The actor to a large extent has kept to his promise in serving the people of Surulere constituency and no form of grumbling has been heard from the people living in the area as they keep praying for him as the time.



Recently, he did the unexpected by donating some tricycle better known as keke to the people in the community.



See photos below....







Nice one





I said it not because of Lagos, but for those lootful fools all around Nigeria Give 'em car, bike, keke etc without good roads is still wash....I said it not because of Lagos, but for those lootful fools all around Nigeria 2 Likes

with what Mr Desmond is doing....



I think we need more people like him in the government. imagine having one of him in every state in Nigeria, den every local government and every constituency.... in no time this country would be a better place



chop your money and impact life... no crime for dah one abeg!!!



that's what fashola is still enjoying 1 Like

jessejunior:

that's what fashola is still enjoying you are right

I just wish all of dem can understand and live with this but no, na to dey tiff $600billion kip for deir generations to come

Nice one giving back to the community is all we need to entrust you our votes

Every year this nigga will be donating one keke to surulere youths. Nigeria my country 4 Likes

Alright sir

Thanks for the news



Just check my signature

Good

Is election season around the corner? 1 Like

Nice one

Good development

Kudos to him

'Anambala' pple b lyk:

"ERECTION" is near...

kudos to him sha,at least he didn't chop alone...

jessejunior:

Please list out what he is doing and/or what he has done.



We in Abia would like to know. Please list out what he is doing and/or what he has done.We in Abia would like to know. 2 Likes

I won't be surprised seeing him contesting for governorship in the next election

Please ooo, must it be about fulfilling their promises alone. I think leadership is beyond that. This one fulfill promise, that one fulfill promise, the next thing they do is to go sit some where and continue spending the rest of our Money on frivolities .



Don't be deceived. They all are just acting up and playing to the gallery... Nigerians Wake Up

Actor in Action 1 Like

Oohkk... Desmond sharing motorcycle in tinubu banquet hall... alright



Tremendous work

jessejunior:

NaijaCelebrity:

you are right





you should be asking ; 'what's the criteria for getting a keke-napep from him?



is it free and fare?



nothing goes for nothing you should be asking ; 'what's the criteria for getting a keke-napep from him?is it free and fare?nothing goes for nothing

Nontheless, i dnt care!

Cool



Ayo4251:

I won't be surprised seeing him contesting for governorship in the next election



