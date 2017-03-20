Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Has Anyone Registered For JAMB 2017 UTME? Share Experiences Here! (3400 Views)

Share Your Experiences As A Postgraduate Student In A Federal University! / NEKEDE Post Utme- Share Your Experience / Whatsapp Group For Jamb 2015/2016 and your university stats (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

We're calling on any JAMB candidate, who has successfully registered for the JAMB 2017 UTME, and has collected his/her e-slip as evidence of registration.



Please, your brothers and sisters are finding it difficult to complete their own registration and over 1.5 million candidates are expected to register for this exam.



If you have successfully registered (and collected your e-slip), please share your experiences here and if there was any special procedure you adopted to help you register quickly.



You are also free to share the exact and active Accredited JAMB CBT centre that you registered with. Any information you share on this thread about registration will be valued. For those who are yet to register, BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT, update yourself also 2 Likes

Nestle Nig. Plc 2017 Cbt Contest for Students. Registration is ongoing for the Nestle 2017 cbt contest, for secondary and tertiary students above the age of 16. The scholarship is aimed at rewarding successful candidates with cash worth of 80,000 to 200,000. This is the maiden edition and Nestle Nig. Plc is ready to reward hardworking and dedicated students. HOW TO APPLY 1. Applicants must be Nigerians, between the age of 16-28 2. First stage: applicants are to write a short essay on the topic 'Do you agree that educated people are more valuable than people who have learned skills through experience in modern society. 3. Applicants are to send their essay to nestlecbt@gmail.com stating their names,mobile number, age,address and preferred state to write CBT examination if selected. 4. Upon submission, a confirmatory will be sent to applicant. 5. On 3rd of April, successful applicants will be notified and sent their centres for CBT examination in their preferred state. 6. Only eligible applicants that have received their centres, will be requested to pay a sum of #1000 naira and bring teller to center on day of examination (note only those with teller will be allowed to take the exam) 7. Applicants will be tested on use of English, further maths and logic ranging 100 questions 8. Candidates that score above 80 will be rewarded with #200,000 naira and those that score 60-79 will be rewarded with #80,000 NOTE 1. Deadline for submission of essay is April 1st 2. April 3rd applicants eligible to take test will be notified. 3. Centres for CBT exam will be available across the 36 states of the nation. 4. Date of CBT exam is April 19th-21st 1 Like 1 Share

My jnr brother went to register today.



Queue plenty no be small. #jamb center bwari

gritzky:

Nestle Nig. Plc 2017 Cbt Contest for Students.

Registration is ongoing for the Nestle 2017 cbt

contest, for secondary and tertiary students

above the age of 16.

The scholarship is aimed at rewarding successful

candidates with cash worth of 80,000 to 200,000.

This is the maiden edition and Nestle Nig. Plc is

ready to reward hardworking and dedicated

students.

HOW TO APPLY

1. Applicants must be Nigerians, between the

age of 16-28

2. First stage: applicants are to write a short

essay on the topic 'Do you agree that educated

people are more valuable than people who have

learned skills through experience in modern

society.

3. Applicants are to send their essay to

nestlecbt@gmail.com stating their names,mobile

number, age,address and preferred state to write

CBT examination if selected.

4. Upon submission, a confirmatory will be sent

to applicant.

5. On 3rd of April, successful

applicants will be notified and sent their centres

for CBT examination in their preferred state.

6. Only eligible applicants that have received

their centres, will be requested to pay a sum of

#1000 naira and bring teller to center on day of

examination (note only those with teller will be

allowed to take the exam)

7. Applicants will be tested on use of English,

further maths and logic ranging 100 questions

8. Candidates that score above 80 will be

rewarded with #200,000 naira and those that

score 60-79 will be rewarded with #80,000 NOTE

1. Deadline for submission of essay is April 1st

2. April 3rd applicants eligible to take test will be

notified.

3. Centres for CBT exam will be available across

the 36 states of the nation.

4. Date of CBT exam is April 19th-21st thief. God would punish u for trying to scam students. Idiot.



This is a scam. No student should throw money to a lazy thief. Pls thief. God would punish u for trying to scam students. Idiot.This is a scam. No student should throw money to a lazy thief. Pls 8 Likes

beardlessdude:

thief. God would punish u for trying to scam students. Idiot I know u are beardless but never knew you were also senseless... I know u are beardless but never knew you were also senseless...

gritzky:



I know u are beardless but never knew you were also senseless... u are a fool. Dont go and hussle. Be looking for innocent students to scam. Believe me nobody go fall for this cheap scam. Hunger go kill you for there. u are a fool. Dont go and hussle. Be looking for innocent students to scam. Believe me nobody go fall for this cheap scam. Hunger go kill you for there. 5 Likes

please am in port-harcourt and I don't even know where to start because I just moved in newly,please if you have vital information that can be educative to me please help me out because am devastated

vFvendetta:

please am in port-harcourt and I don't even know where to start because I just moved in newly,please if you have vital information that can be educative to me please help me out because am devastated

will see what to do cause Port Harcourt is not on UPDATED: JAMB 2017 List of

Available Registration Centres/

Cafe(s) Nationwide Published will see what to do cause Port Harcourt is not on UPDATED: JAMB 2017 List ofAvailable Registration Centres/Cafe(s) Nationwide Published

Thatyorubadude:





will see what to do cause Port Harcourt is not on UPDATED: JAMB 2017 List of

Available Registration Centres/

Cafe(s) Nationwide Published port-harcourt is not updated on jamb site and we have less than a month to complete the registration?? is like I will leave jamb this year. port-harcourt is not updated on jamb site and we have less than a month to complete the registration?? is like I will leave jamb this year.

vFvendetta:

port-harcourt is not updated on jamb site and we have less than a month to complete the registration?? is like I will leave jamb this year.

