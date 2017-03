The assassination of a University of Calabar lecturer in front of his house has sparked serious tension and cult war in the town.



The assassination of a lecturer in the Department of Accounting, University of Calabar, Dr. Emmanuel Igbeng, by gunmen on Thursday, has sparked cult war in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.



At least, seven other persons have been killed within three days following the renewed clash between KKK and Vikings.



Igbeng was shot at about 8.30pm on Thursday at the gate of his house located at Asuquo Abasi Street, off Uwanse Lane in the Calabar-South axis of the metropolis.



He was alleged to be a member of the KKK group.



According to Southern City News, although, the actual cause of the killings was not disclosed, it was learnt on Sunday that the clash had left many injured.



A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said two other unidentified persons suspected to be members of the KKK group were also ambushed and killed on that same Thursday.



The source said, “On Friday, some members of the rival Vikings group stormed a popular hangout around Atekong Drive, off Marian Road at about 7pm and opened fire, killing at least two persons.



“At about 7pm on Friday, one of the rival cult groups stormed a popular joint at Atekong Drive and killed two persons. That same Friday night, one person was shot dead along Queen Duke Street.”



He added, “Another was killed at Harcourt by Luggard Street. On Saturday morning, another person was shot dead at the popular Etim Edem Park, close to the Atakpa Police Division.



“We just got information that a boy was shot along White House Street, but he did not die. He managed to escape with gunshot wounds and has gone into hiding.”



Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in different parts of Calabar, especially in the Calabar-South Local Government Area, where it is believed that majority of the cultists reside.



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said the police anti-riot squads had been dispatched round the city to ensure normalcy returned.



She said, “I cannot specifically tell you the number of persons that have been killed. The police are doing their best to stop this cult war. No arrest has been made so far.”

