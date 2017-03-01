₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by ebosie11(f): 5:03pm
Below are photos from the cene outside UK Parliament, with eye witness reporting a Car allegedly mowed down multiple people.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-from-scene-outside-uk-parliament.html?m=1
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by ebosie11(f): 5:03pm
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by SUPOL(m): 5:09pm
Some people don't no wat to do with life any longer
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Whoeppme: 5:09pm
So sad. What a world.
I pray this things would come to pass one day.
3TC still dey game sha
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by veekid(m): 5:09pm
Continue
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by AngelicBeing: 5:09pm
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by charleff512(m): 5:10pm
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by ollah2: 5:10pm
World leaders 'Shocked by attacks in London', but never a word about the hundreds murdered across the Middle East.
P.S. Any passports found yet?
P.P.S. My thoughts goes out to anyone affected by the loss of life from murderous individuals. All innocent lives matter.
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Dandsome: 5:10pm
Chisos
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by omenkaLives: 5:10pm
This is gaddamn serious. Reminds me of a scene from some movie I watched couple of days ago.
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:10pm
The UK needs to amend their immigration policy and stop accepting refugees. These islamic hordes has caused too much damages already.
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by bigwig10(m): 5:10pm
May God save this world from the snare of terrorist
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by dyze: 5:10pm
God save us!!!
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by vizkiz: 5:10pm
ZirdoRoray:
I am a Christian but this your comment is uncalled for. You shouldn't tarnish a whole religion because of some people's action against it.
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by oviejnr(m): 5:10pm
Eh
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by wellmax(m): 5:11pm
This is serious
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by henrydadon(m): 5:11pm
am watching this live now..
every news channel is covering it..and they are treating it as a serious issue.
but a bomb went off today in maduguri..why is it not been covered and given much attention?..oh wait..bomb blast is now a normal thing in nigeria all thank to buhari
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by gamaliel121(m): 5:11pm
Will they ever peace? Or are we all just heading for doom.?
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by DollarAngel(m): 5:11pm
The World is coming to an end
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by dotcomnamename: 5:11pm
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by priceaction: 5:12pm
Eeya
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by ExpiredNigeria: 5:12pm
d
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Vickiweezy(m): 5:13pm
Different stories, no one is really sure.
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Dottore: 5:13pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Jiang: 5:13pm
oh no, not again, as if we don't have enough bad name in the world already
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Lexusgs430: 5:13pm
Two people now confirmed dead (mauled down by a vehicle).
Others with cataclysmic injuries, sustained from the vehicle mauling them......
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Sunofgod(m): 5:14pm
Looks like tower bridge.... Off to BBC for accurate news
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by SexyNairalander: 5:14pm
booked
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by Ekpekus(m): 5:15pm
What's wrong with these people?
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by olaszydaruma(m): 5:15pm
B4 Iyannot Understanding
But now
IYAMUNDERSTANTING
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by slurryeye: 5:15pm
So sad
|Re: Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament by XaintJoel20(m): 5:15pm
No more UK visa for millions of Muslims and non Muslims and non Muslims.
