Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job (3490 Views)

Ways To Strike A Balance Between Your Side Hustle & Your 9-5 Job / How To Make Extra Income As A 9-5 Freelancer In Nigeria / After Leaving His 9-5 Job, This 31-yr-old Built A Company That's Earned $1m (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





When you're in the beginning stages of your business, that's the broke, don't know, need help, have no clue stage so why would you quit your job in that state of mind?



These gurus tell you to quit your job but once you quit and don't have any money left to pay them for their services, they are nowhere to be found. They tell you to quit your job, follow your dreams, stop punching that clock for the man, that job is holding you back and all of that is BS.



You are holding you back, not that job. You can work your 9-5 and still have your own business.



Work your 9-5 and your business for as long as you can together. There is nothing wrong with a job check and your business check at the same time.



Do what works for you and your business on your time. Stop letting these people that don't pay your bills dictate how you live your life.



www.xobeabeth.com Stop listening to these "quit your job" gurus. There is nothing wrong with working a 9-5 and you need your 9-5 to fund your 6-10 in the beginning.When you're in the beginning stages of your business, that's the broke, don't know, need help, have no clue stage so why would you quit your job in that state of mind?These gurus tell you to quit your job but once you quit and don't have any money left to pay them for their services, they are nowhere to be found. They tell you to quit your job, follow your dreams, stop punching that clock for the man, that job is holding you back and all of that is BS.You are holding you back, not that job. You can work your 9-5 and still have your own business.Work your 9-5 and your business for as long as you can together. There is nothing wrong with a job check and your business check at the same time.Do what works for you and your business on your time. Stop letting these people that don't pay your bills dictate how you live your life. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Are you retired?





Are you a graduate or undergraduate?





Are you a stay at home mum?





Are you struggling financially in today's economy?





Are you ready to become buoyant and live that life style you desire?





Are You Disabled?





Are you in need of cash to settle off your bill?





Are you tired of that boring, 6-9 hour job you do with nothing to show for it?



Follow my Mentorship!!!

Become a blogger today like me and make money in four different ways via;

Selling Affiliate products on your blog like already made Dvd, Cds, Ebook etc

Selling your own information products like E-books, Dvd, Cds etc on your blog

Placing Ads from Google Adsense, Infolinks etc and getting paid when ever someone clicks on them

Selling Advert space to people who want to place advert on your blog.

It's Simple! Easy! and Legitimate, attached with learning other 20 legitimate online businesses online.

No Special Skills Required!!!

Interested? Call me today on 08141539562 1 Like



9-5 job ??



God forbid



I know how people are enslaved with that 9-5 job



Growing up i knew i will never work for anyone in my life



I grew up in a little town in Anambra state, started packing blocks and building materials at construction sites, from there got the money to start buying motorcycle and reselling them, from there started going to China and the USA ,15 years later i Know how much i have in my bank account, no one gave me 5 naira



You live in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba and Lagos and you're still working for someone, you're lazy



Money is the easiest thing to do



Lazy people are the ones who take 9-5 jobs



Selling noodles can make you a millionaire​, the question is how do i get the money to start my own business



Again, getting the money for your business is very very easy, i won't teach you what to do, it only takes​ you being smart and intelligent



Sell your phone for a higher price, buy another phone, flip it for a higher price till you graduate to flipping laptops from there you can graduate to buying stuffs from Alibaba



Money is the easiest thing to make 6 Likes 1 Share

If you quit ur job to open up ur business

Yet u expect people to work for you. 5 Likes

What's your point exactly!! Listening to the gurus and forgetting the purpose of your job??

Where is 9-5 job first? 6 Likes 1 Share





95% of people that tell u to do this and make easy money are scammers and only tapping into ur ignorance to get money from u and others like u. There is no short cut to making money, even yahoo yahoo boys spend countless hours on the system to get one maga. Only when u master ur craft that it becomes easy.



One thing i know for sure is that "There is nobody in this life that makes easy money and will gladly tell u its source or exactly how to do it". The reason they tell u is either the place is saturated and make little money from it or the risk involved his high.



Majority of the motivational speakers about wealth are scammers too and only want to sell books. If the information they are selling out is genuine or easy to practice, i bet they wont have time to write books to make money. There only goal is to write books on "how to" but they cant do it.



The wealthy people in this life dont write books but focus on their business to make more money, only the biographers go to them and request to write books about them. You will never see a book credited to Amancio Ortega, bill gates, zukerberg, warren buffets, dangote, adenuga etc The only team u read about them is about their lives. They will never reveal their secret or tell u how u can profit from their business except they want to use u to make more money.



My opinion, is focus on ur job, learn more about it if u enjoy it and look for ways of how to stand on ur own. None of the richest people in the world envisaged they will get to where they are today. They just kept trying and moving forward in their quest to better their past.



Think of a way of how u can provide a genuine essential service to at least 1000 people then increase ur target bit by bit. If u can achieve this then the sky will be ur starting point.



