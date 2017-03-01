Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) (7864 Views)

Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Zuma Times,a police man working under a small police station of Lake Rogo in Jos shot a young man named Ahmed dead and injured 2 others.The injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment.It appears that the incident happened as a result of a misunderstanding between the police and people going for a funeral.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshots belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/policeman-shoots-young-man-dead-in.html?m=1

Is the policeman drunk,let him go and meet d boy 1 Like

What a great loss













#RIPP

When they issue every Tunde, Dike, and Hussein in police uniform 'Ak 47 "assault" rifle', even those that are not mentally stable enough to hold ordinary 'baton' 6 Likes

I think we should give the Nigeria Police a "round of applause"











Stupid people. 10 Likes

Is the boy a Biafra terrorist? Is the boy a Biafra terrorist? 1 Like

D reputation of police keeps going down.

Npf- re-orrient ur men 2 Likes

Is the boy a Biafra terrorist? u get sense at all? u get sense at all? 22 Likes

Police and their annoying attitude. They should fish the culprit out 1 Like

What is Nigeria turning into!!!! The armed forces that are supposed to protect people are now the once killing us...



This administration is causing too much depression on it's people.. A lot of mad people parading as normal..



Rip to the dead..

Hmmmm. Sai ahankali.

wait oh! Is it that the Hausas cant compose atleast pidgin English? Why them dey always type in hausa? (Rhetoric) 2 Likes

Bad

Have you guys noticed the sudden upsurge in bloodshed?



Killings are now the order of the day as if somebody gave some people the order to kill at will.



Its as if some demonic forces are staring at the country like this......... 1 Like

From one bad news to the other, from one killing to the other..... oga ooo

Na God go save us from naija police

Nigeria police worst past hand robbers they re deadly

shoot the policeman

Nigerian police

If police hold gun then non they folo am agrue too much

Is the boy a Biafra terrorist? This guy is not ok This guy is not ok 3 Likes

Wat a country

They wont shoot Fulani Herdsmen

Lake Rogo? Jos? Kai. . . And my java fone no feat zoom d screenshut. Ah go confirm t-wise. RIP



Very wicked people Olokpa!!!Very wicked people 1 Like

abeg wetin go happen to that police man

Is the boy a Biafra terrorist?

Get sense nah Get sense nah 2 Likes

Olokpa!!!

You muppets don't know the whole story yet you jump to conclusion as usual. No wonder you keep getting shot by the police, because you have this impression about them and that affects your altitude towards them. Why won't they shoot you when you won't let them do their job. You argue with them,insult them,fight them and even beat them knowing full well that they have a gun and when they shoot you nobody wants to know what you did. They automatically conclude that they asked for a bribe and you didn't comply or the policeman was drunk.





Wat do u expect wen illiterate are handed assault rifles combined with zero training on human relations...

wait oh! Is it that the Hausas cant compose atleast pidgin English? Why them dey always type in hausa? (Rhetoric) Mumu.

Yorubas and igbos no get their news media channel in their native language?

U lack sense Mumu.Yorubas and igbos no get their news media channel in their native language?U lack sense 2 Likes