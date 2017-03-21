₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by gorociano: 11:52am
Please listen to the heartbreaking story of Kolade Olajide Fowoshere, who claims to be an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ex-medical student at Ibara Prisons in Abeokuta waiting to be hanged since March 14, 2014 as broadcast on Rockcity 101.9 FM Special Report.
[OAU MEDICAL STUDENT IN IBARA PRISON WAITING TO BE HANGED](https://clyp.it/dvtxlrmd)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmyAqT-rOvw
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by modelmike7(m): 11:59am
Full details pls.......btw, may justice prevail.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by AskProf: 3:45pm
If you don't have anything to say here, keep it to yourself.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by vizkiz: 6:40pm
That moment when you know your life ends at a particular day, time becomes gold and you keep dying in your dream every night
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by abdulahi001: 6:40pm
vizkiz:Linc the sink story came to mind. prison break.
Hmnn, no much data to stream, please nairalanders with abundant data, what is his offence? There should be better punishment than killing now.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Jacksparr0w127: 6:40pm
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by soberdrunk(m): 6:40pm
The guys story doesnt add up at all!!! 'You rescued gunshot victim that is your friend, police linked it to a police officer that was killed.........."
In my expert opinion, the guy may not be 'entirely' guilty but he is not 'innocent', i reckon he was involved in a movement that led to the death of a policeman and although he may not be the killer, he seems to know more about it than he is admitting.......
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by erosimo(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by gurunlocker: 6:40pm
Transcript that and put it here....
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by lucrownt(m): 6:40pm
I use a java phone, OP kindly transcript and summarize it.. If only the Nigerian Law recognizes the rich... A biased rule of law where the rich gets exonerated...
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Stegomiah(f): 6:40pm
No full details and yet it made frontpage
No be all of us get data to visit youtube nw
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Ufranklin92(m): 6:40pm
Which kind mumu story be this
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by AngelicBeing: 6:40pm
LA click LA bend.
Summary please.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Tazdroid(m): 6:41pm
Op, if any Nairalander's heart breaks, I hope you will be able to piece it back
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by tayo4ng(f): 6:41pm
it a pity,
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by AnonyNymous(m): 6:41pm
Listening.
*modified
"According to him"
He was accused of murder. He left from Ife to see his parents at Ado Ekiti in 2011. When he got there he saw an old friend suffering a gunshot wound, so decided to carry him back to Ife teaching hospital. The police had been watching the whole time. On that same day, a police officer had died around that place so they linked him with the murder. He was condemned to die by hanging on March 13th, 2014. He was in 300L at the time of the incident, a medical student, and still has a lawyer working on the case but believes he'll be set free one day.
If you ask me, I don't believe the story.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by odimbannamdi(m): 6:41pm
He said he has been condemned to death, but he then said he has better days ahead. Can somebody confirm if this guy is really dead?
Meanwhile, check out my profile for nice loafers
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by EXLOVER(m): 6:41pm
The only thing that can break my heart now, na if my bet cut. Godfobid. Nothing else
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by asakeaina: 6:42pm
Abi o why put people in suspense?
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by chimah3(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Philinho(m): 6:42pm
The gods are not to blame
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Drsheddy(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Cekpo34(m): 6:43pm
He isn't coherent at all... May the good Lord speed your freedom if you are indeed innocent, amen!
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by chronique(m): 6:43pm
Na wa. All these can only happen in a country like Nigeria.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by bettercreature(m): 6:44pm
He sounds like an armed robber who escaped after a shoot out with police
His friend was shot and there was no hospital from Ekiti to Ile-ife?
Nonsense
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by dessz(m): 6:44pm
nothing is worse than knowing when and how u will die but u can't do anything about it but sit and wash ur neck for cutting. smh.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by DaSugarBoi(m): 6:44pm
Rada rada. So u no fit type am put here for us to read.
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by Oyind18: 6:46pm
Hope against all hopes
|Re: Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged by hotspec(m): 6:46pm
