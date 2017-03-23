Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Coy I Worked For Refused To Pay Me My Expenses, Pensions And One Month In Lieu (3436 Views)

Decided to bring this here to seek other opinions as well especially from those who have had similar issues and how they resolved such or those who are versed in labor laws give advice.



OK. So I worked for this Nigerian owned FMCG located at lagos and was with them for some months. I was laid of sometime last year.



Before I left there were some months outstanding expenses I made yet to be paid.



My pension deductions which is supposed to be remmited monthly was not paid till date even though they were deducting monthly from my pay.(note they have my pension details as it was filled alongside my employment form) .



I learnt some staff who have been with them up to 3 years have also not been paid pensions deductions as well but coy has been taking from them.( Is there no law against this ?? )



It was also stated in my employment letter that I was to be paid a months salary in event THEY terminated my employment which they did.



Till date all this have not been paid. Its been one story or the other. Back and forth. And that they need approval or that it has not been approved etc.



I have returned all coy property in my custody and some funds customers owe me to be paid far less that what is owed me I have asked they deduct from my funds owed me and reimburse me the balance.



What's the way forward. Because as it is now I have been on the edge trying to make things work out for me again and I see no end in sight as they might not eventually pay me.



Shey na like this we go dey dey? Na so person go work and coys especially Nigerian owned go dey use employees like trash.



You would use your meagre salary to run expenses Luke fueling, transport etc but time to pay them go cut cut am like Sura the tailor .



They will say this is your route plan weekly and you must stick by it but are unwilling to pay incurred expenses



Personally I have vowed that if not a multinational coy I rather start up a small biz and grow my own.







abeg make Una help me push to front page because the is is a topic that affects a whole lot of employees in Nigeria today and am sure many are in same shoes and have lots to pour out here as well.



Dis is Naija, u beta carry ur little savings and set up something, 4get it. 1 Like

Na wa o, People dey Vex o. The lady above me, I greet You.

My Brother contact a human Right organisation and explain to them your present predicament. I understand how you feel as I have once experienced a similar issue just that mine was with a private coy.



Truth be told if The government was to adequately and righteously take its citizens interest into utmost consideration a lot of firms and organizational bodies will close business. 2 Likes

This is the norm in most Nigerian companies now.





National Industrial Court

Until people realize we are in jet age....the real solution to their problems will continue to elude them. An advice to all, if you really need mature and truthful reply to your post, be apt and succinct.

Op it depends on your financial prowess, get a lawyer and file a case against the company as far as it was clearly stated on your employment letter, but firstly, seek advice from other staff with similar case as to why they never carried out legal suit against the company in question. 1 Like

Who owns this company?

Can you initiate a legal step against this injustice?

Oh, sorry, Lawyer go collect money.



What about Public Complaints Commission?

Do something, your money go surface.

I wish you well sir

I am wanting to say something but I cannot be able.

Go to court we can't do anything here now.

MrMystrO:

Na wa o, People dey Vex o. The lady above me, I greet You.

Normally, one would have advised you to get a lawyer and sue you ex employer at the National Industrial Court (the only court that handles labour matters) but it may cost you and you are obviously managing your resources.



But I would instead suggest you go to the company and approach a superior officer who you believe could influence the company's resolve to not fulfill its obligations to the employees. Out of sight is out of mind they say and once you are seen to be on their toes, they may bow to pressure hopefully and meet your demands.



Don't leave that office until you get a satisfactory response. Good luck

hello EFCC





i want to blow whisuuu







OP tgat should be your next move





but be discreet shar........

naija no get witness protection

Take them to court!

if I were to say go to court, the money for lawyers would be higher than ur withheld money. so all u gotta to do is try find a backer to "see" them on your behalf. cos there is nothing we can do 4rm his.

Jcob:





They can not keep your pension deduction for more than 3months. As per expenses, were there invoices and stipulated amount you can claim per trip? They can not keep your pension deduction for more than 3months. As per expenses, were there invoices and stipulated amount you can claim per trip?

hardywaltz:

National Industrial Court It will take forever na as per 9ja factor.





He should get a lawyer It will take forever na as per 9ja factor.He should get a lawyer



How about the letter of employment?





mykelmeezy:

hello EFCC





i want to blow whisuuu







OP tgat should be your next move





but be discreet shar........

naija no get witness protection

take your proof against nthe company by first reporting the case to the police, seek for a lawyer my dear

Get a good lawyer and follow his advice!

Engage the services of a lawyer who is well versed in industral laws.





Our Judicial system won't let you get quick and easy justice though

If Na Lebanese company do this kind thing Nigeria for don catch fire on top them.

If you go report for NLC them go fall your hand o.That organization na wack