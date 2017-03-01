Good stuff. Always loved this lady and her movies. You know there's this maturity you will always sense in her movies, ways of doing things and now a music video. No be all this gragra wey tonto dike dey pull up and down as if say she mature self

Please I want to correct something that has caused issues in the media for sometime now.

I am very close to someone who met Dino Melaye in ABU. I don't like Dino but I don't understand the game sahara reporters are playing.

Dino was said to have been a very controversial SUG leader. The problem I have with him is that Dino has probably never sat in someone's office before as per employment. Nobody I know know how and where he made his money.