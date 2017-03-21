Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover (13480 Views)

The eloquence of the quietness is not discernible,

Is it a riddle? Nay!

Is it a dream? Nay! Alas!

It is true, true, true like a candle in the wind.

The light went out, you've gone with the wind.





Oh Shomzy, You Gone Too Soon..!!



Rest on soldier,

The Nigerian Armed-Forces As A Whole Miss You





this is bad



Benue state!!!!!

Gone too soon. Just imagine the kind of sweet words and happy moments thet would have shared together only for her boyfriend to send her early to a sleep of no awakening.

Rest in Peace.

eyah may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Sad but do they really need to include the part of '....gunned down by a reckless coward etc'. She's dead and no amount of vengeful thoughts would bring her back but her loving memories should live on within their hearts. They need to put a closure to it and accept it by letting go! Right now they're still angry which is not good for putting a close to the incident.



May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Amen. 15 Likes

,so this fine punna go just go lyk dat?? Rip to you beautiful Chai, ndi mmadu sef,so this fine punna go just go lyk dat?? Rip to you beautiful

Only a real coward will shot to death a woman in cold blood.

Bastard yanmiri!, he would be hanged anyway. 13 Likes

bigtt76:

Sad but do they really need to include the part of '....gunned down by a reckless coward etc'. She's dead and no amount of vengeful thoughts would bring her back but her loving memories should live on within their hearts. They need to put a closure to it and accept it by letting go! Right now they're still angry which is not good for putting a close to the incident.



May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Amen.

Allow them to express their grief in whichever manner it suits them. This is a one time opportunity before she is put under ground. Let them do that.



Allow them to express their grief in whichever manner it suits them. This is a one time opportunity before she is put under ground. Let them do that.

May her Soul Rest in Peace.

loopman:

Only a real coward will shot to death a woman in cold blood.

Bastard yanmiri!, he would be hanged anyway.

Yet you insist you must live in the same country with the Yanmiris.



Yet you insist you must live in the same country with the Yanmiris.

As for the lady, RIP and the guy, must face judgment.

Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics

Those who do so usually get caught in endless regrets. Tell your girls to stay away from Ibo. Ibo suffers genetic disorder that make them go off the edge. If they dont commit suicide, they butcher their own parents and cut them to pieces. The ones that dont commit suicide or kill their parents kill other people children. This is the truth! 19 Likes

I was banned cos of this girl matter

let me not talk again

1. That Air man is a fool to date an afonja

2. He is a bigger fool to kill somebody because she does love him too.

3. Nigeria is not her fatherland

4. If nigeria her fatherland as they claim, why did her family ship her corpse to lagos, or no cemetery in benue? 4 Likes

ImperialYoruba:

Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics

Those who do so usually get caught in endless regrets. Tell your girls to stay away from Ibo. Ibo suffers genetic disorder that make them go off the edge. If they dont commit suicide, they butcher their own parents and cut them to pieces. The ones that dont commit suicide or kill their parents kill other people children. This is the truth!

Yet you insist Igbos must be Nigerians.



Truly Nigeria is a psychiatric hospital and not a zoo



Yet you insist Igbos must be Nigerians.

Truly Nigeria is a psychiatric hospital and not a zoo

Instead of honoring the girl by asking for justice, this patient rather focused on a tribe he insist must be part of his people

HiddenShadow:





Yet you insist you must live in the same country with the Yanmiris.



As for the lady, RIP and the guy, must face judgment.

Who told you that nonsense? Do you know me ? Quote where I've ever ask for such ?

Who told you that nonsense? Do you know me ? Quote where I've ever ask for such ?

You must be deluded





For those wondering his full name is Kanu Bernard Ayomide.



For those wondering his full name is Kanu Bernard Ayomide.

That guy is Yoruba, took his mother Maiden name and place of birth to enlist into NAF. You ethnic bigots shame on you, he is half Igbo, half Yoruba. It is sad that up to this point the Nigerian Media are too lazy to give the public the full name of the suspect.

bigtt76:

Sad but do they really need to include the part of '....gunned down by a reckless coward etc'. Amen.



