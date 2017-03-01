₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by habgito: 12:53pm
Nigerian Singer & The Voice Nigeria Coach, Iruobe Waje shared this lovely photo of herself with her mom and sister at her brother's wedding.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/singer-waje-stuns-with-mother-and-sister.html
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by habgito: 12:55pm
hot hot
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by NegeduGrace(f): 2:05pm
She resemble her mum..nice pic
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by TINALETC3(f): 2:44pm
Cutefully cute
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Marty2020: 2:44pm
Very Burifu
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Benjom(m): 2:45pm
Cute family
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by imstillnovice: 2:45pm
I have been straining my eyes, Please which is Waje among them ?
They will just be using makeup and confuse someone
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Larrey(f): 2:45pm
wow, beautiful
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by martineverest(m): 2:45pm
fine edo women
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by akinola107(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by martineverest(m): 2:46pm
who be the mummy for inside?
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Larrey(f): 2:47pm
Wow, beautiful
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by corneredlove(m): 2:47pm
habgito:
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Silvawazza(m): 2:48pm
How I see where the big b**bs come from..
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Elnino4ladies: 2:49pm
I can only see big boobs
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by auleze39(m): 2:50pm
nice picture ...typical Yoruba dressing
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by kayo80: 2:52pm
Why did Waje pack her boobs up like that?
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Damilolababy(f): 2:56pm
lol
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by Nuelton(m): 2:56pm
Hmmm...vaseline crew...where una dey?
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by superfelix: 2:57pm
na news b dis?
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by sosanova: 3:00pm
Representing Edo
|Re: Waje Pictured With Her Mother And Sister by thorpido(m): 3:03pm
Her sister dress though.Chest too open.
Anyway na public event.She dey advertise herself.
