you like this your hairstyle o
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Goldenheart(m): 9:10am
Alex report right now
2 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Divay22(f): 9:10am
Is okay
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by seunlly(m): 9:10am
My legend.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Tazdroid(m): 9:11am
Papilo!
But....op......
AlexReports:
3 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by emmabest2000(m): 9:11am
PaPiLo ...
3 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by nairascores: 9:11am
No ya wa
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Goldenheart(m): 9:12am
Nne5:
na him wear blue Gini?
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by DollarAngel(m): 9:13am
Is that all?
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by lazsnaira(m): 9:13am
GOOD
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by wazirion(m): 9:13am
Good Morning house
Please i need someone very good at wordpress website design to assist me in overhauling my company website
I'm looking for someone i could offer a week or 2 week contract to assist with this for an agreed fee
The website exists already but i need a few additions added, if interested please kindly mail me at he addy below
Kindly include your CV and jobs done as well as a contact phone number, i need someone here in Lagos
The website is for my law firm, email me at wazirion@yahoo.com
Thanks fellow nairalanders and log live Nigeria and Nairaland.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by naijainfogalery: 9:13am
Chai why some people are here fighting each other , some people are already thinking of how to out spend others at that club .
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Vickiweezy(m): 9:13am
Papilo.I know say one day you go make us proud and ever since that first day you've always kept of proud of you. You'll remain a great icon to generations upon generations to come.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by InvestinOwerri(m): 9:13am
Nice One By Papilo!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by SageTravels: 9:14am
jj
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Tazdroid(m): 9:14am
emmabest2000:My 1st name is 123, surname 456. You can trust me
3 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Dyt(f): 9:14am
Young03:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by ChappyChase(m): 9:14am
Them never still open this club, so all those time wey Kemen and Co Diego Visit the club, na practice them do
1 Like
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by asatemple(f): 9:14am
Papilo of arsenal.....ride on
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Bantino: 9:14am
Good one
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by Nne5(f): 9:15am
Goldenheart:yes
1 Like
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by dewaskillz: 9:16am
I hope 50 cent and Floyd mayweather are still turning up.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by MrMystrO(m): 9:16am
Yaay I'm Back From Ban Jail! And this time I Will Not be Merciful!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Club Rumours Wall Of Fame As Grand Opening Holds Friday by dewaskillz: 9:16am
I hope 50 cent and Floyd mayweather are still turning up?
Nigeria Secures First Medal In The Olympics (a Bronze) / Wwe Wrestling Fans Please Stand Up / African Success
Viewing this topic: Sansa143(f), akinszz, Dbboy(m), Oseiwe14(m), vanmubie(m), Cdec(m), vanunu, fablani(m), Mhizmario(f), KLASSICPAINTER(m), sapientia1(m), RonnieX(m), tobiy3k, Jerrytayo, Ejis324, Psittacus(m), nkata09, Mayormoffy, ikemeze, chidozeze, dewaskillz, odinga1of, oyinzdml, Ournaija, bssnigeria(m), northvietnam(m), olumalcolm(m), mumuguyman(m), Lkan, yoddy(m), fermlad, arent88(m), macodollar, Chhhooo, dainvincible(m), dhamondhash, sybarite7(m), Olidawg247(m), babaloke, jamessssman, bada007(m), kenitheo, purplekayc(m), 1EmmyKay, porchster, MRSIBOMO(f), ezechinwa2, smackimorn(m), champagnepapi01, ABUZINZU(m), kingsley1978, whysquaree(m), ogoh4(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), ebube89(f), unite4real, chidex101(m), Omotaday(m), kennyemm(m), papadee93(m), heckymaicon(m), Jalubarika(m), SunnyBlaze1(m), philzzz, orobs93(m), HarryTellMe(m), ahoyLT(m), iranlola, AlexReports(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6