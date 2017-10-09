₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,627 members, 3,842,722 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 10:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] (8065 Views)
Desmond Elliot Donates Keke To The Elderly In Surulere (Photos) / Miss Delta Constituency: Yvonne Jegede Exposes Organizer Who Handpicks Winners / Kate Henshaw Gets Food From The Street Of Surulere (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by MrNollyzone: 7:11pm
Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has emerged as one who has shown that leadership is not about his family but the well being of his people and the future.
The actor to a large extent has kept to his promise in serving the people of Surulere constituency and no form of grumbling has been heard from the people living in the area as they keep praying for him as the time.
Recently, he did the unexpected by donating some tricycle better known as keke to the people in the community.
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/desmond-elliot-donates-tricycles-people-surulere-constituency/
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by makdcash(m): 7:17pm
Nice one
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Daniel2060(m): 7:19pm
Give 'em car, bike, keke etc without good roads is still wash....
I said it not because of Lagos, but for those lootful fools all around Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by jessejunior(m): 7:22pm
with what Mr Desmond is doing....
I think we need more people like him in the government. imagine having one of him in every state in Nigeria, den every local government and every constituency.... in no time this country would be a better place
chop your money and impact life... no crime for dah one abeg!!!
that's what fashola is still enjoying
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 7:22pm
you are right
jessejunior:
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by jessejunior(m): 7:24pm
with what Mr Desmond is doing....
I think we need more people like him in the government. imagine having one of him in every state in Nigeria, den every local government and every constituency.... in no time this country would be a better place
chop your money and impact life... no crime for dah one abeg!!!
that's what fashola is still enjoying
I just wish all of dem can understand and live with this but no, na to dey tiff $600billion kip for deir generations to come
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by anuoluwapo884: 7:40pm
Nice one giving back to the community is all we need to entrust you our votes
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by lilfreezy: 9:27pm
Every year this nigga will be donating one keke to surulere youths. Nigeria my country
4 Likes
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by JoshMedia(m): 9:27pm
Alright sir
Thanks for the news
Just check my signature
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by blessedweapon(m): 9:27pm
Good
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by kn23h(m): 9:27pm
Is election season around the corner?
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by IMASTEX: 9:28pm
Nice one
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 9:28pm
Good development
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Ayoswit(f): 9:28pm
Kudos to him
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Mrgud(m): 9:28pm
'Anambala' pple b lyk:
"ERECTION" is near...
kudos to him sha,at least he didn't chop alone...
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by kn23h(m): 9:28pm
jessejunior:
Please list out what he is doing and/or what he has done.
We in Abia would like to know.
2 Likes
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Ayo4251(m): 9:28pm
I won't be surprised seeing him contesting for governorship in the next election
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Wolexdey(m): 9:28pm
Please ooo, must it be about fulfilling their promises alone. I think leadership is beyond that. This one fulfill promise, that one fulfill promise, the next thing they do is to go sit some where and continue spending the rest of our Money on frivolities .
Don't be deceived. They all are just acting up and playing to the gallery... Nigerians Wake Up
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Greatmind23: 9:28pm
nice stuff davido donating std sperms inside olorun sogo slay queens I get issue wetin me donate ??
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by agbonkamen(f): 9:29pm
Actor in Action
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by olaboy33(m): 9:29pm
Oohkk... Desmond sharing motorcycle in tinubu banquet hall... alright
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by UduMgbo1: 9:29pm
remi Tinubu pant oooo
LionDeLeo come see ooo
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Danielzane: 9:29pm
Tremendous work
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by jegz25(m): 9:29pm
.
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Chascop: 9:29pm
jessejunior:
NaijaCelebrity:
you should be asking ; 'what's the criteria for getting a keke-napep from him?
is it free and fare?
nothing goes for nothing
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by mrlaw93(m): 9:29pm
Nontheless, i dnt care!
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by kay29000(m): 9:29pm
Cool
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by alexistaiwo: 9:30pm
Our mumu don do.
2019 in mind Abi
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by Chascop: 9:30pm
Ayo4251:
Africa Magic
1 Like
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by maxiuc(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Desmond Elliot Donates Tricycles To People Of Surulere Constituency [PICS] by lovingyouhun: 9:31pm
Em try
Stars Without Make-up / Hot Or Not? See New Photos Of Nigeria’s ‘big Brother’ Housemate, Beverly (LOOK) / MC Galaxy Shows Off His Multi Million Naira Mansion
Viewing this topic: Boooooooooni, Elzends(m), abbeybiodun, Ibrahim505, Olujava(m), Abolaji84(m), mike234, Ninaesque, Singlecliq, ololadeolajide(m), EyeBeeK(m), badttrader(m), desiredmee(m), seunsola2411(m), jamislaw(m), wunmi590(m), HookesLaw, okusebi(m), Jolar101(m), go4success(f), Wolexdey(m), bgwin2016(m), lasisi69(m), Jac007(m), MrZachs(m), glolove1(f), boxymccoy(m), Unlimited419, koife(m), djbombo(m), nkhay(f), GODWIN78(m), dejonathan(m), jalaalbaba, gbesky(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17