Good luck in ur quest for success... Only a fool will quit his job when he doesn't have enough funds to start up his own business or tested his road map to know that he can stand on his own.95% of people that tell u to do this and make easy money are scammers and only tapping into ur ignorance to get money from u and others like u. There is no short cut to making money, even yahoo yahoo boys spend countless hours on the system to get one maga. Only when u master ur craft that it becomes easy.One thing i know for sure is that "There is nobody in this life that makes easy money and will gladly tell u its source or exactly how to do it". The reason they tell u is either the place is saturated and make little money from it or the risk involved his high.Majority of the motivational speakers about wealth are scammers too and only want to sell books. If the information they are selling out is genuine or easy to practice, i bet they wont have time to write books to make money. There only goal is to write books on "how to" but they cant do it.The wealthy people in this life dont write books but focus on their business to make more money, only the biographers go to them and request to write books about them. You will never see a book credited to Amancio Ortega, bill gates, zukerberg, warren buffets, dangote, adenuga etc The only team u read about them is about their lives. They will never reveal their secret or tell u how u can profit from their business except they want to use u to make more money.My opinion, is focus on ur job, learn more about it if u enjoy it and look for ways of how to stand on ur own. None of the richest people in the world envisaged they will get to where they are today. They just kept trying and moving forward in their quest to better their past.Think of a way of how u can provide a genuine essential service to at least 1000 people then increase ur target bit by bit. If u can achieve this then the sky will be ur starting point.Good luck in ur quest for success... 10 Likes 2 Shares

God bless my state Kwara state and Nigeria. FTC, thank God 1 Like

Beabeth:

Stop listening to these "quit your job" gurus. There is nothing wrong with working a 9-5 and you need your 9-5 to fund your 6-10 in the beginning.



When you're in the beginning stages of your business, that's the broke, don't know, need help, have no clue stage so why would you quit your job in that state of mind?



These gurus tell you to quit your job but once you quit and don't have any money left to pay them for their services, they are nowhere to be found. They tell you to quit your job, follow your dreams, stop punching that clock for the man, that job is holding you back and all of that is BS.



You are holding you back, not that job. You can work your 9-5 and still have your own business.



Work your 9-5 and your business for as long as you can together. There is nothing wrong with a job check and your business check at the same time.



Do what works for you and your business on your time. Stop letting these people that don't pay your bills dictate how you live your life.



www.xobeabeth.com

Thanks for sharing.



However this could be deeper than you think.



What if your life assignment demands a full-time commitment?



A life of PURPOSE is much more fulfilling, even if it means earning lesser income.



Ever wonder why so many "rich" people are suicidal? There is more to life than money.



Selah Thanks for sharing.However this could be deeper than you think.What if your life assignment demands a full-time commitment?A life of PURPOSE is much more fulfilling, even if it means earning lesser income.Ever wonder why so many "rich" people are suicidal? There is more to life than money.Selah 3 Likes

that's because we are in a messed up country





thanks God for my kinda work

working for as long as u can isn't bad but watch ur health because if u die na anoda person go chop dat money wey u die for 1 Like 1 Share

You can keep slaving and working 9-5. I'm quitting my jon in some months time to face my 6-10. Seeking for my soul is more important than pecuniary gains 2 Likes

IT IS 8 - 4 in Nigeria, 9 - 5 is a western concept..........u guys should stop copying westerners 7 Likes 1 Share

what of people working from 9-9 nko? Nigerians are just lazy abeg!

While working 9 - 5 gives you some work place experience, it is in no way comparable to living life on your terms, business sense. That is why it is advisable to always have a source of residual income. Relying only 9-5 jobs is a risky thing to do in todays world

You have a point but most people never stop working 9 - 5 till they reach old age. 1 Like

Let the job come 1st b4 we strt listening to the gurus

Working a 9-5 job ain't even stressful, some work 8-6 jobs and are still breathing. It's all on you like you said.



If you want to break off, you need to step up 1 Like

8-4.

SweetBoyFriend:



9-5 job ??



God forbid



I know how people are enslaved with that 9-5 job



Growing up i knew i will never work for anyone in my life



I grew up in a little town in Anambra state, started packing blocks and building materials at construction sites, from there got the money to start buying motorcycle and reselling them, 15 years later i Know how much i have in my bank account



You live in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba and Lagos and you're still working for someone, you're lazy



Money is the easiest thing to do



[b]Lazy people are the ones who take 9-5 jobs



Selling noodles can make you a million, the question is how do i get the money to start my own business



Again, getting the money for your business is very very easy, i won't teach you what to do, it only takes​ you being smart and intelligent



Sell your phone for a higher price, buy another phone, flip it for a higher price till you graduate to flipping laptops from there you can graduate to buying stuffs from Alibaba



Money is the easiest thing to make[/b]

So doctor is lazy.

Your Governor is lazy

Teacher is lazy.



