abeg let my people go Yeah my people, I found this in my closets this morning, so I decide to let you guys have a look. When naira was still naira. One Euro then was 203 & 206 naira with three days interval.abeg let my people go

When we though Jona was clueless 30 Likes 1 Share

so we should fry beans 2 Likes 2 Shares

Na how much be 1euro now sef?

When we though Jona was clueless baba no be small thing o, Buhari wicked baba no be small thing o, Buhari wicked 17 Likes

Before Buhari and co came and destroyed everything..Awon weere.. Before Buhari and co came and destroyed everything..Awon weere.. 13 Likes

Buhari sef Buhari sef 8 Likes

Before CHANGE changed everything for the worse. 1 Like





When I can cook a good meal with 1k



When I can use 2k petrol for a whole week



How did we get here? I remember those days when shawama (full package) costs 500 naira.When I can cook a good meal with 1kWhen I can use 2k petrol for a whole weekHow did we get here? 6 Likes

Naira was seriously gyming back then before it lost some pounds and became flaccid. Now it's hit the gym to regain its strength

Reminiscing good old days when Naira had values 4 Likes 1 Share

When able man was rulling naija...... When person way get ear still they rule..... Let me come and be going Befor MOD ban me

BUREAU DE CHANGE BEFORE THE CHANGE 1 Like

Surah Bureau de change is at Wuraola house on Allen. 10 Likes 1 Share

What will you do if you see the exchange rate of 1983.? That was when naira was naira 2 Likes







How can a country of technocrats be ruled by a War-College diploma holder? How did we get here? In saner climes, Buhari is not even qualified to work as a domestic staff in the Presidential villa.





How did we get here? This was before we let an 80 year old kunu drinking, burukutu sipping, certificateless cattle rearer take over the highest seat in the land!How can a country of technocrats be ruled by a War-College diploma holder? How did we get here? In saner climes, Buhari is not even qualified to work as a domestic staff in the Presidential villa.How did we get here? 5 Likes

And oil was at $110 and above.



And we had enough forex flowing in as a result.



And we could afford to let in lots of foriegn investors because they could remit their money home easily (With so much flowing in CBN did not need to do restriction stuff).



By the way....in 1978....N1=$1



Then we were

No 1 in palm oil

No 2 in cocoa

Top5 groundnut producer

Top 5 cotton producer

Top 5 beninseed producer

Top 5 tin and comlumbite producer

Modest exporter of gold. (oh yes!)

Enjoying an oil boom.

Manufacturing things like biscuit, batteries, cars, tyres, etc at home.



If we want to get back there....either we



1.Become productive, which most Nigerians do not like because we like oyinbo and chinese stuff.



2.Allow naira to float...which most Nigerians do not like because we are so fixiated on a strong currency (with nothing to export).



3.Fast and pray that oil goes back to $100 and above (in our dreams).



4.Take a loan to improve power, rail, road and education as a matter of interest. (Hey, South Korea did it in the 1960's).



5.Start buying Nigerian



6.Cut all subsides, and raise taxes, power bills, etc (which most Nigerians do not like because we think that we should pay N10 per liter for fuel, and N100 per semester as university fees).



You want a strong currency.....then work for it. Be prepared for more hardship. Stop waiting for oil. Start producing. Improve your education. Read



Yes...all of you asking Buhari to return our currency back to where it was...by the time you realise how tough a road that is going to be...you will keep quiet and beg him to keep pumping dollars. Well...the dollars are not enough.



Time we got some work done.



Rant over. And oil was at $110 and above.And we had enough forex flowing in as a result.And we could afford to let in lots of foriegn investors because they could remit their money home easily (With so much flowing in CBN did not need to do restriction stuff).By the way....in 1978....N1=$1Then we wereNo 1 in palm oilNo 2 in cocoaTop5 groundnut producerTop 5 cotton producerTop 5 beninseed producerTop 5 tin and comlumbite producerModest exporter of gold. (oh yes!)Enjoying an oil boom.Manufacturing things like biscuit, batteries, cars, tyres, etc at home.If we want to get back there....either we1.Become productive, which most Nigerians do not like because we like oyinbo and chinese stuff.2.Allow naira to float...which most Nigerians do not like because we are so fixiated on a strong currency (with nothing to export).3.Fast and pray that oil goes back to $100 and above (in our dreams).4.Take a loan to improve power, rail, road and education as a matter of interest. (Hey, South Korea did it in the 1960's).5.Start buying Nigerian6.Cut all subsides, and raise taxes, power bills, etc (which most Nigerians do not like because we think that we should pay N10 per liter for fuel, and N100 per semester as university fees).You want a strong currency.....then work for it. Be prepared for more hardship. Stop waiting for oil. Start producing. Improve your education. Read Field Ruwe everyday.Yes...all of you asking Buhari to return our currency back to where it was...by the time you realise how tough a road that is going to be...you will keep quiet and beg him to keep pumping dollars. Well...the dollars are not enough.Time we got some work done.Rant over. 14 Likes 2 Shares

picture of when it wasn't call naira or ai don't believe it

Buhari and APC will forever remain a monumental error in the history of Nigeria.... Quote me any day,where nd time 2 Likes 1 Share



Which one we go use console ourselves now?



Things are expensive, even to see better boyfriend that will make you happy scarce like dollar. OP, the value of oil was good then sha.



Nobody should quote me That's exactly how the value of some Nigerian men be dropping.Which one we go use console ourselves now?Things are expensive, even to see better boyfriend that will make you happy scarce like dollar. OP, the value of oil was good then sha.Nobody should quote me

Tot it was wen Naira had more value than d Dollar.



Walks out angrily MtcheewTot it was wen Naira had more value than d Dollar.Walks out angrily

Even at 206 back then, the naira wasn't the Naira. 1 Like 1 Share

So what?

all hail the passport currency. all hail the passport currency.

buhari shouldn't bother to develop the country further.



all we want is for him to just Return our economy the sam way he took it from GEJ.



buhari has wrecked our economy, hunger and famine is killing everyone. the afonjas are now jumping inside Lagos Lagoon

in a complex world were even an Obama struggles its was a wonder how we opted for a buhari.



we had a good cast that time I would dare say.

with okonjo as top 9. how we blew that is what I will never understand. credit to gej though, he made all believe(even without firm intuitions) that we were truly in democracy. everyone was truly free to air there opinion.



now all we have is spinless oppositions. people coming on air to say things like.. " it's not like we are against buhari but....." crap!



congrats! bubu your time machine works. we back in the eighties!