That part also got me wondering! The beef is still on the grill! That part also got me wondering! The beef is still on the grill! 2 Likes

ImperialYoruba:

Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics

Those who do so usually get caught in endless regrets. Tell your girls to stay away from Ibo. Ibo suffers genetic disorder that make them go off the edge. If they dont commit suicide, they butcher their own parents and cut them to pieces. The ones that dont commit suicide or kill their parents kill other people children. This is the truth!

Why most everything be tribal for you guys. Evil people are in every tribe as well as good people. Maybe this will help you put things in perspective.



Why most everything be tribal for you guys. Evil people are in every tribe as well as good people. Maybe this will help you put things in perspective.

Toafeek Hassan sounds Yoruba to me:

Painful loss





Rest in peace

Hmmmm



Adieu young lady.

Rip to the dead

ImperialYoruba:

Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics

oponu...Yoruba girls are crazy over Igbo Nigga..if not why didn't she fall for her kind man??I don't support inter ethnic marriage, especially when afonjas are involved.. cuz they don't know what relationship is all about, they are used to polythene bag marriage.. quite unfortunate this pretty officer fell into the wrong hands,she deserved better,and am sure in her next world she would get a well deserving fresh Igbo Nigga.. Yoruba and insults,even for obituary poster,them still insult.may God guide and console the family.

Neoguru1:

1. That Air man is a fool to date an afonja

2. He is a bigger fool to kill somebody because she does love him too.

3. Nigeria is not her fatherland

4. If nigeria her fatherland as they claim, why did her family ship her corpse to lagos, or no cemetery in benue?

Check your B.P., you may die of heart attack sooner than expected. Check your B.P., you may die of heart attack sooner than expected. 7 Likes

Jonathan it shall never be well with u

ImperialYoruba:

Lessons learnt, there is no reason cross marrying or dating with other ethnics

Those who do so usually get caught in endless regrets. Tell your girls to stay away from Ibo. Ibo suffers genetic disorder that make them go off the edge. If they dont commit suicide, they butcher their own parents and cut them to pieces. The ones that dont commit suicide or kill their parents kill other people children. This is the truth! you are insane for this statement.... Total rubbish. you are insane for this statement.... Total rubbish. 4 Likes

Neoguru1:

1. That Air man is a fool to date an afonja

2. He is a bigger fool to kill somebody because she does love him too.

3. Nigeria is not her fatherland

4. If nigeria her fatherland as they claim, why did her family ship her corpse to lagos, or no cemetery in benue? you are not different from him..... Rubbish you are not different from him..... Rubbish 2 Likes

just speechless

woodcook:

It is sad that up to this point the Nigerian Media are too lazy to give the public the full name of the suspect.



For those wondering his full name is Kanu Bernard Ayomide.



That guy is Yoruba, took his mother Maiden name and place of birth to enlist into NAF. You ethnic bigots shame on you, he is half Igbo, half Yoruba.



I don't cares where he hail from all am concerns about is that he is a Nigerian...... Tribe is secondary... I don't cares where he hail from all am concerns about is that he is a Nigerian...... Tribe is secondary...

No need 4 all these,tribalistic venoms,the fact is dt,if u Thnk dEep,it changes ntn,the dead is gone,dos wu are alive wil stil die of a cause or d oda,those who wil fall in luv wil either for d wrong reasons or d right reasons.may her soul rest in peace.the criminal must be punished too.i support 1Nigeria,1nation 1 Like



they NEVER listen

kai



Fornicating up and down



WETIN UNA DEY FIND





i pity these small small girls
they NEVER listen
kai

Fornicating up and down

WETIN UNA DEY FIND

RIP

rattlesnake:

i pity these small small girls

they NEVER listen

kai



Fornicating up and down



WETIN UNA DEY FIND





RIP who are dey fornicating wt?+dey are finding U,yes U! who are dey fornicating wt?+dey are finding U,yes U!