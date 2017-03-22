₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,880 members, 3,433,782 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos (4308 Views)
Have Never Travelled Out Of Nigeria / If You've Ever Travelled From Umuahia To Calabar Come In Please / His Crazy Experience With A Man He Travelled With To Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by ezychris(m): 4:05pm
I was opportune to make a business visit to my land of birth and hood, Lagos State, last week and to be honest I saw so many changes along the Federal highway which I thought would be cool if I shared them and definitely individuals who have never navigated that highway would know some few things about the highway that connects the South-East to the South-West.
Below are top ten things in no special order you should know about the highway that connects Imo state and Lagos State.
1. In order to travel from Imo state to Lagos State by land, you have to drive through five(5) states which are Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ogun states.
2. Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo and Lagos States have very good federal highway. I could literally count the number of little potholes in Edo state and Anambra state as I saw none in the rest of the above mentioned states.
3. There are over 20 mini bridges from Lagos to Imo and back.
4. There are Cattle Breeders/Fulani herdsmen in all of the states especially in Asaba, Delta State.
5. Anambra and Delta states have good landscape and palm trees, the highway cutting through their busiest cities Onitsha and Asaba respectively. They also share the Niger bridge.
6. Once you see yellow bags of garri and the top tied into the shape of a cone and palm oil in 5-10l plastic cans, just know you are in Edo state.
Please while coming to Imo state from Lagos, make sure you buy "Benin bread". If you have an encounter with this bread, you will agree with me that Agege bread is still having "L" hanging on its neck.
7. Indigenes of Delta State sell yams, palm oil and bags of garri by the highway but unlike the Edos, their garri remains untied.
8. Ondo state is blessed with rocks, as in be it smooth or sharp edged rocks, a very beautiful landscape and enough trees. Very wonderful roads worth being the best of all states, very clean and clear markings on the road but no beautification of the roadside.
9. Ogun State has a lot of huge trees, bush meats and is the home of mortar and pestle. It has the worst road on the highway. There is a place in Ogun State where you can't drive 2m without encountering a pothole.
10. Lasgidi has the busiest of the highway and once you come into Lagos State, there is a different smell altogether, a polluted smell to be precise.
So there you have it. Add yours if you've navigated that highway.
12 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
Hmmm, fascinating.
Great job Op, you must be a human map
No. 4 gives one quite a scare
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by veekid(m): 6:27pm
Lemme come and be going
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by DICKtator: 6:27pm
Also, the Governor of Imo is Rochas Okorocha (APC) while Ondo State is Rotimi Akeredolu(APC)
2 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Deeypeey(m): 6:27pm
well...I can only say this thread is not totally useless..
good enough to make front page?...maybe..maybe not
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by cheaphost: 6:27pm
Quite informative though i knew all these things.
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by smartty68(m): 6:27pm
Lol
OP your inbuilt GPS strong pass Google own by far
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by phatasschick(f): 6:28pm
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Goahead(m): 6:28pm
I miss my dear Ondo state
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Maitommi: 6:28pm
See analysis
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by micfoley: 6:28pm
Nice
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by fidet1(m): 6:29pm
Now that we know, what should we do?
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by smithsydny(m): 6:29pm
I don't sit at the back CUs of ogun road. I go vomit inside bus...
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by adegeye38(m): 6:29pm
I rep ondo state
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by OkoYiboz: 6:29pm
OP, no be you I see for attachment seat inside The Young luxury bus?
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by iSufferFools: 6:29pm
Thank goodness. When I saw top ten things I thought Tosyne2much is at it again.
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by babyfaceafrica: 6:30pm
Nice thread.. I hope bigots won't spoil it
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by unikprince(m): 6:30pm
k
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by sagitariusbaby(m): 6:31pm
Beautifully written hope. Tiri boser for you
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by huche(m): 6:31pm
Great post. Am a regular traveller though i enjoy it but its risky.
@op for number 10. Aside from the smell. The traffic alone at shagamu can drive one to hell
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by IwILLnOTdIE: 6:31pm
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by morereb10: 6:31pm
ok
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by oshe11(m): 6:31pm
Hmmmmm....... I dnt knw wat to say bt Im sure sum1 wud read dis my comment, so lemme jst comment for the sake of dat person n mek d comment bold so he/she wudnt stress dia eyes cos of my comment
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Opakan2: 6:31pm
Even if they have to cross red sea.. they'll always find their way here
Our lovely ugwu republicans
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Ayoswit(f): 6:32pm
I concur
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by KingRex1: 6:32pm
Op get time
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 6:32pm
What then do the indigenes of Anambra and delta sell?
