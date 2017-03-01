₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by henryanna36: 2:55pm
Female NYSC member has taken her 'slaying' fashion to another level.She was pictured wearing her NYSC crested shirt on a short.
What do you think?Is this acceptable?
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Olafashion(f): 2:58pm
Is this how you're serving your father's land?
No wonder the land is under recession
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by DonEd(m): 3:00pm
Na wa! Wetin we no go see from these girls?
Time was when seeing a woman's body was a herculean task; now na free to air.
Mtcheeww
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Iseoluwani: 3:01pm
Wasted generation
Useless youth
One minute silence for the dead
Because she z dead 0
Dead brain
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by PetrePan(m): 3:02pm
Its a free world..atleast its not against any law
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by ESDKING: 3:02pm
I can't see the people that are talking.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Larryfest(m): 3:03pm
She is indirectly informing NYSC that they need to upgrade themselves to the new trend where girls/ladies almost go about stark Unclad... It you ask her now she will say it is fashion as na she go be the first to wear the uniform naa RUBBISH
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by SUPOL(m): 3:07pm
Gradually turning NYSC into something else, things wasn't like dis wen we served. There's no discipline anymore
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Thorhammer(m): 3:07pm
All female Corpers are slut, but not all slut are corper
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Qudbell(m): 3:10pm
Thorhammer:pple lyk u arent diff to spot, noise maker.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Kondomatic(m): 3:12pm
DonEd:Exactly bro.
Back then when we were growing up, water was free and people paid money to watch porn or get adult magazine.
But today, water is expensive and we are being forced to view Indecency for free.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Imoy(m): 3:14pm
lol.
if dem ask her now, she go say she be model.
who get dat olosho pic abeg
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Bibi294(f): 3:50pm
Thorhammer:Are you for real? All female corp members are sluts... That's too harsh
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Vorpal: 3:54pm
But there is nothing wrong with her outfit
What about the all white outfits that comes with ladies in shorts that makes them look dressed in just tights.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by virus05(m): 3:58pm
Hmm. She's fine. I'm interested incase she's on nairaland. Pm me
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by amiibaby(f): 3:58pm
Nice
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by horlabiyi(m): 3:59pm
I guess she's into modeling
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by iDigitaL: 3:59pm
She looks smart in it. I see nothing wrong
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by wellmax(m): 3:59pm
Rubbish.
I bet she can't wear that outside of her house.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Elnino4ladies: 4:00pm
Camel toe
olosho in NYSC uniform
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by oyinbayode(m): 4:00pm
Mtcheew
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by space007(m): 4:00pm
Is this suppose to be fashion? this is rubbish na
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by ugdavid62(m): 4:00pm
Her life, her choice... next!!
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by XaviDayo: 4:01pm
Ok.....who post this topic abeg? Abeg, them dey find you for Agege police station
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Icon4s(m): 4:01pm
Na wa.
The NYSC DG must see this.
Very soon them go reduce that NYSC trouser to paints.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by olowoyo2: 4:01pm
It should not be acceptable because ladies will abused it
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by ogapatapata24: 4:01pm
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by missomo(f): 4:01pm
She looks good to me. She obviously won't wear this out but that's a fun way to combine the uniform.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by OkoYiboz: 4:01pm
See the waist. Broad shoulders and narrow hips. Babe be like T-junction.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Benekruku(m): 4:01pm
This thin small size zero go sweet to smash for bed....
Just imagining re both legs raised up with me at the middle of it drilling into her.
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by mikeade11: 4:02pm
Thorhammer:Philosopher
|Re: Female Corper Wears Short Khaki & Has Got People Talking (pic) by Pharrell007(m): 4:02pm
I like the out feet of her in making something difference but that's not how to personalize your personality
