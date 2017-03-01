Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics (12723 Views)

Source; A woman was knocked down and crushed to death by a bus while trying to cross the expressway. According to Seun Opeyemi who shared the gruesome photos, the bus also hit a motorcyclist who was seriously injured. The cyclist was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the corpse of the woman was later removed and deposited in a morgue. May her soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/woman-knocked-down-and-crushed-to-death.html

Image is too graphic to look at twice.







And where is the careless bus driver And where is the careless bus driver

Holy







that's too bad like seriously, the careless, senseless and wreckless bus driver escapedthat's too bad

Poor reporting, No location where it happened? 13 Likes 1 Share





and were are the communers cross-overs??...



our leaders are all fvcking useless.... what are you dreaming to be crushed by a car.......??and were are the communers cross-overs??...our leaders are all fvcking useless....

And where is the careless bus driver Don't always be too quick to pass judgement. Just because she died does not mean she was innocent. Imagine driving at 120km/h and someone decides to cross your path on a narrow road as this?



May the soul of the dead RIP while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Don't always be too quick to pass judgement. Just because she died does not mean she was innocent. Imagine driving at 120km/h and someone decides to cross your path on a narrow road as this?May the soul of the dead RIP while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. 13 Likes

Abobay...some death worst pass some o. . .shuooo!





nigerians are natural born day dreamers..its a expressway not your backyard... you dont have to give nigerians smartphones to get them killed on the streets..nigerians are natural born day dreamers..its a expressway not your backyard...

rip to the dead

Rip to the dead.

Effect of impatient

There is no sense in wat you just spew out.

She is not innocent as stated by you. so for that she has to be killed rite?

Infact..... There is no sense in wat you just spew out.She is not innocent as stated by you. so for that she has to be killed rite?Infact..... 1 Like

The pain of separation consumes another home 1 Like

the road is not even busy

For those of you shouting careless driver, hope you know it's called an express way. Last time I checked, you are supposed to look left, right then left again before crossing the road 4 Likes

This didn't happen in Nigeria.

I think this guy is right I think this guy is right 5 Likes

Please lalasticlala night haff come stop this. Tomorrow no dey run abeg!

This didn't happen in Nigeria.

I agree with you I agree with you

May the soul of the dead RIP while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Those who drive know your comment makes sense. Those who drive know your comment makes sense. 6 Likes

One of my Greatest fear is being a nigeria,not easy to be a nigeria,it knocks you down everyday,if u don't die by accident,u die by fulani cattle rearers,unknown gunmen,the recent suicide,bomb blast or even the economy will knock u down

Image is too graphic to look at twice.







I agree with you but



Rip to English I agree with you butRip to English

some people under estimate the speed of cars when crossing...its an expressway...look left and right,look again before you cross...



RIP to her but Darwin was very right...



There is no way you had looked very well or clear of the highway and the car would hit on in the middle of the road...



Lets be careful and not undermine such things...



RIP to her...



May we not die untimely this year.



AMEN...