|Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:55pm
A Ugandan High school student hanged himself in an apparent suicide after being reportedly dumped by his girlfriend. According to an online report, the young man could not bear the heartbreak after reportedly receiving a letter from his estranged bae -telling him she has found another new boyfriend.
Read what was shared by JERSEY SARPRISE,
A UGANDAN High SCHOOL STUDENT Has Committed Suicide After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. According To The Noticed Letter Eye Witnesses. The Letter Was Reading That. From Today And Onwards Please Never Come ToMe Again Because I Have Found A New Handsome Boyfriend Than You. The Poor Boyfriend Couldn't Control Himself And To Decided To Hang Himself To Death.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/high-school-student-reportedly-hangs.html
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:56pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by Oyind18: 7:56pm
Na wa o
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by Cutehector(m): 7:56pm
I feel no pity for fools
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by ken19(m): 7:57pm
this is fp material
meanwhile make lightening way carry angular velocity strike him ghost... make e receive sense
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by skillful01: 7:57pm
Life don tire the guy before the lady dump am.
#positive vibes#
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by professorfal: 7:59pm
He ends his life because of pussy, Oga devil abeg na duplex he deserve for your end.
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by vizkiz: 8:00pm
Well, one less idiot to worry about. hope he burns up well in hell...
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by anotherydz(m): 8:03pm
na woman matter this one con carry for head like basket. Anyway it is sad we've lost one Ediot.
See as dem wrap am like Hausa groundnut
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by ufuosman(m): 8:07pm
Big idiot na d mumu guy be, na only she dey the Uganda.
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by ZarZar(f): 8:10pm
I'm pretty sure the line that says "A new boyfriend more handsome than you" is what finished him off way before the rope did. Gave his self-esteem a TKO
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by Epositive(m): 8:15pm
skillful01:
oops
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by jonaifame22(f): 8:16pm
Dis is wat gals like, I met my ex last week and I told her that I feel pained she left cos I really loved her and she said "if it really pained you, you won't still be alive". And when I heard that word , I jus form phone call and left her presence.
Maybe she was expecting me to kill myself, which I won't do, instead I'll attend her wake keeping and skip her burial.
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:21pm
Cutehector:
Abi ooo
Person wey suppose dey married to eim books at this stage
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by transit4(m): 8:21pm
Shai..
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by Gistedge(f): 8:24pm
oh lawd!!! imagine that!
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by McBrooklyn(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by blessme2019: 8:27pm
Na mumu E be, now see work wey e go give mortician
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by optional1(f): 8:29pm
mumu child
cos of common pussy u kill urself..
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by TheSlyone2(m): 8:40pm
optional1:Optional Optional...
So the one wey you dey carry na common too?
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:53pm
jonser of the year
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by optional1(f): 8:54pm
TheSlyone2:
lol
puzzy common now a day nah.. Buh my own no common oh..
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by lefulefu(m): 8:56pm
just look at wat ugandan pussy has caused
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by sweerychick(f): 8:56pm
Wow that's deep .. More handsome than you .. But the guy is not that bad
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by TheSlyone2(m): 9:04pm
optional1:Tor!!!
I think sey na chinko you carry na
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by majicplus: 9:17pm
end time girlfriend...buh the kind hellfire wen dat guy wun go ehn, e go hot pass nigeria o
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by optional1(f): 9:30pm
TheSlyone2:
na expensive tear rubber i dey market.
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by dtruth50(m): 9:58pm
chai! bcs of girl? wetin u go tell God nw?
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by ItsQuinn(f): 10:01pm
mumu soul!
What a poor soul
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by Negotiate: 10:19pm
Rip
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by SafeDavid(m): 10:20pm
Why would someone kill himself over a puna who's elasticity wouldn't last 2 years of straight pounding.
What a pity the guy wasted his life.
|Re: Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos by kennygee(f): 10:20pm
Wasted sperm and egg.
Wasted sexual time, wasted destiny, wasted school fees.
What a waste.
