|NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by easzypeaszy(m): 1:03pm
One of the good achievement of this government is the Npower program that has provided semi-employment to most hopeless unemployed Nigeria graduates.
At least it has
1. saved many guys life(you have where you wake up and go to).
2. Reduced the number of scammers(most guys are engage now so they don't patronise silly job post).
3. Saved many from hopeless employers make i no start mention organizations.
BUT THEN WHY DO I NEED TO WITHDRAW MY APPLICATION?
Ahhh hmmmmm my padi dem..
The Npower will I say tried but flop in many areas like;
1. Dose who went for the Npower verification and at the end claimed they did not show up.
2. Dose that were verified and not receiving the stipend and they claimed they gave invalid information ( see matter..u wan kw me pass me ni).
3. They don't reply mail, text or pick calls.
4. They allow all applicants both the disqualified and qualified to still login.
5. You get update even after being disqualified.
I happened to be among the unlucky ones that they claimed submitted invalid information in which we have updated our profile times without number.
Plus the initial gragra activities like going to the school to teach but still hoping on hopeless hope.
BUT CANT YOU JUST KEEP CALM AND WAIT..YOU NOT THE ONLY ONE AND THEY WILL SURELY PAY YOU.
Storyyy....with all the different news everyday..am even afraid..the fear of tomorrow the fear that when i apply for other jobs will I be shortlisted? Example is the FCSC rumor that no Npower participants was or will be shortlisted.. Abeg Oga VP I no fit shout..am not getting the stipends and am not getting shortlist.
Please create a link where anyone that need or want to withdraw their applications can do so.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by leunseyis(m): 3:11pm
It's very simple write a withdrawal letter from the program... Send it to their mail, Twitter account, Facebook page and one of the national daily newspaper. Success
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by mekyno777(m): 3:23pm
easzypeaszy:Maybe they are comparing the info u gave them with the one in ur BVN data or identificatn data (national ID, voter card).
My thought though
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by stanscott800: 4:39pm
My brother kpele
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by tonio2wo: 6:52pm
Funny dude!
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Pearly255(f): 8:36pm
FTC
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by vizkiz: 8:36pm
This one don enter am.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by unclezuma: 8:37pm
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by castel428: 8:39pm
you spoke my mind
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Samanza89(m): 8:40pm
The patience dog eats the fattest bone, they said!... But not when dis government is still in power. You can't even find a crushed bone anymore talkless of fattest!...
My brother if you can withdraw, Just do it, before dey use one useless scheme impede ur destiny... I follow you tire!!!...
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by jeamie(m): 8:40pm
Laye laye oh baby me kojo ; D
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Desdola(m): 8:40pm
What's the meaning of "Dose" from your write up?
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by bjhaid: 8:41pm
Sorry
What's N-power?
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by castel428: 8:41pm
mekyno777:and it will take them how many months? The truth is that Npower management is clueless
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Dosmay(m): 8:42pm
dis1 weak me o
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by mikegeo(m): 8:42pm
The Organiser is not well organised.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by castel428: 8:43pm
leunseyis:they dont respond to complaint
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by mayoor15(m): 8:43pm
Omo this OP na comedian aswear
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by obembet(m): 8:44pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by ifyokwu(f): 8:44pm
This is what I was really thinking that since they don't want to pay or let us know some has been disqualified, that they should withdraw those ones so it won't affect them in future blc if what they are saying about one not getting another job is possible then is a big wahala if still in their list . Please Npower look into this, if one is disqualified please withdraw the person.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by jazinogold(m): 8:49pm
You cannot continue to live a life of just working and paying bills. Your life is more than that.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Histrings08(m): 8:49pm
Pfft
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by castel428: 8:51pm
yet they make noise upandan about employing 200k graduates. Rubbish.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by Dildo(m): 8:57pm
jazinogold:on point.
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by jobsmiths: 8:59pm
Owk guys I heard yhue will luk into it....N-Power......relax, under dis government all u need to do is relax I will talk to Laid Mohammed to address this issue publicly
|Re: NPOWER: Please How Do I Withdraw My Application? by ade19: 9:00pm
leunseyis:have you get any feed back from them b4
