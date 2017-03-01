Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) (23979 Views)

Man Puts His N40million Wristwatch In A Fridge (Pictured) / Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos. / Oil Price Rises Above $40 Per Barrel, OPEC mend Fences. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A man uploaded this picture online, and captioned it:



I got kids for sale, $40 dollar per bag, gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth.





Hustle everywhere.





SOURCE: We live in very strange times.A man uploaded this picture online, and captioned it:I got kids for sale, $40 dollar per bag, gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth.Hustle everywhere.SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/kids-for-sale-man-puts-out-his-sperm.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Pls who knows how to get the man o?















Coz I'm a good producer also...........d tin just deh waste 18 Likes







Vaslin crew, this is a biz idea for Una. When you think you have heard and seen it all...one mofo somewhere is just warming upVaslin crew, this is a biz idea for Una. 55 Likes 1 Share

Nne5:

disgusting



Disgusting ??



But it's not disgusting when you're having it pumped down through your tunnel ??



You don't find it disgusting when you're catching it your mouth ??



Hypocrite 112 Likes 1 Share

were







SweetBoyFriend you SICK. disgusting 8 Likes

hehe

Egba mio... 1 Like

Hahhhaahahaahaah

Chai! na wetin recession cause be this? hope its not Nigeria sha.



Genius J 2 Likes

Effects of biting economic recession

gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth 15 Likes

With that watery sperm? 1 Like

Does anyone still doubt that we are in the end times. 25 Likes 2 Shares

That's not sperm 7 Likes

This look more of pap than sperm 3 Likes

So all the Vaseline gang just dey waste money since. Wey una for don buy house by now 2 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy.Time to start selling my own sperm.No need of wasting it anymore. 1 Like

Like if you think this man is Wise , Share if you think he is unwise 14 Likes 1 Share

Seriously

Nne5:

disgusting very disgusting very disgusting 3 Likes

1 Like

ewwwww....



The things people would do for money.



You no go school like your mates.. na NAFDAC yogurt you dey sell



2 Likes 1 Share

The world is screwd.



A good business idea though, instead of wasting it inside oloshos like our apostle, condoms or the Vaseline crew way. 1 Like 1 Share

owo ni koko kids venture

Nice Innovation from Vaseline Crew.

They'd be like:

it's safer than MMM

Better than yahoo plus plus

It's better called a service to the Community/NGO 4 Likes

hmm I comment my reserve

Is wao