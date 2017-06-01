₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,884 members, 3,605,197 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 12:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) (9182 Views)
Suspected Cultist Murdered In Asaba, Delta State (graphic Photos) / Man Gruesomely Murdered By Cultist In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos.. Very Graphic Photo / Bayo Ajia Killed By Cultist In Ilorin (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 3:49pm On Jun 18
One Samuel Ucheihero Njoku, a. k. a SammyRocco, a fresh graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede was allegedly shot dead on Sunday, June 11, by one Uche Obiaku, who is suspected to be a cultist.
In retaliation, irate youths of the Umuokoto Nekede, in Owerri West Council Area, Imo State set the family compound of the suspect ablaze. By then the suspect and members of his family had fled the village.
According to Sun News, about 10 persons have been killed in supremacy wars between various rival cult groups in Nekede, which is the host community of the Federal Polytechnic.
The deceased, who the second to the last child of the family and had just graduated from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.
Speaking to The Sun, a family said that on that fateful dau, the victim was washing his clothes when he received a phone call about 9.20 am and he left to see a relation within the neighbourhood.
As he was returning home, the alleged suspect, Uche Obiaku, accosted him. According to the source the deceased knelt down and begged for his life to be spared when his assailant allegedly brought out a pistol threatening to shoot him. Apparently believing that Obiaku had been placated by the plea, the victim stood up to walk away. But, surprisingly the suspect shot him point blank in the back, shattering the spine cord, killing him instantly. Then he fled from the scene.
On what could have led to the alleged murder of Samuel by Obiaku, the source said that the only misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspect was a disagreement the deceased had with the suspect’s friend from Umuerim, a neighbouring village and that since then, the suspect had been targeting the victim and eventually killed him before absconding.
"Before the killing of Samuel, the father of Uche, had always boasted that anybody who insults him in the village would be dealt with by his son." he said.
"But on that Sunday morning when his son killed Samuel, who was an easy going young man and from a responsible family, the youths of the community were very angry and mobilized to the Obiaku family home, but before they got there the entire family members had fled. The angry youths proceeded to set the entire home ablaze, because their mission was to capture Uche alive because he had become a problem to the entire community with his cult activities with the active support of his father."
The Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo state Command, Mr. Andrew Enwerem who confirmed the incident said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter
Source
http://www.lasticblog.com/2017/06/a-graduated-student-from-imo-state-shot.html
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Jabioro: 3:55pm On Jun 18
No time to read all these, No time for sympathy and no time for stubborn child.. Did you have irked on his nick name? He is cult members, he paid the supreme price, the world is less one idiot..
7 Likes
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:56pm On Jun 18
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by sarrki(m): 3:58pm On Jun 18
Cultism is not different from boko haram and Fulani herdsmen
They aren't different from isis
2 Likes
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 4:01pm On Jun 18
I think so
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Abumtestimony1: 4:02pm On Jun 18
Useless set of idiots... Kindergarten cultism in schools of higher learning doesn't pay,though cultism is generally evil.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm On Jun 18
Sad
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:34pm On Jun 18
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by ChiefSweetus: 10:34pm On Jun 18
"Before the killing of Samuel, the father of Uche, had always boasted that anybody who insults him in the village would be dealt with by his son." he said.Onye nna ya zilu ori na eji okpa n'abo agbawa uzo // person wey im papa dey send thief dey use swagger go mission.
**p.s. this is a cult killing. Forget this story by the grieving family to preserve/try and salvage some of the deaceased's image.
3 Likes
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:35pm On Jun 18
Just see his nickname. He's one of them shaa.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by tellwisdom: 10:35pm On Jun 18
Who is he??
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by k4kings(m): 10:35pm On Jun 18
Forget it.. . Bad company and crime doesn't pay..
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by elmessiahs(m): 10:36pm On Jun 18
Pls i nid ur advice.whch shud i join vikings or OGBONI
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by chronique(m): 10:37pm On Jun 18
Chai! RIP.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
RIP
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by stanley99a(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
IMO state again?
2 Likes
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by ezefrank87(m): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Dreams cut short...........
May his soul find the rest that eluded him on earth......
May we never be cut short in our prime....
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:40pm On Jun 18
RIP to the dead .
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Sisqoman(m): 10:40pm On Jun 18
I beg kill your self you cultist? we're too many in this country so that we that we're no in cult to secure job.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by ZorGBUooeh: 10:41pm On Jun 18
If am the president I will tell evry cult group to restructure or face firing skwuad cultism needs total reformation..Cultsim must impact positively on evry member.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by ebby9z(m): 10:41pm On Jun 18
elmessiahs:You can join , mingle with Fulani Herdsmen and add ISIS to the mix...since you're intent on dying soon.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by chymes0359(m): 10:42pm On Jun 18
Don't need any soothsayer to tell me that this guy is a CULTIST..
What you SOW,
You REAP..
YOUNG BLOOD GONE..
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by durentchigozie(m): 10:42pm On Jun 18
elmessiahs:join both pls. Also add illuminati
"R.I.P" is very easy to type.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by eagleeye2: 10:43pm On Jun 18
A young life cut short all in the name of POWER TUSSLE
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:43pm On Jun 18
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Prinzyy: 10:44pm On Jun 18
sarrki:and buhari too...
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by chymes0359(m): 10:45pm On Jun 18
k4kings:
Join Fulani_Xmen.
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by preewtychamp23(f): 10:45pm On Jun 18
Heya rest in peace
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 10:46pm On Jun 18
nawa o
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by NLOwner(m): 10:46pm On Jun 18
The dude has already being buried by his fellow cult members! He was buried on Friday, and I can confidently say without any doubt that he was a member of the Baggers confraternity! [Aro mates]
I witnessed the burial parade when they brought the corpse back from the morgue! In fact, if not for the presence of heavily armed policemen, all hell would have let loose that day!
The account above is 100% correct, I witnessed everything except the actual shooting!
I saw how they rushed him to the first hospital [Rosana Hospital at Umofocha Nekede], I also witnessed the burning of the suspect's family house even though I didn't stay there for long cos the atmosphere was very tense!
I stay at Umukoto Nekede, so I know what I'm saying!
8 Likes
|Re: Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Suspected Cultist In Imo State (Photo) by permit(m): 10:46pm On Jun 18
Chxta's Horrible Experience: Robbed, Beaten, Tied-Up, Dumped / Bad:House Girl Stripped Nak,ed And Molested For Stealing(video) / I Want To Be A Yahoo Boy
Viewing this topic: MrSmith007, alt3r3g0, Edmen(m), emekatimsu(m), kenx1(m), Raphwise(m), Spuggie, lieutenantHaven, bmos, Rhodiumic(m), sameebj(m), zobel(m), IRobot7(m), Kayoski(m), Barcafate, jayAjoku(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13