|Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Thatyorubadude(m): 7:41pm On Mar 21
We're calling on any JAMB candidate, who has successfully registered for the JAMB 2017 UTME, and has collected his/her e-slip as evidence of registration.
Please, your brothers and sisters are finding it difficult to complete their own registration and over 1.5 million candidates are expected to register for this exam.
If you have successfully registered (and collected your e-slip), please share your experiences here and if there was any special procedure you adopted to help you register quickly.
You are also free to share the exact and active Accredited JAMB CBT centre that you registered with. Any information you share on this thread about registration will be valued. For those who are yet to register, BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT, update yourself also
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by gritzky: 7:51pm On Mar 21
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by beardlessdude(m): 7:52pm On Mar 21
My jnr brother went to register today.
Queue plenty no be small. #jamb center bwari
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by beardlessdude(m): 7:53pm On Mar 21
gritzky:thief. God would punish u for trying to scam students. Idiot.
This is a scam. No student should throw money to a lazy thief. Pls
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by gritzky: 7:58pm On Mar 21
beardlessdude:I know u are beardless but never knew you were also senseless...
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by beardlessdude(m): 7:59pm On Mar 21
gritzky:u are a fool. Dont go and hussle. Be looking for innocent students to scam. Believe me nobody go fall for this cheap scam. Hunger go kill you for there.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by vFvendetta: 8:11pm On Mar 21
please am in port-harcourt and I don't even know where to start because I just moved in newly,please if you have vital information that can be educative to me please help me out because am devastated
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Thatyorubadude(m): 9:34pm On Mar 21
vFvendetta:
will see what to do cause Port Harcourt is not on UPDATED: JAMB 2017 List of
Available Registration Centres/
Cafe(s) Nationwide Published
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by vFvendetta: 9:50pm On Mar 21
Thatyorubadude:port-harcourt is not updated on jamb site and we have less than a month to complete the registration?? is like I will leave jamb this year.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Thatyorubadude(m): 9:57pm On Mar 21
vFvendetta:
Be patient
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by vFvendetta: 10:27pm On Mar 21
Thatyorubadude:I will try but not for long.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by paulinoace0(m): 7:34am
vFvendetta:
U dont wait for people to help u out help your self... Go online download jamb cbt accredited centres in Nigeria use your phone map check and go register......
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by MinorityTribe: 9:34am
My younger bro has. Anyone check my signature for the latest.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Wingie11: 9:34am
Site too busy
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by EDINHO(m): 9:36am
To register is war
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Drlilprinz(m): 9:36am
Hvnt registerd yet
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:36am
People stil dey do jamb.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by AntiIPOB: 9:36am
can someone register jamb using 2001 and 2007 result?
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by shobxxy: 9:36am
all efforts have been furtile
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Whoeppme: 9:37am
Akpos u done fit register for jamb?
Whoeppme I see space even stand?
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Arewa12: 9:37am
Issoke
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by bukolaSaraki: 9:38am
gritzky:
SCAMA
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by fineyemi(m): 9:40am
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by Agriman(m): 9:41am
Why did Nigerians like scamming?
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by druking: 9:41am
beardlessdude:true
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by justicejay(m): 9:41am
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by osjoshua(m): 9:42am
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by fineyemi(m): 9:43am
gritzky:
SON OF AN HARLOT
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by izValentino(m): 9:43am
person never write d main exam,him go cum dey share experience? lala oya reason my post.
|Re: Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! by MUYEEKFIRST: 9:44am
They suppose to allow all cyber cafe to do the registration for the student instead of giving it to only CBT center. What oloyede is doing have a lot of negative effect on students and even cause unemployment to cyber cafe operators, somebody should pls give jamb boss some sense.
