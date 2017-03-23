₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Beabeth(f): 5:12pm On Mar 22
Stop listening to these "quit your job" gurus. There is nothing wrong with working a 9-5 and you need your 9-5 to fund your 6-10 in the beginning.
When you're in the beginning stages of your business, that's the broke, don't know, need help, have no clue stage so why would you quit your job in that state of mind?
These gurus tell you to quit your job but once you quit and don't have any money left to pay them for their services, they are nowhere to be found. They tell you to quit your job, follow your dreams, stop punching that clock for the man, that job is holding you back and all of that is BS.
You are holding you back, not that job. You can work your 9-5 and still have your own business.
Work your 9-5 and your business for as long as you can together. There is nothing wrong with a job check and your business check at the same time.
Do what works for you and your business on your time. Stop letting these people that don't pay your bills dictate how you live your life.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:09am
9-5 job ??
God forbid
I know how people are enslaved with that 9-5 job
Growing up i knew i will never work for anyone in my life
I grew up in a little town in Anambra state, started packing blocks and building materials at construction sites, from there got the money to start buying motorcycle and reselling them, from there started going to China and the USA ,15 years later i Know how much i have in my bank account, no one gave me 5 naira
You live in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba and Lagos and you're still working for someone, you're lazy
Money is the easiest thing to do
Lazy people are the ones who take 9-5 jobs
Selling noodles can make you a millionaire, the question is how do i get the money to start my own business
Again, getting the money for your business is very very easy, i won't teach you what to do, it only takes you being smart and intelligent
Sell your phone for a higher price, buy another phone, flip it for a higher price till you graduate to flipping laptops from there you can graduate to buying stuffs from Alibaba
Money is the easiest thing to make
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by hardywaltz(m): 7:09am
If you quit ur job to open up ur business
Yet u expect people to work for you.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by nairaman66(m): 7:09am
What's your point exactly!! Listening to the gurus and forgetting the purpose of your job??
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by kayceeD2(m): 7:10am
Where is 9-5 job first?
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Tokziby: 7:11am
Only a fool will quit his job when he doesn't have enough funds to start up his own business or tested his road map to know that he can stand on his own.
95% of people that tell u to do this and make easy money are scammers and only tapping into ur ignorance to get money from u and others like u. There is no short cut to making money, even yahoo yahoo boys spend countless hours on the system to get one maga. Only when u master ur craft that it becomes easy.
One thing i know for sure is that "There is nobody in this life that makes easy money and will gladly tell u its source or exactly how to do it". The reason they tell u is either the place is saturated and make little money from it or the risk involved his high.
Majority of the motivational speakers about wealth are scammers too and only want to sell books. If the information they are selling out is genuine or easy to practice, i bet they wont have time to write books to make money. There only goal is to write books on "how to" but they cant do it.
The wealthy people in this life dont write books but focus on their business to make more money, only the biographers go to them and request to write books about them. You will never see a book credited to Amancio Ortega, bill gates, zukerberg, warren buffets, dangote, adenuga etc The only team u read about them is about their lives. They will never reveal their secret or tell u how u can profit from their business except they want to use u to make more money.
My opinion, is focus on ur job, learn more about it if u enjoy it and look for ways of how to stand on ur own. None of the richest people in the world envisaged they will get to where they are today. They just kept trying and moving forward in their quest to better their past.
Think of a way of how u can provide a genuine essential service to at least 1000 people then increase ur target bit by bit. If u can achieve this then the sky will be ur starting point.
Good luck in ur quest for success...
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by farmer99: 7:11am
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by alignacademy(m): 7:12am
Beabeth:
Thanks for sharing.
However this could be deeper than you think.
What if your life assignment demands a full-time commitment?
A life of PURPOSE is much more fulfilling, even if it means earning lesser income.
Ever wonder why so many "rich" people are suicidal? There is more to life than money.
Selah
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by rawpadgin(m): 7:12am
that's because we are in a messed up country
thanks God for my kinda work
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Gabflex: 7:12am
working for as long as u can isn't bad but watch ur health because if u die na anoda person go chop dat money wey u die for
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by afroxyz: 7:13am
You can keep slaving and working 9-5. I'm quitting my jon in some months time to face my 6-10. Seeking for my soul is more important than pecuniary gains
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by sakalisis(m): 7:16am
IT IS 8 - 4 in Nigeria, 9 - 5 is a western concept..........u guys should stop copying westerners
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by ItsQuinn(f): 7:17am
what of people working from 9-9 nko? Nigerians are just lazy abeg!
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by emoch(m): 7:18am
While working 9 - 5 gives you some work place experience, it is in no way comparable to living life on your terms, business sense. That is why it is advisable to always have a source of residual income. Relying only 9-5 jobs is a risky thing to do in todays world
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by NubiLove(m): 7:18am
You have a point but most people never stop working 9 - 5 till they reach old age.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by bentlywills(m): 7:19am
Let the job come 1st b4 we strt listening to the gurus
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Tazdroid(m): 7:20am
Working a 9-5 job ain't even stressful, some work 8-6 jobs and are still breathing. It's all on you like you said.
If you want to break off, you need to step up
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by jericco1(m): 7:21am
8-4.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by amanikondo: 7:22am
SweetBoyFriend:
So doctor is lazy.
Your Governor is lazy
Teacher is lazy.
If teachers do not take 9-5 jobs, who will teach?
if doctors do not take 9-5 jobs, who will treat you when you are sick?
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by onyyy: 7:25am
Tazdroid:..... Thank ú. Like me... 8 to 6.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by sekem: 7:25am
Two things in life.
You go for security
Or you go for freedom
If security is your priority; then you can manage your 9-5 salaried job
But if you are one of us who love their freedom more than anything else in the world... I believe you know what to do!!!
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:26am
ItsQuinn:
Shut up
No one works 9-9
Nigerians are lazy ??
18 year old guys are busy buying houses and cars all over Nigeria and your broke ass is shouting "Nigerians are lazy"
Your father is Nigerian, is he lazy too ??
1 Like
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Ugosample(m): 7:27am
bikat:
What is the difference
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by ItsQuinn(f): 7:29am
Thats why i said Nigerians are lazy.
You mean 18 year old criminals
SweetBoyFriend:
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by ItsQuinn(f): 7:30am
If Nigerians are not lazy, Nigeria won't be where it is today.
SweetBoyFriend:
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by oladayo63(m): 7:34am
SweetBoyFriend:
God bless you bro! What people lack is the patience to build their empire. The "want it now" syndrome affect many a lot.
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:35am
ItsQuinn:
Shut up
Where is Nigeria today ??
Nigeria is one of the greatest country on earth
You wouldn't know about it because your dumbass is sitting somewhere in Ogun state swallowing Amala and Ewedu
Travel to the USA and tell them you're from Nigeria, you will see their reaction
I know you're an upcoming idiot
Have you been to the USA ??
What's the difference between Nigeria and USA which is the greatest country on earth ??
Stop watching TV and thinking that Europe or America is exactly what they show you
I can take a picture of a street in New York that is worse than Ajegunle
Goat face
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:37am
ItsQuinn:
I mean 18 years old hard working young bulls who are doing legit businesses
The only thing you know how to do is sucking dicks
So, every rich young guy in Nigeria is working for someone or else he's a criminal ??
What type of criminals are your brothers ?? Cars theives ??
|Re: There Is Nothing Wrong With A 9-5 Job by Horlufemi(m): 7:38am
Everything is wrong with it
Unless there is pension attached to it. It is a waste of life
