



​A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari said an accident occurred on Monday night at Giron-Masa on the Koko-Yauri road, when a Toyota Canter vehicle in trying to avoid a pothole hits a motorcyclists who died on the spat.



​The vehicle somersaulted and fell in a ditch and caught fire which ignited as a result of jerry cans of petrol and water pumping machine on board the vehicle.



​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who led a high powered government delegation on a condolence visit also participated in the burial of the victims who were buried in a massive grave at the scene of the accident.



​He prayed Allah to grant them mercy and the remaining eight ( persons who received injury on admission in General Hospital Yauri to quickly recover and provided financial assistance for their treatment.



​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu paid similar condolence visit to Emir of Yauri Alhaji Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi in his palace during which he supplicated to God to guard against reoccurrence.



​Briefing the Governor on the incidence, the Sole Administrator Shanga Local Government, Alhaji Garba Salihu Takware and the D.P.O in charge of Yauri told the Governor that the vehicle was carrying traders attending market from Tungan Giwa to Dalan Ruwa and were on their way home when the mishap occurred.



​During a visit to Yauri General Hospital to sympathize with injured passengers the Principal Medical Officer Dr. Onyilo Mathews told the Governor that, those on admission were responding to treatment.



​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also visited Mahuta town headquarters of Fakai Local Government to express sympathy and sorrow with the people in the town on the fire outbreak which destroyed large portion of the Fakai Central Market.



​The Governor described the incidence as an act of God and pledged to provide relief measure to the victims to restart their trading activities.



​Before departure from town, the Governor inspected ongoing rehabilitation of the Government Girls Secondary School, Mahuta during which he expressed his satisfaction about the progress of the work.



​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also condoled with the family of Alhaji Auwalu Marafa Koko over the death his mother, Hajiya Safiya Koko who died recently at the age of 75.



Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary



Source: GOVERNOR BAGUDU THIS TUESDAY JOINED HUNDREDS OF MUSLIM FAITHFUL IN THE FUNERAL PRAYERS OF TWENTY TWO (22) WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT​A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari said an accident occurred on Monday night at Giron-Masa on the Koko-Yauri road, when a Toyota Canter vehicle in trying to avoid a pothole hits a motorcyclists who died on the spat.​The vehicle somersaulted and fell in a ditch and caught fire which ignited as a result of jerry cans of petrol and water pumping machine on board the vehicle.​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who led a high powered government delegation on a condolence visit also participated in the burial of the victims who were buried in a massive grave at the scene of the accident.​He prayed Allah to grant them mercy and the remaining eight (persons who received injury on admission in General Hospital Yauri to quickly recover and provided financial assistance for their treatment.​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu paid similar condolence visit to Emir of Yauri Alhaji Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi in his palace during which he supplicated to God to guard against reoccurrence.​Briefing the Governor on the incidence, the Sole Administrator Shanga Local Government, Alhaji Garba Salihu Takware and the D.P.O in charge of Yauri told the Governor that the vehicle was carrying traders attending market from Tungan Giwa to Dalan Ruwa and were on their way home when the mishap occurred.​During a visit to Yauri General Hospital to sympathize with injured passengers the Principal Medical Officer Dr. Onyilo Mathews told the Governor that, those on admission were responding to treatment.​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also visited Mahuta town headquarters of Fakai Local Government to express sympathy and sorrow with the people in the town on the fire outbreak which destroyed large portion of the Fakai Central Market.​The Governor described the incidence as an act of God and pledged to provide relief measure to the victims to restart their trading activities.​Before departure from town, the Governor inspected ongoing rehabilitation of the Government Girls Secondary School, Mahuta during which he expressed his satisfaction about the progress of the work.​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also condoled with the family of Alhaji Auwalu Marafa Koko over the death his mother, Hajiya Safiya Koko who died recently at the age of 75.Abubakar Mu’azu DakingariChief Press SecretarySource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-bagudu-this-tuesday-joined.html?m=1