₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,337 members, 3,435,069 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 12:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque (14264 Views)
Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam / Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) / EFCC To Arraign Female Fraudster For N9Million Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by 247frolic(m): 6:37am
A female fraudster was on Monday, March 20, 2017, convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment at the State High Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State. Hanna Abraham was sentenced on a 3-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and issuance of a dud cheque to the sum of N7million preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
According to reports, the convict was said to have, under false pretence, obtained the said sum as a loan to supply 22 trucks of diesel to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, and diverted it to other purposes other than what it was meant for. The offence contravenes Section 1 (1) a, Section 1 (b) (i) and Section 1 (b) (i) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006 and Dishonoured Cheque Offences. Despite pleading not guilty to the counts when she was arraigned. Justice Aboki found Abraham guilty on all three counts.
Delivering the judgment, he sentenced her to 10years imprisonment on count one and two years each on counts two and three without an option of fine. While the sentence is to run concurrently, the convict is to refund all the money she collected from the complainant.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-female-fraudster-bags-14-years-in.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by chynie: 10:29am
Ohk i made it
she is not Afonja
surely not flatino
ohk she is the Herdsmen Sister
but the sentence is harsh o
19 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Okuda(m): 10:29am
chei
1 Like
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Whoeppme: 10:29am
FTC dey game
10:29 official Time for all of us who are FTC
Una can type for Africa sha
Pls a round of applause
Now all hail FTC dem
Lol
Now back to the topic at hand
I wish her a nice stay on her chosen part to add another title to her name
Exconvict precisely
Akpos leroz coman be going
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Khaynet(m): 10:29am
I know the only thing some idiots would come to do here is check names and blame tribes.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Goldenheart(m): 10:29am
While those that scammed Nigerians of Billions are dancing shoki in their base...
One day The blood of politicians will be used to cleanse Nigeria!
7 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by burkingx(f): 10:30am
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by cygnus05(m): 10:30am
Aye le ooo, ibosi ooooo..!
2 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by veekid(m): 10:30am
No be Flatheqd?
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by shakablaiize(m): 10:30am
yahoo girl
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by COvo(m): 10:30am
14 years!
That's a lot!
What you did is wrong but people in government have done far worse and escaped with just a fine.
Just a victim of a failed judiciary.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Tazdroid(m): 10:30am
So unfortunate. She probably has children and relatives who'd be devastated that they may be visiting the prison occasionally
One doesn't always have to learn from one's own mistakes but from the mistakes of others. She ain't the first to be jailed for such crime. She knew fully well what would happen if she got caught but took the risk anyway now look what happened.
A big shame
2 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by lonelydora(m): 10:31am
Chai....
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by botad(m): 10:31am
14 years! Is it because she is a woman?
Those who stole Billions are still moving freely o, our judiciary is the pillar of corruption in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Deeypeey(m): 10:31am
It could only be them....our people from the...
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by maigida511(m): 10:31am
Smh.. The bigger criminals are out dere o!
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Divay22(f): 10:31am
No comment on this
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by adioolayi(m): 10:31am
So, Female Northerner can also engage in things like this
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by smackimorn(m): 10:31am
Afonja
2 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by LAFO(f): 10:31am
Fraud no sabi sex
if she was successful, some people will be envying her not knowing her hands are not clean.
When will Saraki, Amaechi, Tinubu and others be sentenced?
I guess Nigerian laws were made for the poor and weak citizens
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by soberdrunk(m): 10:31am
See as she keep face like corruption
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by emotions1: 10:32am
Eyyaaaah..
bet why nah... u sef one hama big money like that...Fear God.
There is nothing hidden under the sun that cannot be reveal one day... ur day don come be dat ooh...
#HappyPrisonBreak
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Qmerit(m): 10:32am
COvo:
H for Hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by omenkaLives: 10:32am
Hannah Abraham.. .
NCAN would be highly disappointed by this.
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by maridrug(m): 10:32am
22trucks....7million Naira. Very incoherent!
2 Likes
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by Moshkom(m): 10:32am
I'm sure it's ppl like her that will be shouting Gender Equality Upandan.
#Scammer
IF a guy can Scam a Girl shld be able to Scam Better.
U now see your LIFE
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by centboy123456(m): 10:32am
m
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by YonkijiSappo: 10:33am
Female fraudster?? chisos
Please check well, She may be a Biafraudess.
|Re: Female Fraudster Bags 14 Years In Jail For Issuance Of Dud Cheque by necyka: 10:33am
deserved reward for bad service
3 Female Specialist Child Traffickers Arrested In Bauchi / How LovePeddler Organized Kidnap Of Customer. (see Pics) / Three Arrested For Cloning Aregbesola’s Phone Number
Viewing this topic: boardmem(m), cooljude(m), nwobueze, lifestyle1(m), obc, ajayidayo2012, greatermax77(m), Realhommie(m), untillionltd, shark003, Ubty, Deyinka007, michaelo2(m), EGDesignz, iamdare(m), bettymatty, Aleofolk(m), matom90, Ashleyma77(m), sagod, SmartchoicesNG, tuna4servi(m), stevejomo(m), buizyeazy, Blackcurrant, DimFemmy(m), adeolu45, sonogo(m), mexioni, jukeblam and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12