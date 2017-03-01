Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos (1218 Views)

Read what was shared by JERSEY SARPRISE,



A UGANDAN High SCHOOL STUDENT Has Committed Suicide After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. According To The Noticed Letter Eye Witnesses. The Letter Was Reading That. From Today And Onwards Please Never Come ToMe Again Because I Have Found A New Handsome Boyfriend Than You. The Poor Boyfriend Couldn't Control Himself And To Decided To Hang Himself To Death.





Na wa o







I feel no pity for fools I feel no pity for fools 2 Likes

this is fp material



meanwhile make lightening way carry angular velocity strike him ghost... make e receive sense 3 Likes

Life don tire the guy before the lady dump am.





#positive vibes# 1 Like

He ends his life because of pussy, Oga devil abeg na duplex he deserve for your end.

Well, one less idiot to worry about. hope he burns up well in hell... 2 Likes

na woman matter this one con carry for head like basket. Anyway it is sad we've lost one Ediot.

See as dem wrap am like Hausa groundnut 1 Like

Big idiot na d mumu guy be, na only she dey the Uganda.

I'm pretty sure the line that says "A new boyfriend more handsome than you" is what finished him off way before the rope did. Gave his self-esteem a TKO

oops oops

Dis is wat gals like, I met my ex last week and I told her that I feel pained she left cos I really loved her and she said "if it really pained you, you won't still be alive". And when I heard that word , I jus form phone call and left her presence.





Maybe she was expecting me to kill myself, which I won't do, instead I'll attend her wake keeping and skip her burial.

Person wey suppose dey married to eim books at this stage Abi oooPerson wey suppose dey married to eim books at this stage

Shai..

oh lawd!!! imagine that!

Na mumu E be, now see work wey e go give mortician

mumu child







cos of common pussy u kill urself..

Optional Optional...





So the one wey you dey carry na common too? Optional Optional...So the one wey you dey carry na common too?

jonser of the year

just look at wat ugandan pussy has caused

.. More handsome than you .. But the guy is not that bad Wow that's deep.. More handsome than you.. But the guy is not that bad

end time girlfriend...buh the kind hellfire wen dat guy wun go ehn, e go hot pass nigeria o

chai! bcs of girl? wetin u go tell God nw?

mumu soul!

What a poor soul mumu soul!What a poor soul

Rip

Why would someone kill himself over a puna who's elasticity wouldn't last 2 years of straight pounding.



What a pity the guy wasted his life.