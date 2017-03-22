Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) (2999 Views)

The dead student has been identified as Emmanuel Joseph aka Big Joe, a third year student of Political science.



Some have attributed the cause of the incident to a cult clash, but this is yet to be ascertained as, at the time of this report, no official statement has been released by the school authorities concerning the incident yet.



There has also been reports of shootings going on around Hilltop. Residents are adviced to be cautious and stay indoors to allow the security agents handle the situation.



See the picture of the student that was shot below!

Go school and study una nor go hear. Rip to him

I remembered in my 2nd year at Hill top, o boy see gunshot. That place and odenigwe na real bad guys they there. 4 Likes

Rip to the dead

Shun cultism dem no go hear. 1 Like

Pol. Science again!!!!!!!!!

RIP DEAR MAY THE LORD ACCEPT UR SOUL IN HEAVEN



most likely cult war

Bad news. This Early morning

Cult war. Oh not again in South east

Shun cultism dem no go hear. na stubborn fly dey follow dead body enter grave na stubborn fly dey follow dead body enter grave

Heading to Apostle's house. He must surely hear dis







wole soyinka... ok bye

Cultism and Corruption are epidemic disease.

Judge Not!

Mehn Weti just dey happen for naija , uh nawah oh

the dumbest people I have seen are cultists... their lives are always at risk they pay huge dues to some dumb leader they have little or no time for themselves and academically, them they spill anyhow 1 Like

Rest in peace. That's the best I can wish him

With the anchor on his neck.. I suspect he is cultist.

Am i the only one who notice that? rip to the dead

Pol. Science again!!!!!!!!! ur signature says it all bro!



The sky is just not too spacious for birds to fly without disturbing one anothr. ur signature says it all bro!The sky is just not too spacious for birds to fly without disturbing one anothr.

I could not sleep yesterday in fear @Hilltop UNN.... the gun shots was so sporadic that we have to lock the gates as early as 8pm. What a sad way to end..... I urge the security dept of UNN and the NPF to quickly come to our rescue and restore sanity in the entire area.

just imagine his family condition now....especially jis mum hmmmmmm.

RIP DEAR MAY THE LORD ACCEPT UR SOUL IN HEAVEN



Meanwhile Today is my birthday



I need Some likes from u guys to mark this auspicious day in my life



silver and gold I have none but plenty cucumber I get for you yanfuyanfu

With the anchor on his neck.. I suspect he is cultist.

Am i the only one who notice that? rip to the dead That's a crown..not an anchor That's a crown..not an anchor

Go school and study una nor go hear. Rip to him

I remembered in my 2nd year at Hill top, o boy see gunshot. That place and odenigwe na real bad guys they there.

Mehn you're right o! Hill top and odenigwe na real bad guys zone Mehn you're right o! Hill top and odenigwe na real bad guys zone

If he was a cultist I wont wont waste my r.i.p for him,



but if he was a victim of circumstance May his soul rest in peace.

is this the reigning trend?