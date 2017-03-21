Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged (21925 Views)

[OAU MEDICAL STUDENT IN IBARA PRISON WAITING TO BE HANGED]







Please listen to the heartbreaking story of Kolade Olajide Fowoshere, who claims to be an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ex-medical student at Ibara Prisons in Abeokuta waiting to be hanged since March 14, 2014 as broadcast on Rockcity 101.9 FM Special Report.

That moment when you know your life ends at a particular day, time becomes gold and you keep dying in your dream every night

Linc the sink story came to mind. prison break.











Hmnn, no much data to stream, please nairalanders with abundant data, what is his offence? There should be better punishment than killing now.





In my expert opinion, the guy may not be 'entirely' guilty but he is not 'innocent', i reckon he was involved in a movement that led to the death of a policeman and although he may not be the killer, he seems to know more about it than he is admitting....... The guys story doesnt add up at all!!! 'You rescued gunshot victim that is your friend, police linked it to a police officer that was killed.........."

He was accused of murder. He left from Ife to see his parents at Ado Ekiti in 2011. When he got there he saw an old friend suffering a gunshot wound, so decided to carry him back to Ife teaching hospital. The police had been watching the whole time. On that same day, a police officer had died around that place so they linked him with the murder. He was condemned to die by hanging on March 13th, 2014. He was in 300L at the time of the incident, a medical student, and still has a lawyer working on the case but believes he'll be set free one day.

If you ask me, I don't believe the story.





If you ask me, I don't believe the story. 7 Likes

He said he has been condemned to death, but he then said he has better days ahead. Can somebody confirm if this guy is really dead?



The only thing that can break my heart now, na if my bet cut. Godfobid. Nothing else

The gods are not to blame

He isn't coherent at all... May the good Lord speed your freedom if you are indeed innocent, amen!

Na wa. All these can only happen in a country like Nigeria.

He sounds like an armed robber who escaped after a shoot out with police

His friend was shot and there was no hospital from Ekiti to Ile-ife?

Nonsense 6 Likes

nothing is worse than knowing when and how u will die but u can't do anything about it but sit and wash ur neck for cutting. smh.

Rada rada. So u no fit type am put here for us to read.