Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Ovokoo: 3:30pm
Nigerian Highlife crooner, Flavour Nabania who is currently in Liberia for a tour took time to visit the United Nations peace mission in the small west African country where he met soldiers stationed there.

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by jieta: 3:32pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Lovegisty: 3:35pm
Flavor my crush kiss
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Nightie(f): 3:38pm
nice!
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Negotiate: 5:11pm
Lol... nice to know he's not hanging out with nuude girls this time...

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by tspun(m): 5:11pm
Enjoy your tour.

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 5:11pm
booked

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Emmylyon(m): 5:12pm
Hit like if u love flavour..

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by tobtap: 5:12pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by megrimor(m): 5:12pm
Can someone say THAT IS AN IGBO SON

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Dontripsy(m): 5:12pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Stuntkid172(m): 5:12pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by djlaqua91(m): 5:12pm
Flavour would have made a great soldier grin

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by changeskc: 5:12pm
I tot he went for a tour or could it be he went for sumtin else. Keep d flag flying though. More grease.

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by holuwatobhy(m): 5:12pm
Bro Adenuga please do you use Glo to browser?

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:13pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 5:13pm
I just hope those soldiers won't get pregnant cos anything that dude gets close to, gets pregnant

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by superfelix: 5:13pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by noble71(m): 5:13pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 5:13pm
I remember when port Harcourt first son Duncan Mighty posted a pic of him and the militants, and that is a patriotic artist giving support to his brothers in their hard-fought struggle. This shameless Flavour has not voiced his support for Biafra or for Nnamdi Kanu. He traveled all the way to Liberia to support soldier there instead of using his star power to push for the release of his brother. Is someone of his caliber not a good tool to agitate for the release of Nnamdi Kanu? Pictures of UN soldiers in Liberia do not break the jinx for us.

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Keneking: 5:13pm
No female soldiers among the UN peace keeping Team undecided
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 5:14pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:14pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 5:14pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Lakebeyin: 5:14pm
Bro, abeg hw many chick una don f**k?

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by icon8: 5:15pm
He looks fitter than most, if not all, of the "soldiers".

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by paulo220(m): 5:15pm
I will be great and super rich one day...

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by henrystevo11(m): 5:16pm
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by tripoli007(m): 5:17pm
megrimor:
Can someone say THAT IS AN IGBO SON

monkey must u bring tribalism into everything

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by Lakebeyin: 5:17pm
BRO flavor, hw many bae una don shank?
Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by LecciGucci: 5:17pm
Most handsome naija musician.
Followed by psquare.

Re: Flavour And United Nations Soldiers In Liberia (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:18pm
megrimor:
Can someone say THAT IS AN IGBO SON
