I remember when port Harcourt first son Duncan Mighty posted a pic of him and the militants, and that is a patriotic artist giving support to his brothers in their hard-fought struggle. This shameless Flavour has not voiced his support for Biafra or for Nnamdi Kanu. He traveled all the way to Liberia to support soldier there instead of using his star power to push for the release of his brother. Is someone of his caliber not a good tool to agitate for the release of Nnamdi Kanu? Pictures of UN soldiers in Liberia do not break the jinx for us. 1 Like