Be patient Be patient

Thatyorubadude:





Be patient I will try but not for long. I will try but not for long.

vFvendetta:

please am in port-harcourt and I don't even know where to start because I just moved in newly,please if you have vital information that can be educative to me please help me out because am devastated



U dont wait for people to help u out help your self... Go online download jamb cbt accredited centres in Nigeria use your phone map check and go register...... U dont wait for people to help u out help your self... Go online download jamb cbt accredited centres in Nigeria use your phone map check and go register......

My younger bro has. Anyone check my signature for the latest.

Site too busy

To register is war

Hvnt registerd yet

People stil dey do jamb. 1 Like

can someone register jamb using 2001 and 2007 result?

all efforts have been furtile

Akpos u done fit register for jamb?

Whoeppme I see space even stand?

Issoke

gritzky:

Nestle Nig. Plc 2017 Cbt Contest for Students.

Registration is ongoing for the Nestle 2017 cbt

contest, for secondary and tertiary students

above the age of 16.

The scholarship is aimed at rewarding successful

candidates with cash worth of 80,000 to 200,000.

This is the maiden edition and Nestle Nig. Plc is

ready to reward hardworking and dedicated

students.

HOW TO APPLY

1. Applicants must be Nigerians, between the

age of 16-28

2. First stage: applicants are to write a short

essay on the topic 'Do you agree that educated

people are more valuable than people who have

learned skills through experience in modern

society.

3. Applicants are to send their essay to

nestlecbt@gmail.com stating their names,mobile

number, age,address and preferred state to write

CBT examination if selected.

4. Upon submission, a confirmatory will be sent

to applicant.

5. On 3rd of April, successful

applicants will be notified and sent their centres

for CBT examination in their preferred state.

6. Only eligible applicants that have received

their centres, will be requested to pay a sum of

#1000 naira and bring teller to center on day of

examination (note only those with teller will be

allowed to take the exam)

7. Applicants will be tested on use of English,

further maths and logic ranging 100 questions

8. Candidates that score above 80 will be

rewarded with #200,000 naira and those that

score 60-79 will be rewarded with #80,000 NOTE

1. Deadline for submission of essay is April 1st

2. April 3rd applicants eligible to take test will be

notified.

3. Centres for CBT exam will be available across

the 36 states of the nation.

4. Date of CBT exam is April 19th-21st





SCAMA SCAMA 1 Like





IMPORTANT FOR YOU



Jamb 2017 New Post Utme Screening System.

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-latest-update-new-post-utme-screening-system/



Download android jamb application for profile creation[UTME/DE]

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-launches-android-application-for-2017-utme-profile-creation-download-now/



JAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo Manyika

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-new-recommended-book-independence-sarah-ladipo-manyika/



JAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-approved-cbt-registration-centers-out-1st-and-2nd-batch/



View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB Syllabus

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/view-complete-20172018-jamb-syllabus/



Updated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/updated-jamb-subject-combination-for-all-courses/



JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates Announced

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-201718-examination-dates-announced/



JAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-direct-entryde-201718-admission-form-out/



2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-mock-examination-date-registration-details/



2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th April

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-registration-begins-20th-march-ends-19th-april/



JAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore Rumours

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-did-scrapped-awaiting-result-2017-registration-utme-ignore-rumours/



UTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-registration-its-not-compulsory-you-choose-private-university/



10 most sought after Universities candidates will choose for this year jamb

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/most-sought-after-universities-nigeria-20172018/ Registration is on-goingJamb 2017 New Post Utme Screening System.Download android jamb application for profile creation[UTME/DE]JAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo ManyikaJAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB SyllabusUpdated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates AnnouncedJAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th AprilJAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore RumoursUTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University10 most sought after Universities candidates will choose for this year jamb

Why did Nigerians like scamming? 1 Like

beardlessdude:

My jnr brother went to register today.



Queue plenty no be small. #jamb center bwari true true

.

gritzky:

Nestle Nig. Plc 2017 Cbt Contest for Students.

Registration is ongoing for the Nestle 2017 cbt

contest, for secondary and tertiary students

above the age of 16.

The scholarship is aimed at rewarding successful

candidates with cash worth of 80,000 to 200,000.

This is the maiden edition and Nestle Nig. Plc is

ready to reward hardworking and dedicated

students.

HOW TO APPLY

1. Applicants must be Nigerians, between the

age of 16-28

2. First stage: applicants are to write a short

essay on the topic 'Do you agree that educated

people are more valuable than people who have

learned skills through experience in modern

society.

3. Applicants are to send their essay to

nestlecbt@gmail.com stating their names,mobile

number, age,address and preferred state to write

CBT examination if selected.

4. Upon submission, a confirmatory will be sent

to applicant.

5. On 3rd of April, successful

applicants will be notified and sent their centres

for CBT examination in their preferred state.

6. Only eligible applicants that have received

their centres, will be requested to pay a sum of

#1000 naira and bring teller to center on day of

examination (note only those with teller will be

allowed to take the exam)

7. Applicants will be tested on use of English,

further maths and logic ranging 100 questions

8. Candidates that score above 80 will be

rewarded with #200,000 naira and those that

score 60-79 will be rewarded with #80,000 NOTE

1. Deadline for submission of essay is April 1st

2. April 3rd applicants eligible to take test will be

notified.

3. Centres for CBT exam will be available across

the 36 states of the nation.

4. Date of CBT exam is April 19th-21st

SON OF AN HARLOT 1 Like

person never write d main exam,him go cum dey share experience? lala oya reason my post.