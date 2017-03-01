₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Housewife Boils Hubby's Manhood In Ibadan by 360metrosports: 12:20pm
Adeyinka Adelakun, a middle aged public school teacher in Ibadan, on Thursday narrated how his wife, kafayat, poured boiling water on his manhood which seriously injured him.
Adelakun had approached an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan seeking the dissolution of his three-year-old marriage to his wife on grounds of threat to life and constant fighting.
He also prayed the court to allow him have in his custody the two-year –old child of the marriage so that he could effectively take care of the child.
According to the plaintiff, kafayat is in the habit of fighting him and threatening him whenever they have domestic issues to resolve.
“On Feb 27, 2016, she started her trouble as usual and I decided to call her mother on phone to caution her, but kafayat brought a kettle of hot water from the kitchen and poured it on my genitals and chest.
“The pain was too much, I was rushed to hospital due to the severe injuries I sustained and I stayed in the hospital for months.
“Even I cannot use my injured manhood for any sexual act till now because it has not healed and I decided to quit the marriage to avoid untimely death.
“Am afraid of living with a woman that wanted to finish my manhood because she may do more harm if allow her in my life, “ he said.
Adelakun presented pictures of his injured genitals as exhibits to prove his case and the court admitted the pictures.
In her defense, Kafayat admitted the allegation, but said that it was not intentional and that the hot water mistakenly poured on her husband when he wanted to beat her.
The defendant told the court that she was arrested because of the incident and the matter was resolved later.
Kafayat did not agree with the dissolution, saying she still loved her husband in spite of ill-treatment and lack of care from the plaintiff.
The Court President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, and two assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, in their unanimous decision, dissolved the marriage.
Balogun said the opinion of the court was that there was no more love between the couple and the parties should go their separate ways to avoid more trouble.
The court further directed that the only child of the union should be in the custody of her mother and ordered the plaintiff to pay N4, 000 as monthly allowance for the upkeep of the child.
“The plaintiff should also pay N12, 000 and N5, 000 to the defendant to rent a new apartment and to pack her belongings respectively,“ the court ruled
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by INTROVERT(f): 12:21pm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by mebad(m): 12:26pm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by queencalipso(f): 12:30pm
Lolx!! The man wanted to beat her but got his manhood boiled
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Nne5(f): 12:31pm
kk
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by sisisioge: 12:38pm
Hmmm...it is well o.
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by lytech1(m): 12:40pm
Na them them... Brown roof Afonja
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Larryfest(m): 12:41pm
Weytin we no go hear for Nigeria
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by ademidedavid(m): 2:35pm
Na wa for this woman ooooooo .......... wetin she expect make her pikin wey the husband don finish him milk come do
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Democrat1c: 2:35pm
Savage
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by donbenz: 2:35pm
Afonjas you again
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Alleviating: 2:35pm
Afonja!!! When Una go stop!?
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by burkingx(f): 2:35pm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by DollarAngel(m): 2:36pm
Na them again, always doing what they know best
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by cosmatika(m): 2:36pm
Kafayat from Ibadan, NCAN South West branch over to u
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by OmoIgala: 2:36pm
donbenz:
Ndi Osu keyboard fighters be rushing into this thread to come and do E war like...
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by cosmatika(m): 2:37pm
Ibadan... Yoruba Muslims at it again
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by maxiuc(m): 2:37pm
Was it erected when she poured the hot water
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Yamprince: 2:37pm
clear pictures or...........
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by olaolaking(m): 2:37pm
We have seen this pix before now.
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by profmsboi(m): 2:37pm
Hmmm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by agbonkamen(f): 2:37pm
this guy fit do mojo mojo again
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Jayuba(m): 2:37pm
She has poured hot water on it, and she might still need it the next day in the night. Women, i dey wonder for wuna o.
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by GlorifiedTunde(m): 2:38pm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Franchise21(m): 2:38pm
Gruesome
All these Afonjas seff!!!
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by TINALETC3(f): 2:38pm
Al dis pple shining dia teeth, dis is nt funny oooo,
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by AkinPhysicist: 2:38pm
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by peirson5: 2:38pm
Afonja!
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by Oyind18: 2:38pm
See as the balls red
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by emilyone(f): 2:39pm
12k to rent a new apartment
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by yourexcellency: 2:39pm
He don finish the man patapata
|Re: Housewife Boils Hubby’s Manhood In Ibadan by centboy123456(m): 2:39pm
queencalipso:
big one