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by ojun50(m): 6:33pm
Fg should try nd do somtin about ogun state federal road.
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by fratermathy(m): 6:33pm
To correct the impression on number 5: Asaba is not Delta's busiest city. Warri is Delta's economic nerve and biggest city. Asaba is the state capital.
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by cheaphost: 6:35pm
fratermathy:Warri right? But it seems to me that Asaba is getting busier by the day. Though i've never been to Warri but it's reputed as the commercial capital of Delta state.
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by Zane2point4(m): 6:35pm
Eko ni baje
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Things You Should Know If You Have Never Travelled From Imo To Lagos by greenhulk: 6:35pm
11: there are crooks along asaba - Benin highway. They will wave at u that u have problem with ur tyre and if u ever try to slow down or stop someone will pour black oil on ur tyre and they will tell u that ur brake is faulty and leaking oil. If u ever fall for them before u know a mechanic will show up. They will jack up ur car and before u can say jack they have removed ur tyre and probably some parts. U will pay through ur nose for repairs. Whenever u see them just pretend like u want to run over them they will clear the road.
1 Like
Work And Study In Guyana, South America / Admission Into The Technical University Of Sofia Bulgaria / Urgent Vacancy For Graduates
Viewing this topic: crunchyg(m), cmon(m), woodboi(m), ahmodu4real(m), TruthNigeria(m), badguys, uchebest2006(m), maxwell60(m), redfly(m), GP15, correctguy0900, haryorbarmie83(m), mozel247, kelvin16, Hassan080196(m), yubbie86(m), rheether(f), jakeone, kings09(m), easiest(m), FlexTrex, Engrobiorah(m), Tony90(m), Chstel(m), OkoNDOoBo, Lisaint(m), nawa4naija(m), PulseWeb, chuks34(m), TheBatman(m), zuchyblink(m), directonpc(m), Firstcitizen, mrvictor, Pastis, blackbriar, Areaboy2(m), Fanjay(m), Oluwasaeon(m), mayree2t9(f), comradejudism, Drealthing(m), Meridien09, Adex7004(m), gr8virus(m), Chipappii(m), JSmart4u(m), GetWellNigeria, lordm, Anusiemgood(m), jabbo(m), hocrusoe(m), RareDiamond, Student125(m), oppsymos(m), Bathuayi(m), Heavance(m), calyx, maxxx(m), OkuFaba(m), oodo, kodded(m), richard69(m), ElDeshLee17(m), Imoy(m), ambassadorgozie(m), dyoungkarlmarx(m), Inspectorsuga(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), mat2lock(m), Bigblogman(m), julyb(m), mascot87(m), Aliku, gracevien(f), ovoP(m), SIRKAY98(m), Donsoby, kcprince, mizmia, chidexnwa(m), handsomenonny(m), Adebowale89(m), Thedrebaba, karnap(m), Mentcee(m), abdddone(m), skeletine(m), TheSCRYPT, jacoik(m), Ojobojo1(m), FatGuy, glosplendid(f), allrightsir, AYOOOO10, kentosky5, danielblessing(m), Nduemma12(m), Vijon(m), Terror666, alphaconde(m), macuwon(m), seyitanhep, omoiyamayor, Austinbass12, knc(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, Tazdroid(m), Amarabae(f), anuliecutie, xcolanto(m), andycurrency, Chibabi(m), rotlan(m), helphelp, NPComplete, SHABZ, adewumi91(m), 3pointz(m), grimadult(m), Harrisonwo(m), aveiro(m), ZUBY77(m), chrisnando, protouchcakes, elegantslayer, TutorV(m), ayindejimmy(m), lastmessenger, LeslieChow(m), therapistmrs, theemy(m), praisekeyzz(m), profemz(m), calddon(m), wasak(m), jamalnation, nothingdou1(m), olumide4785(m), ogbuleke, nothingspoil70, KPboy, Cowmilk(m), AuroraB(f), charlexarmani(m), adultiph, simplibaba(m), michoim(m), Julietogbo(f), juliusngana, shegzy4luv(m), prettymina(f), Banjo24, jaymichael(m), otis54(m), ifeanyi317(m), phenor(m), Heromaniaa, Brownville007, good4all40, estheremma(f), Aquariann, pps1759(m), wisecicero(m), ehispapa(m), missdebs(f), alibaba1995(m), taskon, Oseiwe14(m), sinky55(m), ifyDean(m) and 189 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30