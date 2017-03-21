₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Soljaboi44(m): 5:02pm
The silence is deafening!
The eloquence of the quietness is not discernible,
Is it a riddle? Nay!
Is it a dream? Nay! Alas!
It is true, true, true like a candle in the wind.
The light went out, you've gone with the wind.
Oh Shomzy, You Gone Too Soon..!!
Rest on soldier,
The Nigerian Armed-Forces As A Whole Miss You
#Return_If_Possible (R.I.P)
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by iamAgunechemba: 5:05pm
this is bad
Benue state!!!!!
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by ikbnice(m): 5:07pm
Gone too soon. Just imagine the kind of sweet words and happy moments thet would have shared together only for her boyfriend to send her early to a sleep of no awakening.
Rest in Peace.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by kaybaba25(m): 5:10pm
eyah may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by bigtt76(f): 5:17pm
Sad but do they really need to include the part of '....gunned down by a reckless coward etc'. She's dead and no amount of vengeful thoughts would bring her back but her loving memories should live on within their hearts. They need to put a closure to it and accept it by letting go! Right now they're still angry which is not good for putting a close to the incident.
May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Amen.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Partaker(m): 5:21pm
Chai, ndi mmadu sef ,so this fine punna go just go lyk dat?? Rip to you beautiful
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by loopman: 5:24pm
Only a real coward will shot to death a woman in cold blood.
Bastard yanmiri!, he would be hanged anyway.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by ImperialYoruba: 5:24pm
bigtt76:
Allow them to express their grief in whichever manner it suits them. This is a one time opportunity before she is put under ground. Let them do that.
May her Soul Rest in Peace.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by HiddenShadow: 5:28pm
loopman:
Yet you insist you must live in the same country with the Yanmiris.
As for the lady, RIP and the guy, must face judgment.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by ImperialYoruba: 5:28pm
Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics
Those who do so usually get caught in endless regrets. Tell your girls to stay away from Ibo. Ibo suffers genetic disorder that make them go off the edge. If they dont commit suicide, they butcher their own parents and cut them to pieces. The ones that dont commit suicide or kill their parents kill other people children. This is the truth!
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Young03: 5:29pm
I was banned cos of this girl matter
let me not talk again
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Neoguru1: 5:31pm
1. That Air man is a fool to date an afonja
2. He is a bigger fool to kill somebody because she does love him too.
3. Nigeria is not her fatherland
4. If nigeria her fatherland as they claim, why did her family ship her corpse to lagos, or no cemetery in benue?
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by HiddenShadow: 5:31pm
ImperialYoruba:
Yet you insist Igbos must be Nigerians.
Truly Nigeria is a psychiatric hospital and not a zoo
Instead of honoring the girl by asking for justice, this patient rather focused on a tribe he insist must be part of his people
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by chukslawrence(m): 5:32pm
ok
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by loopman: 5:38pm
HiddenShadow:
Who told you that nonsense? Do you know me ? Quote where I've ever ask for such ?
You must be deluded
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by woodcook: 5:43pm
It is sad that up to this point the Nigerian Media are too lazy to give the public the full name of the suspect.
For those wondering his full name is Kanu Bernard Ayomide.
That guy is Yoruba, took his mother Maiden name and place of birth to enlist into NAF. You ethnic bigots shame on you, he is half Igbo, half Yoruba.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:47pm
bigtt76:
That part also got me wondering! The beef is still on the grill!
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by woodcook: 5:50pm
ImperialYoruba:
Why most everything be tribal for you guys. Evil people are in every tribe as well as good people. Maybe this will help you put things in perspective.
Toafeek Hassan sounds Yoruba to me: http://www.nairaland.com/3695088/identity-man-beheaded-woman-lagos
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Customer80: 5:53pm
Painful loss
Rest in peace
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by juman(m): 5:53pm
Hmmmm
Adieu young lady.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by kingsman66(m): 6:08pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by stephleena(f): 6:38pm
ImperialYoruba:oponu...Yoruba girls are crazy over Igbo Nigga..if not why didn't she fall for her kind man??I don't support inter ethnic marriage, especially when afonjas are involved.. cuz they don't know what relationship is all about, they are used to polythene bag marriage.. quite unfortunate this pretty officer fell into the wrong hands,she deserved better,and am sure in her next world she would get a well deserving fresh Igbo Nigga.. Yoruba and insults,even for obituary poster,them still insult.may God guide and console the family.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by simpleseyi: 6:48pm
Neoguru1:
Check your B.P., you may die of heart attack sooner than expected.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by IpobExposed: 6:52pm
Jonathan it shall never be well with u
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by obinoral1179(m): 7:04pm
ImperialYoruba:you are insane for this statement.... Total rubbish.
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by obinoral1179(m): 7:06pm
Neoguru1:you are not different from him..... Rubbish
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by Elnino4ladies: 7:06pm
just speechless
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by obinoral1179(m): 7:09pm
woodcook:I don't cares where he hail from all am concerns about is that he is a Nigerian...... Tribe is secondary...
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by pearlJ(f): 7:49pm
No need 4 all these,tribalistic venoms,the fact is dt,if u Thnk dEep,it changes ntn,the dead is gone,dos wu are alive wil stil die of a cause or d oda,those who wil fall in luv wil either for d wrong reasons or d right reasons.may her soul rest in peace.the criminal must be punished too.i support 1Nigeria,1nation
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by rattlesnake(m): 7:52pm
i pity these small small girls
they NEVER listen
kai
Fornicating up and down
WETIN UNA DEY FIND
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by pearlJ(f): 7:55pm
rattlesnake:who are dey fornicating wt?+dey are finding U,yes U!
|Re: Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover by rattlesnake(m): 7:56pm
pearlJ:civilians and sojas simultaneously
