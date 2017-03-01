₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by sar33: 9:09pm On Mar 22
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Zuma Times,a police man working under a small police station of Lake Rogo in Jos shot a young man named Ahmed dead and injured 2 others.The injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment.It appears that the incident happened as a result of a misunderstanding between the police and people going for a funeral.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshots below
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by profhezekiah: 9:11pm On Mar 22
Is the policeman drunk,let him go and meet d boy
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by hazan041(m): 9:12pm On Mar 22
What a great loss
#RIPP
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by soberdrunk(m): 9:13pm On Mar 22
When they issue every Tunde, Dike, and Hussein in police uniform 'Ak 47 "assault" rifle', even those that are not mentally stable enough to hold ordinary 'baton'
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by CplusJason(m): 9:19pm On Mar 22
I think we should give the Nigeria Police a "round of applause"
Stupid people.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by AshawoGirl(f): 9:24pm On Mar 22
sar33:
Is the boy a Biafra terrorist?
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by pbethel: 9:37pm On Mar 22
D reputation of police keeps going down.
Npf- re-orrient ur men
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Tunami(m): 9:45pm On Mar 22
AshawoGirl:u get sense at all?
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 9:51pm On Mar 22
Police and their annoying attitude. They should fish the culprit out
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by queencalipso(f): 9:57pm On Mar 22
What is Nigeria turning into!!!! The armed forces that are supposed to protect people are now the once killing us...
This administration is causing too much depression on it's people.. A lot of mad people parading as normal..
Rip to the dead..
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Omagago(m): 10:05pm On Mar 22
Hmmmm. Sai ahankali.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:33pm On Mar 22
wait oh! Is it that the Hausas cant compose atleast pidgin English? Why them dey always type in hausa? (Rhetoric)
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Negotiate: 10:33pm On Mar 22
Bad
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Noblesoul123: 10:33pm On Mar 22
Have you guys noticed the sudden upsurge in bloodshed?
Killings are now the order of the day as if somebody gave some people the order to kill at will.
Its as if some demonic forces are staring at the country like this.........
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Akshow: 10:34pm On Mar 22
From one bad news to the other, from one killing to the other..... oga ooo
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by fisfat(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
Na God go save us from naija police
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by kenzysmith: 10:35pm On Mar 22
Nigeria police worst past hand robbers they re deadly
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by jeamie(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
shoot the policeman
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by kelvinhilton(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
Nigerian police
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by kenzysmith: 10:36pm On Mar 22
If police hold gun then non they folo am agrue too much
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by fabuloz1(m): 10:36pm On Mar 22
AshawoGirl:This guy is not ok
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by sakalisis(m): 10:37pm On Mar 22
Wat a country
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by chiedu7: 10:38pm On Mar 22
They wont shoot Fulani Herdsmen
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by DanseMacabre(m): 10:38pm On Mar 22
Lake Rogo? Jos? Kai. . . And my java fone no feat zoom d screenshut. Ah go confirm t-wise. RIP
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:40pm On Mar 22
Olokpa!!!
Very wicked people
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by dhamstar(m): 10:40pm On Mar 22
abeg wetin go happen to that police man
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by rheether(f): 10:42pm On Mar 22
AshawoGirl:
Get sense nah
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by publicenemy(m): 10:42pm On Mar 22
Inspectorsuga:
Vickiweezy:
jeamie:
fisfat:
queencalipso:
Ashleydolls:
profhezekiah:
pbethel:
You muppets don't know the whole story yet you jump to conclusion as usual. No wonder you keep getting shot by the police, because you have this impression about them and that affects your altitude towards them. Why won't they shoot you when you won't let them do their job. You argue with them,insult them,fight them and even beat them knowing full well that they have a gun and when they shoot you nobody wants to know what you did. They automatically conclude that they asked for a bribe and you didn't comply or the policeman was drunk.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Khrisfame(m): 10:42pm On Mar 22
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by Inspectorsuga(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
Wat do u expect wen illiterate are handed assault rifles combined with zero training on human relations...
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by umarshehu58: 10:50pm On Mar 22
FuckBuhari:Mumu.
Yorubas and igbos no get their news media channel in their native language?
U lack sense
|Re: Policeman Shoots Young Boy Dead In Jos,lands 2 Others In Hospital(pics) by kcowen(m): 10:52pm On Mar 22
One of my Greatest fear is being a nigeria,not easy to be a nigeria,it knocks you down everyday,the system does
