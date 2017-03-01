Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Photos From The Scene Of Attack Outside UK Parliament (17644 Views)

Source: Below are photos from the scene outside UK Parliament, with eye witness reporting a Car allegedly mowed down multiple people.

So sad. What a world.

I pray this things would come to pass one day.



3TC still dey game sha

World leaders 'Shocked by attacks in London', but never a word about the hundreds murdered across the Middle East.



P.S. Any passports found yet?



P.P.S. My thoughts goes out to anyone affected by the loss of life from murderous individuals. All innocent lives matter.

This is gaddamn serious. Reminds me of a scene from some movie I watched couple of days ago.

The UK needs to amend their immigration policy and stop accepting refugees. These islamic hordes has caused too much damages already. 28 Likes 4 Shares

May God save this world from the snare of terrorist 2 Likes

God save us!!!

ZirdoRoray:

The UK needs to amend their immigration policy and stop accepting refugees. These islamic hordes has caused too much damages already.

I am a Christian but this your comment is uncalled for. You shouldn't tarnish a whole religion because of some people's action against it. 34 Likes 2 Shares

This is serious

am watching this live now..



every news channel is covering it..and they are treating it as a serious issue.



but a bomb went off today in maduguri..why is it not been covered and given much attention?..oh wait..bomb blast is now a normal thing in nigeria all thank to buhari 15 Likes 1 Share

Will they ever peace? Or are we all just heading for doom.?

The World is coming to an end 4 Likes

Different stories, no one is really sure.

oh no, not again, as if we don't have enough bad name in the world already

Two people now confirmed dead (mauled down by a vehicle).

Others with cataclysmic injuries, sustained from the vehicle mauling them......

Looks like tower bridge.... Off to BBC for accurate news

So sad