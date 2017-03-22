₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by paulpular(m): 1:22am
University of Nigeria Nsukka campus has Yesterday(22/03/2017) witnessed what turned out to be a sad event. A student was shot dead at Hiltop, a location notorious for criminal activities in the school.
The dead student has been identified as Emmanuel Joseph aka Big Joe, a third year student of Political science.
Some have attributed the cause of the incident to a cult clash, but this is yet to be ascertained as, at the time of this report, no official statement has been released by the school authorities concerning the incident yet.
There has also been reports of shootings going on around Hilltop. Residents are adviced to be cautious and stay indoors to allow the security agents handle the situation.
http://www.afrowendy.com/2017/03/breaking-news-unn-student-shot-dead.html?m=1
See the picture of the student that was shot below!
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Atiku2019: 3:54am
HL?
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by FunnyDude: 4:33am
Go school and study una nor go hear. Rip to him
I remembered in my 2nd year at Hill top, o boy see gunshot. That place and odenigwe na real bad guys they there.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by kid23(m): 6:55am
Rip to the dead
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Tunami(m): 7:19am
Shun cultism dem no go hear.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Behira(f): 7:25am
RIP
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by dew1: 7:29am
Pol. Science again!!!!!!!!!
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by OnlyTheBrave: 7:37am
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 8:13am
RIP DEAR MAY THE LORD ACCEPT UR SOUL IN HEAVEN
Meanwhile Today is my birthday
I need Some likes from u guys to mark this auspicious day in my life
Thanks in anticipation
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by olakiko: 8:13am
most likely cult war
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by megrimor(m): 8:14am
Bad news. This Early morning
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Dottore: 8:14am
Cult war. Oh not again in South east
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by tmanny1: 8:14am
Tunami:na stubborn fly dey follow dead body enter grave
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 8:14am
Heading to Apostle's house. He must surely hear dis
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by 0b10010011: 8:14am
-1
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Diesel1(m): 8:15am
wole soyinka... ok bye
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Agimor(m): 8:15am
Cultism and Corruption are epidemic disease.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by nogbo: 8:15am
Judge Not!
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Rick9(m): 8:16am
Mehn Weti just dey happen for naija , uh nawah oh
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by kygo(m): 8:16am
the dumbest people I have seen are cultists... their lives are always at risk they pay huge dues to some dumb leader they have little or no time for themselves and academically, them they spill anyhow
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Desdola(m): 8:16am
Rest in peace. That's the best I can wish him
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by lytech1(m): 8:16am
With the anchor on his neck.. I suspect he is cultist.
Am i the only one who notice that? rip to the dead
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by curvilicious: 8:16am
Chai
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by drslimtommy: 8:17am
dew1:ur signature says it all bro!
The sky is just not too spacious for birds to fly without disturbing one anothr.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Uzoigwe1(m): 8:18am
I could not sleep yesterday in fear @Hilltop UNN.... the gun shots was so sporadic that we have to lock the gates as early as 8pm. What a sad way to end..... I urge the security dept of UNN and the NPF to quickly come to our rescue and restore sanity in the entire area.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by Stevoohlicent(m): 8:19am
just imagine his family condition now....especially jis mum hmmmmmm.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 8:20am
amiibaby:silver and gold I have none but plenty cucumber I get for you yanfuyanfu
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by JennyOfOldstones(f): 8:21am
lytech1:That's a crown..not an anchor
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by jazzyjazz: 8:22am
FunnyDude:
Mehn you're right o! Hill top and odenigwe na real bad guys zone
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by farouk0403(m): 8:22am
If he was a cultist I wont wont waste my r.i.p for him,
but if he was a victim of circumstance May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by auleze39: 8:22am
is this the reigning trend?
|Re: University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Student Shot Dead (Photo) by tiwasiaife(m): 8:23am
amiibaby:
On this day in the year of our Lord, an angel was born to the family of ......... There was echoes of joy in heaven and peace to men on earth.
You kept growing without blemish thou as a human ur bound to make a mistake.( not a contradiction) as u mark another year I pray God to bestow on u the good things of life.I have neither silver no gold but accept my little heart warmth greetings its from the root of my heart. age with grace my dear.
