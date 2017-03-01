₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,501 members, 3,432,751 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) (3133 Views)
Clarion Chukwurah Is Now A Jehovah's Witness / Clarion Chukwurah's Wedding To Anthony Boyd / Photo Of Clarion Chukwurah With Her New Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:49am
Veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah has ventured into music video production.She was pictured directing a music video in USA.Below are behind the scene photos of Austin J.Igbafen's song HOLY NATION music video directed by Clarion Chukwurah. D.O.P - OmodadaPro.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/veteran-nollywood-actress-clarion.html?m=1
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:49am
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:49am
henryanna36:more
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Whoeppme: 9:54am
Good stuff. Always loved this lady and her movies.
You know there's this maturity you will always sense in her movies, ways of doing things and now a music video.
No be all this gragra wey tonto dike dey pull up and down as if say she mature self
1 Like
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:54am
I never knew she was into music
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by ednut1(m): 9:54am
u wan follow ur son dey compete ni
2 Likes
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Lovegisty: 9:55am
Oshe.. Director
Very beautiful woman
Watch Braless video of your favorite Nigerian female celebrities
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by bellenornor(f): 9:55am
Like mother like son
4 Likes
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 9:55am
this is news worthy,
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by botad(m): 9:55am
Clarence have shown mama the way!
1 Like
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by shobxxy: 9:55am
good for her
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by preciousMI1(f): 9:55am
clearance peter shot it, clarion shot it!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 9:56am
this is nice!
bigups to her
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:56am
its in the lineage
chai this woman no de old
ever youngin Mama
2 Likes
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by 9niceguy(m): 9:56am
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:56am
Nice on..
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by charlesucheh(m): 9:56am
Like mother like son! Cameras everywhere.
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by last35: 9:56am
Tu Tayad 2 give a feck...
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by SeniorArchitect: 9:57am
Please I want to correct something that has caused issues in the media for sometime now.
I am very close to someone who met Dino Melaye in ABU. I don't like Dino but I don't understand the game sahara reporters are playing.
Dino was said to have been a very controversial SUG leader. The problem I have with him is that Dino has probably never sat in someone's office before as per employment. Nobody I know know how and where he made his money.
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:57am
Na soo
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by obduke94(m): 9:57am
hmmm...good for him
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by last35: 9:57am
preciousMI1:Why are you shouting??
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 9:58am
Video directing now a family business
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 9:58am
Talents runs in the family
Sir Shina Peters
Clarence Peters
Clarion Chukwurah
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by sammuell(m): 9:59am
Shot by Clarion
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by seenter84: 10:00am
Clarion my older crush
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by sandman007: 10:00am
TRUMP MUST HEAR ABOUT THIS!!!!
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by druking: 10:01am
Lovegisty:
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:01am
|Re: Clarion Chukwurah Directing Music Video In USA (Photos) by carlkenny: 10:02am
Dat dude resembles drake....Just saying!
2nd pic far right
2 Likes
Get A Monetized Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting / Don Jazzy Denies The Kanye West/d'banj Reconciliation / Smile To D Bank Like A Celebrity...work From Home.
Viewing this topic: Bonemarrow32, yomifola(m), nnamdiokere45(m), ay4shizzy(m), franicool, Edagentle(m), idibuzo(m), Kelliebright, LagosEconomist, Viking007(m), tsquaure(f), webmaster3, kusehin(m), teeboynaij, blackboy(m), Gladtobealive, winnielle(f), Tyche(m), sircrabo, incognita, Frizzzy, ezera(m), asatemple(f), mekleelex200(m), luisina(f), GreatZaza(m), BenMarx, chinwemine(m), ekolina(m), zwar, Timinho23(m), CharliParker, Lovegisty, yinchar(m), inception101(m), getrich(m), DATMAT(m), mhizjenny(f), armzyville(m), koolaid87, icon8, LEKANH1(m), GreatOlu1, excelinfotech, Nnenna2too(f), enigma2007(m), Julietcutie(f), Kassidy90(m), EJanni(f), kennypoka2(m), danielous(m), walezqo(m), lagdmark(m), richymillzz, Martin124(m), agboskipool(m), cashreport, automatic1, Lefty500, chijoy7(f), Mckayzee(m), levos2007(m), Kjo2017, ghettodreamz(m), Adedolapo1, klebson(m), davidzfarm18(m), asoma(m), ladychioma, Ugoerico(m), omhor(f), onyeka205(m), Trinity213, dejol88, Lalaonpoint(f), gbaskiboy(m), purplejane(f), PMWSpirit(m), ifnyioj22, Coldsteel(m), olumideba, Larablink(f), kayo80, Olafashion(f), byemx06(m), jasper359, hakinze00(m), Banee(m), jaymezzz(m), IRODANOSA, mojeks, B11ladman, Ninobraw, ruggedtimi(m), Eliona, Ewoma45(f), XTHRONE and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8