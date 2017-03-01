₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:25pm On Mar 22
A woman was knocked down and crushed to death by a bus while trying to cross the expressway. According to Seun Opeyemi who shared the gruesome photos, the bus also hit a motorcyclist who was seriously injured. The cyclist was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the corpse of the woman was later removed and deposited in a morgue. May her soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/woman-knocked-down-and-crushed-to-death.html
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by emeijeh(m): 8:26pm On Mar 22
Image is too graphic to look at twice.
And where is the careless bus driver
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:26pm On Mar 22
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by xstry(m): 8:27pm On Mar 22
Holy
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by Epositive(m): 8:34pm On Mar 22
like seriously, the careless, senseless and wreckless bus driver escaped
that's too bad
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by TheTrueSeeker: 8:35pm On Mar 22
Poor reporting, No location where it happened?
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by bantudra: 8:36pm On Mar 22
what are you dreaming to be crushed by a car.......??
and were are the communers cross-overs??...
our leaders are all fvcking useless....
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by ramdris(m): 8:37pm On Mar 22
emeijeh:Don't always be too quick to pass judgement. Just because she died does not mean she was innocent. Imagine driving at 120km/h and someone decides to cross your path on a narrow road as this?
May the soul of the dead RIP while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by majicplus: 8:38pm On Mar 22
Abobay...some death worst pass some o. . .shuooo!
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by bantudra: 8:41pm On Mar 22
you dont have to give nigerians smartphones to get them killed on the streets..
nigerians are natural born day dreamers..its a expressway not your backyard...
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:42pm On Mar 22
rip to the dead
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by Negotiate: 10:29pm On Mar 22
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by timilehin007(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
afara was there for her i think
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by seunlly(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
Rip to the dead.
Effect of impatient
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by jeamie(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by RobbStark: 10:34pm On Mar 22
ramdris:
There is no sense in wat you just spew out.
She is not innocent as stated by you. so for that she has to be killed rite?
Infact.....
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by SABA2002(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
The pain of separation consumes another home
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by myners007: 10:35pm On Mar 22
the road is not even busy
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by eghuan1(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
For those of you shouting careless driver, hope you know it's called an express way. Last time I checked, you are supposed to look left, right then left again before crossing the road
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by sakalisis(m): 10:37pm On Mar 22
Blood of Jisos
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by passwelle: 10:39pm On Mar 22
This didn't happen in Nigeria.
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by pellswizz: 10:42pm On Mar 22
ramdris:
I think this guy is right
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by LordXaaan: 10:43pm On Mar 22
Please lalasticlala night haff come stop this. Tomorrow no dey run abeg!
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by fabuloz1(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
passwelle:I agree with you
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by Mementoes(m): 10:44pm On Mar 22
ramdris:Those who drive know your comment makes sense.
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by kcowen(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
One of my Greatest fear is being a nigeria,not easy to be a nigeria,it knocks you down everyday,if u don't die by accident,u die by fulani cattle rearers,unknown gunmen,the recent suicide,bomb blast or even the economy will knock u down
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by doctor306: 10:47pm On Mar 22
emeijeh:
I agree with you but
Rip to English
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by Tayeni(m): 10:47pm On Mar 22
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by seangy4konji: 10:52pm On Mar 22
some people under estimate the speed of cars when crossing...its an expressway...look left and right,look again before you cross...
RIP to her but Darwin was very right...
There is no way you had looked very well or clear of the highway and the car would hit on in the middle of the road...
Lets be careful and not undermine such things...
RIP to her...
May we not die untimely this year.
AMEN...
|Re: Woman Knocked Down & Crushed To Death While Crossing An Expressway. Graphic Pics by bukiboy(m): 10:55pm On Mar 22
May her soul rest in perfect.
Crossing the express when pedestrian bridge is available is Suicide by accident.
