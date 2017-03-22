₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:19am
GOVERNOR BAGUDU THIS TUESDAY JOINED HUNDREDS OF MUSLIM FAITHFUL IN THE FUNERAL PRAYERS OF TWENTY TWO (22) WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT
A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari said an accident occurred on Monday night at Giron-Masa on the Koko-Yauri road, when a Toyota Canter vehicle in trying to avoid a pothole hits a motorcyclists who died on the spat.
The vehicle somersaulted and fell in a ditch and caught fire which ignited as a result of jerry cans of petrol and water pumping machine on board the vehicle.
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who led a high powered government delegation on a condolence visit also participated in the burial of the victims who were buried in a massive grave at the scene of the accident.
He prayed Allah to grant them mercy and the remaining eight ( persons who received injury on admission in General Hospital Yauri to quickly recover and provided financial assistance for their treatment.
Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu paid similar condolence visit to Emir of Yauri Alhaji Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi in his palace during which he supplicated to God to guard against reoccurrence.
Briefing the Governor on the incidence, the Sole Administrator Shanga Local Government, Alhaji Garba Salihu Takware and the D.P.O in charge of Yauri told the Governor that the vehicle was carrying traders attending market from Tungan Giwa to Dalan Ruwa and were on their way home when the mishap occurred.
During a visit to Yauri General Hospital to sympathize with injured passengers the Principal Medical Officer Dr. Onyilo Mathews told the Governor that, those on admission were responding to treatment.
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also visited Mahuta town headquarters of Fakai Local Government to express sympathy and sorrow with the people in the town on the fire outbreak which destroyed large portion of the Fakai Central Market.
The Governor described the incidence as an act of God and pledged to provide relief measure to the victims to restart their trading activities.
Before departure from town, the Governor inspected ongoing rehabilitation of the Government Girls Secondary School, Mahuta during which he expressed his satisfaction about the progress of the work.
Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also condoled with the family of Alhaji Auwalu Marafa Koko over the death his mother, Hajiya Safiya Koko who died recently at the age of 75.
Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari
Chief Press Secretary
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-bagudu-this-tuesday-joined.html?m=1
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Whoeppme: 9:58am
Saint judethadues
Have mercy on us sinners
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:58am
Is it that no one sells body bags in Kebbi state?
See as dem arrange people like pillow.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 9:58am
God help us
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 9:58am
May they RIP
This is sad, very sad!
Speedy recovery to the injured!
I pray that as we go out to look for what to eat, may we not meet what will eat up our lives!
Those who are suppose to fix that road but decided to pocket the money meant for it are responsible for the accident!
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Firefire(m): 9:59am
God please have mercy upon Nigeria.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by izzou(m): 9:59am
So so sad
That's how rural areas reason, not just the north but everywhere
They hardly think about safety. Imagine carrying liters of fuel with humans too.
It's unfortunate our FRSC prefer to disturb us more in Lagos and cities,forgetting that those in rural areas need their enlightenment
The government should fix our roads too
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Reyus: 10:00am
every blessed day.... all you hear is death- died- killed.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by shobxxy: 10:00am
rip to the dead
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by wellmax(m): 10:00am
May God console their families and loved ones.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Akudinso(m): 10:00am
after prayer check the cause and do something to prevent future accident. RIP
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by swizken89: 10:01am
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Josmila(m): 10:01am
Oh my God! This is quite disheartening. God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by obduke94(m): 10:01am
RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Wingie11: 10:01am
So painful
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:02am
RIP
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 10:02am
Nawa oo
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:03am
Just look at our Nigeria hospital .... Nigeria which way
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by izzou(m): 10:03am
Talk2Bella:
Where have thou been
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Rekit: 10:04am
May their souls rest in peace. Ameen.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:05am
izzou:right here lool
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by chakula(m): 10:05am
Allah ya gafarta mu su.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by jasper359: 10:06am
May there soul rest in peace, meanwhile the FERMA needs to do more in ensuring our roads a good for use.
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by izzou(m): 10:06am
Talk2Bella:
You hardly create threads again. I missed your Gist small sha
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Dom2020: 10:06am
How can disaster be an act of God?
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 10:06am
rip to d dead
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by Baroba(m): 10:08am
Sad... May there souls RIP..Mr governor please do something about that shack where these patients are, that filth is not worthy of treating animals talkless humans..
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:09am
emeijeh:
Very dumb statement.... I pray you receive sense soon
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:11am
|Re: Accident Kills 22 Traders In Kebbi, Others Severely Injured (Photos) by muhakeem: 10:11am
emeijeh:its according to your own view that they look like pillow