If teachers do not take 9-5 jobs, who will teach?

if doctors do not take 9-5 jobs, who will treat you when you are sick? So doctor is lazy.Your Governor is lazyTeacher is lazy.If teachers do not take 9-5 jobs, who will teach?if doctors do not take 9-5 jobs, who will treat you when you are sick? 7 Likes

Tazdroid:

Working a 9-5 job ain't even stressful, some work 8-6 jobs and are still breathing. It's all on you like you said.



If you want to break off, you need to step up ..... Thank ú. Like me... 8 to 6. ..... Thank ú. Like me... 8 to 6. 1 Like

Two things in life.



You go for security



Or you go for freedom



If security is your priority; then you can manage your 9-5 salaried job



But if you are one of us who love their freedom more than anything else in the world... I believe you know what to do!!!

ItsQuinn:

what of people working from 9-9 nko? Nigerians are just lazy abeg!

Shut up



No one works 9-9



Nigerians are lazy ??



18 year old guys are busy buying houses and cars all over Nigeria and your broke ass is shouting "Nigerians are lazy"



Your father is Nigerian, is he lazy too ?? Shut upNo one works 9-9Nigerians are lazy ??18 year old guys are busy buying houses and cars all over Nigeria and your broke ass is shouting "Nigerians are lazy"Your father is Nigerian, is he lazy too ?? 1 Like

bikat:

IT IS 8 - 4 in Nigeria, 9 - 5 is a western concept..........u guys should stop copying westerners

What is the difference What is the difference 1 Like



You mean 18 year old criminals SweetBoyFriend:





Shut up



No one works 9-9



Nigerians are lazy ??



18 year old guys are busy buying houses and cars all over Nigeria and your broke ass is shouting "Nigerians are lazy"



Your father is Nigerian, is he lazy too ?? Thats why i said Nigerians are lazy.You mean 18 year old criminals 3 Likes

SweetBoyFriend:





Shut up



No one works 9-9



Nigerians are lazy ??



18 year old guys are busy buying houses and cars all over Nigeria and your broke ass is shouting "Nigerians are lazy"



Your father is Nigerian, is he lazy too ?? If Nigerians are not lazy, Nigeria won't be where it is today.

SweetBoyFriend:



9-5 job ??



God forbid



I know how people are enslaved with that 9-5 job



Growing up i knew i will never work for anyone in my life



I grew up in a little town in Anambra state, started packing blocks and building materials at construction sites, from there got the money to start buying motorcycle and reselling them, from there started going to China and the USA ,15 years later i Know how much i have in my bank account, no one gave me 5 naira



You live in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba and Lagos and you're still working for someone, you're lazy



Money is the easiest thing to do



Lazy people are the ones who take 9-5 jobs



Selling noodles can make you a millionaire​, the question is how do i get the money to start my own business



Again, getting the money for your business is very very easy, i won't teach you what to do, it only takes​ you being smart and intelligent



Sell your phone for a higher price, buy another phone, flip it for a higher price till you graduate to flipping laptops from there you can graduate to buying stuffs from Alibaba



Money is the easiest thing to make

God bless you bro! What people lack is the patience to build their empire. The "want it now" syndrome affect many a lot. God bless you bro! What people lack is the patience to build their empire. The "want it now" syndrome affect many a lot.

ItsQuinn:

If Nigerians are not lazy, Nigeria won't be where it is today.

Shut up



Where is Nigeria today ??



Nigeria is one of the greatest country on earth



You wouldn't know about it because your dumbass is sitting somewhere in Ogun state swallowing Amala and Ewedu



Travel to the USA and tell them you're from Nigeria, you will see their reaction



I know you're an upcoming idiot



Have you been to the USA ??



What's the difference between Nigeria and USA which is the greatest country on earth ??



Stop watching TV and thinking that Europe or America is exactly what they show you



I can take a picture of a street in New York that is worse than Ajegunle



Goat face Shut upWhere is Nigeria today ??Nigeria is one of the greatest country on earthYou wouldn't know about it because your dumbass is sitting somewhere in Ogun state swallowing Amala and EweduTravel to the USA and tell them you're from Nigeria, you will see their reactionI know you're an upcoming idiotHave you been to the USA ??What's the difference between Nigeria and USA which is the greatest country on earth ??Stop watching TV and thinking that Europe or America is exactly what they show youI can take a picture of a street in New York that is worse than AjegunleGoat face

ItsQuinn:

Thats why i said Nigerians are lazy.

You mean 18 year old criminals

I mean 18 years old hard working young bulls who are doing legit businesses



The only thing you know how to do is sucking dicks



So, every rich young guy in Nigeria is working for someone or else he's a criminal ??



What type of criminals are your brothers ?? Cars theives ?? I mean 18 years old hard working young bulls who are doing legit businessesThe only thing you know how to do is sucking dicksSo, every rich young guy in Nigeria is working for someone or else he's a criminal ??What type of criminals are your brothers ?? Cars theives ??