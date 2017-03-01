₦airaland Forum

Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by JamieNaija(m): 10:30am
We live in very strange times.

A man uploaded this picture online, and captioned it:

I got kids for sale, $40 dollar per bag, gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth.


Hustle everywhere.


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/kids-for-sale-man-puts-out-his-sperm.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by youngest85(m): 11:00am
Pls who knows how to get the man o?







Coz I'm a good producer also...........d tin just deh waste

18 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 11:07am
When you think you have heard and seen it all...one mofo somewhere is just warming up shocked


Vaslin crew, this is a biz idea for Una.

55 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:19am
Nne5:
disgusting


Disgusting ??

But it's not disgusting when you're having it pumped down through your tunnel ??

You don't find it disgusting when you're catching it your mouth ??

Hypocrite

112 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by yourexcellency: 11:19am
were
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Nne5(f): 11:19am
disgusting


SweetBoyFriend you SICK.

8 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 11:19am
hehe
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:20am
Egba mio...

1 Like

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jexyme(f): 11:20am
Hahhhaahahaahaah
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jerryojozy(m): 11:20am
Chai! na wetin recession cause be this? hope its not Nigeria sha.

Genius J

2 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 11:20am
Effects of biting economic recession undecided
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by richidinho(m): 11:20am
gauranteed to be dark skinned with clean teeth

15 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by TeamSimple(m): 11:20am
With that watery sperm?

1 Like

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by wellmax(m): 11:20am
Does anyone still doubt that we are in the end times.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 11:20am
That's not sperm

7 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by fanwas(m): 11:21am
This look more of pap than sperm

3 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Wasky101: 11:21am
So all the Vaseline gang just dey waste money since. Wey una for don buy house by now

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by livinbygrace: 11:21am
Lord have mercy.Time to start selling my own sperm.No need of wasting it anymore.

1 Like

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Talkingboy: 11:21am
Like if you think this man is Wise , Share if you think he is unwise

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Divay22(f): 11:21am
Seriously shocked
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by EverestdeBliu(m): 11:21am
Nne5:
disgusting
very disgusting undecided

3 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Kenshinmunac: 11:21am

1 Like

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 11:22am
ewwwww.... angry angry angry

The things people would do for money.

You no go school like your mates.. na NAFDAC yogurt you dey sell grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by abdulaz: 11:22am
The world is screwd.

A good business idea though, instead of wasting it inside oloshos like our apostle, condoms or the Vaseline crew way.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by gdon1010(m): 11:22am
owo ni koko kids venture
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 11:22am
Nice Innovation from Vaseline Crew.
They'd be like:
it's safer than MMM
Better than yahoo plus plus
It's better called a service to the Community/NGO

4 Likes

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by PrinxArthur1(m): 11:22am
hmm I comment my reserve
Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by CastroTbb(m): 11:22am
Is wao

Re: Kids For Sale: Man Puts His Sperm Up For Sale For $40 Per Bag (Photo) by Griffon: 11:22am
Certainly a Nigerian in the states, who's trying to have ends meet.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

