When Naira Was Naira by veekid(m): 3:15pm
Yeah my people, I found this in my closets this morning, so I decide to let you guys have a look. When naira was still naira. One Euro then was 203 & 206 naira with three days interval.

abeg let my people go grin

Re: When Naira Was Naira by agarawu23(m): 3:28pm
E cost here sef

Re: When Naira Was Naira by rheether(f): 3:33pm
When we though Jona was clueless cry

Re: When Naira Was Naira by Sleekydee(m): 3:40pm
so we should fry beans

Re: When Naira Was Naira by veekid(m): 3:52pm
Na how much be 1euro now sef?
Re: When Naira Was Naira by veekid(m): 3:53pm
rheether:
When we though Jona was clueless cry
baba no be small thing o, Buhari wicked

Re: When Naira Was Naira by happney65: 5:50pm
veekid:
Before Buhari and co came and destroyed everything..Awon weere..

Cc Happney65
Opethom
Omolola15
Bibi
Lalasticlala abeg let my people go grin

Before Buhari and co came and destroyed everything..Awon weere..

Re: When Naira Was Naira by veekid(m): 5:55pm
happney65:


Before Buhari and co came and destroyed everything..Awon weere..

Buhari sef

Re: When Naira Was Naira by eph123: 6:18pm
Before CHANGE changed everything for the worse.

Re: When Naira Was Naira by vizkiz: 6:18pm
I remember those days when shawama (full package) costs 500 naira.

When I can cook a good meal with 1k cry

When I can use 2k petrol for a whole week cry

How did we get here?

Re: When Naira Was Naira by Tazdroid(m): 6:19pm
Naira was seriously gyming back then before it lost some pounds and became flaccid. Now it's hit the gym to regain its strength
Re: When Naira Was Naira by Guyman02: 6:19pm
undecided

Re: When Naira Was Naira by smartty68(m): 6:20pm
Reminiscing good old days when Naira had values smiley

Re: When Naira Was Naira by opethom(m): 6:20pm
When able man was rulling naija...... When person way get ear still they rule..... Let me come and be going Befor MOD ban me
Re: When Naira Was Naira by Friedyokes: 6:20pm
BUREAU DE CHANGE BEFORE THE CHANGE

Re: When Naira Was Naira by cheaphost: 6:20pm
Surah Bureau de change is at Wuraola house on Allen.

Re: When Naira Was Naira by HAH: 6:20pm
What will you do if you see the exchange rate of 1983.? That was when naira was naira

Re: When Naira Was Naira by REIIGN(m): 6:20pm
This was before we let an 80 year old kunu drinking, burukutu sipping, certificateless cattle rearer take over the highest seat in the land!


How can a country of technocrats be ruled by a War-College diploma holder? How did we get here? In saner climes, Buhari is not even qualified to work as a domestic staff in the Presidential villa.


How did we get here? sad

Re: When Naira Was Naira by neonly: 6:21pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: When Naira Was Naira by 9jakohai(m): 6:21pm
veekid:
Yeah my people, I found this in my closets this morning, so I decide to let you guys have a look. When naira was still naira. One Euro then was 203 & 206 naira with three days interval.

abeg let my people go grin

And oil was at $110 and above.

And we had enough forex flowing in as a result.

And we could afford to let in lots of foriegn investors because they could remit their money home easily (With so much flowing in CBN did not need to do restriction stuff).

By the way....in 1978....N1=$1

Then we were
No 1 in palm oil
No 2 in cocoa
Top5 groundnut producer
Top 5 cotton producer
Top 5 beninseed producer
Top 5 tin and comlumbite producer
Modest exporter of gold. (oh yes!)
Enjoying an oil boom.
Manufacturing things like biscuit, batteries, cars, tyres, etc at home.

If we want to get back there....either we

1.Become productive, which most Nigerians do not like because we like oyinbo and chinese stuff.

2.Allow naira to float...which most Nigerians do not like because we are so fixiated on a strong currency (with nothing to export).

3.Fast and pray that oil goes back to $100 and above (in our dreams).

4.Take a loan to improve power, rail, road and education as a matter of interest. (Hey, South Korea did it in the 1960's).

5.Start buying Nigerian

6.Cut all subsides, and raise taxes, power bills, etc (which most Nigerians do not like because we think that we should pay N10 per liter for fuel, and N100 per semester as university fees).

You want a strong currency.....then work for it. Be prepared for more hardship. Stop waiting for oil. Start producing. Improve your education. Read Field Ruwe everyday.

Yes...all of you asking Buhari to return our currency back to where it was...by the time you realise how tough a road that is going to be...you will keep quiet and beg him to keep pumping dollars. Well...the dollars are not enough.

Time we got some work done.

Rant over.

Re: When Naira Was Naira by piperson(m): 6:21pm
picture of when it wasn't call naira or ai don't believe it
Re: When Naira Was Naira by naijaboy756: 6:22pm
Buhari and APC will forever remain a monumental error in the history of Nigeria.... Quote me any day,where nd time

Re: When Naira Was Naira by pocohantas(f): 6:22pm
That's exactly how the value of some Nigerian men be dropping. grin
Which one we go use console ourselves now?

Things are expensive, even to see better boyfriend that will make you happy scarce like dollar. OP, the value of oil was good then sha.

Nobody should quote me angry
Re: When Naira Was Naira by huche(m): 6:22pm
Lol
Re: When Naira Was Naira by Franchise21(m): 6:23pm
Mtcheew

Tot it was wen Naira had more value than d Dollar.

Walks out angrily cry
Re: When Naira Was Naira by iSufferFools: 6:23pm
Even at 206 back then, the naira wasn't the Naira.

Re: When Naira Was Naira by babyfaceafrica: 6:23pm
So what?
Re: When Naira Was Naira by Asito(m): 6:23pm
Guyman02:
undecided
all hail the passport currency.

Re: When Naira Was Naira by DateMynd44: 6:23pm
buhari shouldn't bother to develop the country further.

all we want is for him to just Return our economy the sam way he took it from GEJ.

buhari has wrecked our economy, hunger and famine is killing everyone. the afonjas are now jumping inside Lagos Lagoon
Re: When Naira Was Naira by atuanso84: 6:23pm
in a complex world were even an Obama struggles its was a wonder how we opted for a buhari.

we had a good cast that time I would dare say.
with okonjo as top 9. how we blew that is what I will never understand. credit to gej though, he made all believe(even without firm intuitions) that we were truly in democracy. everyone was truly free to air there opinion.

now all we have is spinless oppositions. people coming on air to say things like.. " it's not like we are against buhari but....." crap!

congrats! bubu your time machine works. we back in the eighties!
Re: When Naira Was Naira by anonimi: 6:23pm
rheether:
When we though Jona was clueless cry

Do we know better now



Re: When Naira Was Naira by Josephamstrong1(m): 6:24pm

(0) (1) (Reply)

