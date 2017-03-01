₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,940 members, 3,431,149 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 01:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) (23979 Views)
Man Puts His N40million Wristwatch In A Fridge (Pictured) / Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos. / Oil Price Rises Above $40 Per Barrel, OPEC mend Fences. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by JamieNaija(m): 10:30am
We live in very strange times.
A man uploaded this picture online, and captioned it:
I got kids for sale, $40 dollar per bag, gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth.
Hustle everywhere.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/kids-for-sale-man-puts-out-his-sperm.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by youngest85(m): 11:00am
Pls who knows how to get the man o?
Coz I'm a good producer also...........d tin just deh waste
18 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 11:07am
When you think you have heard and seen it all...one mofo somewhere is just warming up
Vaslin crew, this is a biz idea for Una.
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:19am
Nne5:
Disgusting ??
But it's not disgusting when you're having it pumped down through your tunnel ??
You don't find it disgusting when you're catching it your mouth ??
Hypocrite
112 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by yourexcellency: 11:19am
were
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Nne5(f): 11:19am
disgusting
SweetBoyFriend you SICK.
8 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 11:19am
hehe
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:20am
Egba mio...
1 Like
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jexyme(f): 11:20am
Hahhhaahahaahaah
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jerryojozy(m): 11:20am
Chai! na wetin recession cause be this? hope its not Nigeria sha.
Genius J
2 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 11:20am
Effects of biting economic recession
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by richidinho(m): 11:20am
gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth
15 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by TeamSimple(m): 11:20am
With that watery sperm?
1 Like
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by wellmax(m): 11:20am
Does anyone still doubt that we are in the end times.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 11:20am
That's not sperm
7 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by fanwas(m): 11:21am
This look more of pap than sperm
3 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Wasky101: 11:21am
So all the Vaseline gang just dey waste money since. Wey una for don buy house by now
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by livinbygrace: 11:21am
Lord have mercy.Time to start selling my own sperm.No need of wasting it anymore.
1 Like
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Talkingboy: 11:21am
Like if you think this man is Wise , Share if you think he is unwise
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Divay22(f): 11:21am
Seriously
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by EverestdeBliu(m): 11:21am
Nne5:very disgusting
3 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kenshinmunac: 11:21am
1 Like
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 11:22am
ewwwww....
The things people would do for money.
You no go school like your mates.. na NAFDAC yogurt you dey sell
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by abdulaz: 11:22am
The world is screwd.
A good business idea though, instead of wasting it inside oloshos like our apostle, condoms or the Vaseline crew way.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by gdon1010(m): 11:22am
owo ni koko kids venture
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 11:22am
Nice Innovation from Vaseline Crew.
They'd be like:
it's safer than MMM
Better than yahoo plus plus
It's better called a service to the Community/NGO
4 Likes
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by PrinxArthur1(m): 11:22am
hmm I comment my reserve
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by CastroTbb(m): 11:22am
Is wao
|Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Griffon: 11:22am
Certainly a Nigerian in the states, who's trying to have ends meet.
4 Ways To Identify "SCAMMERS" On Most Online Market Platform Like OLX Nigeria / Photo: Black Market Thrives In Lagos / Egypt Devaluation To Test CBN Resolve On Naira
Viewing this topic: adamanu, Charmingsoul, mybeauty(f), Mayor101010(m), Aniwhyte(m), GloryGloryRufus(m), Nigeriadondie, rosewill24, bejust(m), IAMBlesssed(f), kilokeys(m), dizzle101(m), Darchangel(m), orimsamsam(m), udees, bgunrtk(m), LecciGucci, omar10mustafa(m), bustykasa(f), Donald7610, WHOcarex, simpleworld, engrvicky(m), Shynaboy1, chidaike(m), ayatt(m), summerflame(m), ofordelima, Smhart1(f), Momoh7(m), CLIQBOY(m), moonnstar(f), friendlyrichi, DCNM(m), christejames(m), olasmith10(m), Iwant2knowGod(m), henryomez(m), Panshow(m), preshynikky(f), tiwasiaife(m), playpaz, CY09, bobjoseph, Dontripsy(m), SammyJac(m), quiverfull(m), MshelB(m), LewsTherin, Efikoroy, philay(m), rockiedink(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20