Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister (4742 Views)

Waje Pictured Caressing A Lion In A Zoo (photos) / Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose / Nadia Buari And Sister Flaunt Bikini Bodies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







SOURCE: Nigerian Singer & The Voice Nigeria Coach, Iruobe Waje shared this lovely photo of herself with her mom and sister at her brother's wedding.SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/singer-waje-stuns-with-mother-and-sister.html 3 Likes

hot hot 1 Like

She resemble her mum..nice pic 2 Likes

Cutefully cute

Very Burifu







Getting that desired job is easy. Let's help you today. See undeniable Raw Proofs here:



www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-rewrite/



www.exceptionalcv.com/testimonials/



. Cute familyGetting that desired job is easy. Let's help you today. See undeniable Raw Proofs here:



























They will just be using makeup and confuse someone I have been straining my eyes, Please which is Waje among them ?They will just be using makeup and confuse someone 2 Likes

wow, beautiful

fine edo women

who be the mummy for inside? 1 Like

Wow, beautiful

habgito:

Nigerian Singer & The Voice Nigeria Coach, Iruobe Waje shared this lovely photo of herself with her mom and sister at her brother's wedding.





SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/singer-waje-stuns-with-mother-and-sister.html





How I see where the big b**bs come from..

I can only see big boobs

nice picture ...typical Yoruba dressing

Why did Waje pack her boobs up like that?





Woman, Daughter And Grand Daughter Go Näkëd in Photoshoot



http://www.wapextra.com.ng/19160-woman-daughter-and-grand-daughter-go-Unclad-in-photoshoot.html lolWoman, Daughter And Grand Daughter Go Näkëd in Photoshoot

















Check my signature... Hmmm...vaseline crew...where una dey?Check my signature...

na news b dis?

Representing Edo