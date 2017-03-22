One of the good achievement of this government is the Npower program that has provided semi-employment to most hopeless unemployed Nigeria graduates.

At least it has

1. saved many guys life(you have where you wake up and go to).

2. Reduced the number of scammers(most guys are engage now so they don't patronise silly job post).

3. Saved many from hopeless employers make i no start mention organizations.



BUT THEN WHY DO I NEED TO WITHDRAW MY APPLICATION?

Ahhh hmmmmm my padi dem..

The Npower will I say tried but flop in many areas like;

1. Dose who went for the Npower verification and at the end claimed they did not show up.

2. Dose that were verified and not receiving the stipend and they claimed they gave invalid information ( see matter..u wan kw me pass me ni).

3. They don't reply mail, text or pick calls.

4. They allow all applicants both the disqualified and qualified to still login.

5. You get update even after being disqualified.

I happened to be among the unlucky ones that they claimed submitted invalid information in which we have updated our profile times without number.

Plus the initial gragra activities like going to the school to teach but still hoping on hopeless hope.



BUT CANT YOU JUST KEEP CALM AND WAIT..YOU NOT THE ONLY ONE AND THEY WILL SURELY PAY YOU.

Storyyy....with all the different news everyday..am even afraid..the fear of tomorrow the fear that when i apply for other jobs will I be shortlisted? Example is the FCSC rumor that no Npower participants was or will be shortlisted.. Abeg Oga VP I no fit shout..am not getting the stipends and am not getting shortlist.



Please create a link where anyone that need or want to withdraw their applications can do so.