Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque (14264 Views)

Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam / Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) / EFCC To Arraign Female Fraudster For N9Million Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







According to reports, the convict was said to have, under false pretence, obtained the said sum as a loan to supply 22 trucks of diesel to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, and diverted it to other purposes other than what it was meant for. The offence contravenes Section 1 (1) a, Section 1 (b) (i) and Section 1 (b) (i) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006 and Dishonoured Cheque Offences. Despite pleading not guilty to the counts when she was arraigned. Justice Aboki found Abraham guilty on all three counts.



Delivering the judgment, he sentenced her to 10years imprisonment on count one and two years each on counts two and three without an option of fine. While the sentence is to run concurrently, the convict is to refund all the money she collected from the complainant.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-female-fraudster-bags-14-years-in.html A female fraudster was on Monday, March 20, 2017, convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment at the State High Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State. Hanna Abraham was sentenced on a 3-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and issuance of a dud cheque to the sum of N7million preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.According to reports, the convict was said to have, under false pretence, obtained the said sum as a loan to supply 22 trucks of diesel to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, and diverted it to other purposes other than what it was meant for. The offence contravenes Section 1 (1) a, Section 1 (b) (i) and Section 1 (b) (i) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006 and Dishonoured Cheque Offences. Despite pleading not guilty to the counts when she was arraigned. Justice Aboki found Abraham guilty on all three counts.Delivering the judgment, he sentenced her to 10years imprisonment on count one and two years each on counts two and three without an option of fine. While the sentence is to run concurrently, the convict is to refund all the money she collected from the complainant. 1 Like 1 Share



she is not Afonja

surely not flatino



ohk she is the Herdsmen Sister



but the sentence is harsh o Ohk i made itshe is not Afonjasurely not flatinoohk she is the Herdsmen Sisterbut the sentence is harsh o 19 Likes

chei 1 Like





10:29 official Time for all of us who are FTC



Una can type for Africa sha



Pls a round of applause



Now all hail FTC dem



Lol



Now back to the topic at hand



I wish her a nice stay on her chosen part to add another title to her name



Exconvict precisely



Akpos leroz coman be going



FTC dey game10:29 official Time for all of us who are FTCUna can type for Africa shaPls a round of applauseNow all hail FTC demLolNow back to the topic at handI wish her a nice stay on her chosen part to add another title to her nameExconvict preciselyAkpos leroz coman be going

I know the only thing some idiots would come to do here is check names and blame tribes. 3 Likes





While those that scammed Nigerians of Billions are dancing shoki in their base...



One day The blood of politicians will be used to cleanse Nigeria! While those that scammed Nigerians of Billions are dancing shoki in their base...One day The blood of politicians will be used to cleanse Nigeria! 7 Likes

Aye le ooo, ibosi ooooo..! 2 Likes

No be Flatheqd?

yahoo girl

14 years!

That's a lot!

What you did is wrong but people in government have done far worse and escaped with just a fine.

Just a victim of a failed judiciary. 5 Likes 1 Share

So unfortunate. She probably has children and relatives who'd be devastated that they may be visiting the prison occasionally







One doesn't always have to learn from one's own mistakes but from the mistakes of others. She ain't the first to be jailed for such crime. She knew fully well what would happen if she got caught but took the risk anyway now look what happened.



A big shame 2 Likes

Chai....

14 years! Is it because she is a woman?



Those who stole Billions are still moving freely o, our judiciary is the pillar of corruption in Nigeria. 1 Like

It could only be them....our people from the...

Smh.. The bigger criminals are out dere o!

No comment on this

So, Female Northerner can also engage in things like this

Afonja 2 Likes

Fraud no sabi sex

if she was successful, some people will be envying her not knowing her hands are not clean.



When will Saraki, Amaechi, Tinubu and others be sentenced?



I guess Nigerian laws were made for the poor and weak citizens

See as she keep face like corruption See as she keep face like corruption

Eyyaaaah..

bet why nah... u sef one hama big money like that...Fear God.

There is nothing hidden under the sun that cannot be reveal one day... ur day don come be dat ooh...

#HappyPrisonBreak

COvo:

H

H for Hahahaha H for Hahahaha 1 Like





NCAN would be highly disappointed by this. Hannah Abraham.. .NCAN would be highly disappointed by this.

22trucks....7million Naira. Very incoherent! 2 Likes





#Scammer





IF a guy can Scam a Girl shld be able to Scam Better.

















U now see your LIFE I'm sure it's ppl like her that will be shouting Gender Equality Upandan.#ScammerIF a guy can Scam a Girl shld be able to Scam Better.U now see your LIFE

m

Female fraudster?? chisos



Please check well, She may be a Biafraudess.